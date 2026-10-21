If this story had been pitched as political satire, it probably would have been rejected for being too ridiculous.

Washington County Commissioner Nafisa Fai, now running for county chair, appeared at an October 10 event in Minneapolis where Somali TV Minnesota recorded speakers addressing the crowd. Behind them hung an American flag. Upside down.

Video of Fai speaking at the event made its way onto social media, where conservative accounts quickly seized on it. That part was entirely predictable. What followed was not.

As the footage spread, the original Somali TV Minnesota material became harder to find online. Then came the counterattack: the video was fake. Not misleading. Not taken out of context. A deepfake.

The Oregon Journalism Project published a story saying the viral footage had been manipulated. Its evidence included an attendee who said the flag had been displayed properly and another video provided by a Fai campaign supporter showing the flag right-side-up.

That was apparently enough to move the story from “disputed” to “debunked.”

Congresswoman Maxine Dexter jumped in and called the video a “racist, disgusting attack” and an example of “misleading and malignant AI deepfakes.”

The Democratic Party of Oregon also amplified the claim that Fai was the victim of a fabricated smear.

At that point, people who believed the original footage were no longer simply wrong. They were supposedly spreading racist misinformation generated by artificial intelligence.

Then the internet did what the internet occasionally does very well: it kept digging.

Open-source researchers began finding Google-indexed images tied directly to Somali TV Minnesota’s Facebook account. Those images reportedly showed other speakers at the same event standing in front of the same upside-down American flag. Reddit users traced media IDs, compared screenshots and raised questions about the supposedly exonerating right-side-up image.

The problem for the “deepfake” narrative became impossible to ignore. The original footage had a traceable connection to the broadcaster covering the event, while the evidence being used to discredit it came from a campaign supporter.

Eventually, the Oregon Journalism Project went back to the evidence. After obtaining additional images from the event, it concluded that the American flag had, in fact, been upside down. The article was unpublished and OJP issued a retraction.

To OJP’s credit, it corrected the record. But the correction leaves behind a much more interesting question about the people who rushed to weaponize the original “deepfake” claim.

The outrage was not merely that the footage might be inaccurate. The outrage was that showing Fai in front of an upside-down American flag was supposedly so vile, so defamatory and so inherently racist that anyone sharing it deserved condemnation.

Then it turned out the flag really was upside down.

So here is the question I am left with:

If saying something true was condemned as racist only because people believed it was false, what exactly does that make the outrage once the truth is revealed?

That may be the most revealing part of the whole story.

That’s my Viewpoint

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Source Index

Oregon Journalism Project — Editor’s Note: Retraction, October 20, 2026

OJP acknowledges that additional images showed the American flag at the Minneapolis event “had in fact been upside down” and says the original story was unpublished.

Oregon Journalism Project retraction

Right Now Oregon — AI Watermark in Washington County Candidate Image Draws Into Question Reporting Behind Oregon Democrats’ “Racist Deepfake” Claims

Detailed examination of the competing imagery, including the reported OpenAI watermark in the upright-flag image, visual inconsistencies, Democratic Party of Oregon and Maxine Dexter statements, and the subsequent OJP retraction.

Right Now Oregon investigation

Oregon Journalism Project — Original “Deepfake” Story

The original October 19 article that characterized the circulating footage as a deepfake. OJP subsequently retracted and unpublished the story, although the original URL may remain accessible or archived.

Original OJP article

Congresswoman Maxine Dexter — X Post

Dexter called the footage a “racist, disgusting attack” and an example of “misleading and malignant AI deepfakes.”

Maxine Dexter post

Democratic Party of Oregon — X Post

The Oregon Democrats described the circulating footage as a “racist deepfake video” and cited the original OJP report.

Oregon Democrats post

State Rep. Dacia Grayber — Facebook Post

Grayber also characterized the footage as a deepfake and described it as a product of AI and social-media manipulation.

Dacia Grayber Fa]cebook post

Benny Johnson — X Post

One of the national accounts that amplified the original footage of Fai at the Minnesota event.

Benny Johnson post

End Wokeness — Original Viral X Post

The post that helped drive the footage into the national political conversation.

End Wokeness post

Reddit / r/Portland — Open-Source Investigation

Discussion in which users compared the conflicting images, identified apparent inconsistencies in the upright-flag version, traced Google-indexed imagery back to Somali TV Minnesota, and called for OJP to reexamine its story before the retraction.

Reddit investigation thread

Somali TV Minnesota — Google-Indexed Facebook Image

Google indexed an image back to Somali TV Minnesota’s Facebook media ID 1664856185668816, one of the digital breadcrumbs used by open-source researchers to trace imagery from the event to the original broadcaster.

Google-indexed Somali TV Minnesota image source