With millions of registered voters, hundreds of thousands of inactive records, and 36 counties maintaining voter rolls, understanding Oregon’s election statistics requires knowing what the numbers actually represent.

Oregon’s November 2026 election has generated plenty of questions about voter registration, ballot returns, and the accuracy of the state’s election statistics. One question in particular keeps surfacing: Why does the number of registered voters change, sometimes significantly, even after Election Day?

For some, the changing numbers are another reason to question the integrity of Oregon’s elections. Others dismiss those concerns as misinformation. I believe there’s a better approach than either speculation or dismissal: Ask the people responsible for maintaining the records, examine the law, and follow the evidence.

That’s exactly what I did.

I contacted Linn County Clerk Marcie Richey and the Oregon Secretary of State’s office seeking an explanation for the changing registration numbers. Both provided helpful responses, and their explanations offer an important lesson about how Oregon’s elections actually operate.

A Voter Registration List Is Not a Snapshot Frozen on Election Day

On November 10, I asked Tess Seger, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications at the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, whether the number of active registered voters continually changes as election officials process returned mail and identify registrations that may no longer be current.

Seger confirmed that the number is updated on a “daily, even hourly basis.”

She explained that Oregon began providing additional information about these changes in its May 2026 election reports because voters had previously raised similar questions. She also directed me to two official reports from that primary election demonstrating the difference between registration totals recorded on different dates.

The numbers illustrate her point. On June 25, Oregon reported 3,068,664 active registered voters. When the state generated its final statistical report on July 7, that number had increased to 3,069,835. That’s 1,171 additional active registrations recorded after the election.

Nothing about that change, by itself, suggests anything improper. Voters continue updating their registrations, counties continue processing records, and the statewide database reflects those activities as they occur.

Linn County Clerk Marcie Richey offered another important detail. While all 36 Oregon counties operate under the same state and federal election laws, the timing of certain administrative work can vary. Some counties process undeliverable election mail and update registration statuses throughout the election period, while others wait until after certification.

That means two statewide reports generated on different dates may contain different active-voter totals, even when both reports accurately reflect the records available at the time.

It’s a simple explanation, but one that is easily overlooked when people compare screenshots of election statistics without considering when the information was collected.

Registered to Vote Doesn’t Necessarily Mean Voting

Part of the confusion comes from treating several distinctly different categories of voters as though they represent the same thing.

An active registered voter is someone whose voter registration remains current and eligible for Oregon’s automatic ballot mailing process. That person might vote in every election, occasionally participate, or have little interest in politics whatsoever. The registration remains active unless there is a legally recognized reason to change its status.

Oregon’s Motor Voter system adds another dimension. Eligible residents interacting with the DMV may be automatically registered without having independently sought out voter registration. That can increase the number of active registered voters without necessarily increasing political engagement or participation at the same pace.

An inactive voter, by contrast, remains in Oregon’s registration database but is not automatically mailed a ballot. Inactive status can result from undeliverable election mail or other information indicating that the registration needs attention. It does not necessarily mean the person is deceased, ineligible, or has done anything wrong.

In fact, Seger confirmed that eligible voters with inactive registrations can reactivate them and receive a ballot through Election Day, even after the ordinary deadline for new voter registrations. This is possible because reactivating an existing registration is different from registering an entirely new voter after the deadline.

Then there is the number that arguably matters most when evaluating election participation: the number of voters who actually return ballots. Not everyone registered to vote participates, and not every returned ballot is ultimately accepted for counting. Missing or mismatched signatures, for example, can delay acceptance until the voter resolves the issue.

These distinctions become especially important when comparing the number of registered voters against ballots returned, accepted, and ultimately tabulated.

What About Oregon’s 800,000 Inactive Voter Records?

The discussion becomes more complicated when we consider Oregon’s documented history of problems maintaining its inactive-voter records.

In October 2024, Judicial Watch, the Constitution Party of Oregon, and two voters filed a lawsuit challenging Oregon’s voter-list maintenance practices. The case focused on whether the state had properly followed federal requirements for maintaining accurate registration lists and removing outdated records.

In January 2026, Secretary of State Tobias Read acknowledged that approximately 800,000 inactive registration records had accumulated in the state’s database. The state identified problems with confirmation notices used since 2017 that had prevented routine cancellation of many outdated records.

Approximately 160,000 older inactive records were initially identified for cancellation review, while hundreds of thousands of others required additional procedures or the passage of legally mandated waiting periods.

The lawsuit was settled in 2026, with Oregon agreeing to improve its list-maintenance practices and provide ongoing reporting.

This was a legitimate administrative issue, and it deserves continued public oversight. But there is an equally important distinction that frequently gets lost in the discussion: Those approximately 800,000 inactive records were not part of the state’s active voter-registration count and were not automatically receiving ballots.

Why not simply delete them all? Because federal law protects eligible voters from being improperly removed from voter rolls. Someone who moves, fails to respond to a notice, or temporarily stops participating does not automatically lose the right to vote.

Under the National Voter Registration Act and Oregon law, certain address-related registration cancellations require notice and a waiting period that generally extends through two federal general elections. These safeguards are intended to prevent eligible voters from being disenfranchised because of inaccurate records or administrative mistakes.

That legal protection comes with an administrative responsibility: Counties must maintain accurate records and complete the cancellation process when the statutory requirements have been met.

The 2026 settlement underscores why both responsibilities matter.

Thirty-Six Counties Managing Millions of Records

Consider the scale of Oregon’s vote-by-mail system. More than three million active registered voters are spread across 36 counties, each responsible for administering elections and maintaining accurate local registration information.

Every election generates new information about those voters. Ballots are mailed, some envelopes are returned undeliverable, voters submit address changes, deaths are reported, and people who previously moved may update their records. Election workers must reconcile that information while processing returned ballots, verifying signatures, and preparing election results.

Some changes reduce the active registration count. Others increase it. Neither direction, standing alone, establishes whether the underlying records are accurate or inaccurate.

This also explains why comparisons between elections require more care than simply dividing ballots returned by whichever registration total appears on the Secretary of State’s website that day.

If the number of active registered voters changes after ballots have been mailed, a turnout percentage calculated using the later registration count can differ from one calculated using the earlier count, even without any change in the number of ballots received.

For meaningful historical comparisons, researchers should identify which registration snapshot was used and whether the figures are preliminary or certified.

The Secretary of State’s May 2026 reports demonstrate this very issue. Rather than concealing the differences, the agency has begun explaining them in its published statistics.

That’s a useful improvement, although more consistent public reporting could make the information easier to understand.

The Public Can Verify Who Participated

I’ve written before about an important feature of Oregon’s election system that receives too little attention: Voter participation records are public information.

Under Oregon law, members of the public can request voter-registration records and election participation histories. That means citizens, journalists, political organizations, and independent researchers can examine whether an individual was recorded as participating in an election.

The distinction is important. The public can determine whether someone voted, but not how that person voted. Oregon’s secret ballot protects individual voting choices while permitting public scrutiny of participation records.

This provides a practical accountability mechanism. If someone has credible information that a deceased person was recorded as voting after death, or that an outdated registration may have been used improperly, participation records can help establish whether there is a discrepancy worth investigating.

An apparent discrepancy does not automatically establish fraud. Dates of death, registration updates, legal residency, mistaken identities, and administrative timing all matter. But public access to participation records allows those questions to be investigated using evidence rather than rumor.

Oregon’s Secretary of State provides a formal process for requesting voter lists, including records of previous election participation. Citizens do not have to rely exclusively on political commentary or social media claims to examine the available information.

Transparency and privacy need not be opposing goals. We can protect how individuals vote while preserving the public’s ability to verify that election participation is properly recorded.

What Oregon Could Do Better

The explanations I received from Seger and Richey were straightforward, responsive, and helpful. That’s precisely the kind of communication election officials should encourage, especially when public confidence is strained.

Still, the fact that voter-registration totals change throughout an election raises a reasonable question about how the state communicates those changes to the public.

Why not publish a consistent reconciliation showing the number of active voters when ballots were initially mailed, how many registrations were subsequently inactivated or reactivated, and the final number reported at certification?

A county-by-county accounting would provide useful context for researchers comparing turnout, reviewing registration trends, and examining discrepancies between reporting dates.

It would also help distinguish ordinary registration maintenance from situations that genuinely deserve further investigation.

Oregon has already taken steps toward better disclosure by explaining these changes in its May 2026 reports. Extending that transparency into a consistent statewide reporting format would make the underlying data easier for ordinary voters to understand.

Election Integrity Requires More Than Suspicion

Oregon’s voter-registration system is not static, and it shouldn’t be. Maintaining accurate election records requires continuous updates, particularly in a state where millions of ballots are delivered through the mail.

At the same time, Oregon’s inactive-voter litigation demonstrates that legitimate administrative problems can persist for years and that public scrutiny can produce meaningful changes.

Both things can be true. A changing registration total may have an entirely routine explanation, while the accuracy and maintenance of the underlying records remain appropriate subjects for independent oversight.

We should neither dismiss legitimate questions nor elevate unexplained numbers into accusations of fraud without evidence.

My exchanges with Linn County and the Secretary of State reinforced something I’ve argued repeatedly: The best response to uncertainty is to investigate, verify, and share what the evidence actually shows.

The question isn’t simply why Oregon’s voter-registration numbers keep changing. It’s whether those changes are accurate, properly documented, and transparent enough for the public to independently verify.

That’s a standard every Oregon voter, regardless of party affiliation, should be able to support.

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