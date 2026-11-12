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rpmschevy's avatar
rpmschevy
13h

Ben I just read that in just 2 years OR registered nearly a qtr million new voters. 240k. An 8% increase. While a person must be a US Citizen, OR doesn’t verify or require actual proof. Also read that 20 mil new voters across the country. Seems odd. So, how does Sec of State verify if no requirements?

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Mamaof6's avatar
Mamaof6
16h

We need in person voting with strict policies on who can vote

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