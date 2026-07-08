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holly.m.hart's avatar
holly.m.hart
2d

"A mental-health system that absorbs billions while families still can’t find treatment until crisis hits."

Actually, families cannot find treatment for a family member even when a crisis hits.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
2d

Add to your repertoire of failures: Oregon only harvests 9% of the growth in public forests. The other 91% is left to rot or burn.

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