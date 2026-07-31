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CharP's avatar
CharP
3h

If she "hopefully" loses this re-election is she moving to New York to work for Mamdami? I think they would be perfect for each other. She would look pretty good in a burka.

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Colorblind Justice's avatar
Colorblind Justice
2h

Because Queena Kotax throws around the "Oregon" label each time she really means 'Marxism,' everything she says is totally logical. 🙃✨️

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