Ben's Viewpoint

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O.G. Greenhouse's avatar
O.G. Greenhouse
1d

Brilliantly written thoughtful take! Kudos, sir!

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John Payson's avatar
John Payson
19h

Ben — just read your full piece. Strong framing on the political opportunity angle and the Measure 120 parallel is sharp. One place I’d push back: the ‘it won’t pass’ frame may be exactly what the campaign needs from the opposition. Their own organizers have said publicly 2026 isn’t the goal — infrastructure and Overton Window shift is. I have a piece dropping Saturday that makes that case directly. Would value your read on it. johnpayson1.substack.com

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