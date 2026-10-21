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New Right Directions (NaRDawg)'s avatar
New Right Directions (NaRDawg)
6d

I like it, Ben! Thank you for this. And I honestly believe Maxine Dexter is mentally ill.

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Forrest's avatar
Forrest
6d

Ben great story and appreciate the idiocracy note as Oregon Farm detaches from common sense and reason daily

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