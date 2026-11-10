Different counties, different messages, and a Secretary of State’s office that knew about the inconsistency. When confusion fuels voter apathy, who benefits?

I’ve been unusually quiet since Election Day. That’s intentional.

I’ve always believed it’s more important to be RIGHT than FIRST, especially when discussing election integrity.

Over the past week, I’ve watched Oregonians share screenshots of their ballot-tracking status, some claiming their ballots were counted while others wondered why theirs were merely “accepted for counting.”

For some, that difference was enough to raise suspicions that their votes hadn’t been counted at all.

Rather than speculate, I collected screenshots from voters across Oregon and contacted Linn County Clerk Marcie Richey and the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.

Both responded. And now we have an explanation.

Same System. Different Messages.

Oregon’s BallotTrax system wasn’t originally a statewide program. Five counties voluntarily adopted the service before the 2026 election: Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Yamhill, and Marion.

In September, the Legislature provided emergency funding to expand ballot tracking to the remaining 31 counties for the November 3 General Election.

The problem? The five original counties had their own customized notification language, while the Secretary of State established standardized messages for the newly participating counties.

The result was three noticeably different responses:

(highlight added for emphasis)

Washington County:

“Your ballot was was accepted and counted. Thank you for voting!”

Columbia and Clackamas Counties:

“Your ballot has been accepted for counting. Thank you for voting!”

Marion County:

“Your ballot envelope has been accepted and your ballot is being processed for counting. ”

All three examples displayed a final status of “COMPLETED.”

Same election. Same tracking platform. Different descriptions of what happened to your ballot.

The County Clerk Confirms the Difference

On November 9, Linn County Clerk Marcie Richey confirmed my initial theory.

“Only those counties that were using BallotTrax before this election had the ability to customize the phrases sent to voters.”

She further explained:

“The state was the administrator for setting up the status responses for the new counties.”

That explains why Washington County could tell a voter their ballot “was counted” while Columbia County told another voter theirs had been “accepted for counting.”

But it raised a more important question.

Can Oregon actually verify that an individual voter’s ballot has been counted?

The Secretary of State Answers

Later that same day, I received a detailed response from Tess Seger, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications at the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.

She confirmed Clerk Richey’s explanation and acknowledged that the state knew about the inconsistent language.

Seger explained:

“We erred on the side of making sure the system was set up and available as soon as possible to all Oregonians, especially with concerns about ballot delivery this year.”

The state prioritized getting the technology deployed. Standardizing existing county messages wasn’t completed.

But her most important explanation concerned what BallotTrax actually tracks:

“BallotTrax, and your county clerks for that matter, can only confirm that the signature on your ballot envelope was verified, and your ballot was accepted for counting.”

BallotTrax tracks the envelope, not the individual vote.

Once your signature has been verified, election workers separate your ballot from its identifying envelope before tabulation.

This is intentional. It’s fundamental to protecting the secret ballot.

Election officials cannot subsequently identify which particular ballot belonged to you, and that means they cannot provide an individually traceable confirmation of its tabulation.

And that’s generally a good thing.

We wouldn’t want a system allowing government officials, employers, political organizations, or anyone else to connect individual voters to their choices.

*Screenshots cut & pasted together to show all three messages on one image.

Why “Accepted” Doesn’t Necessarily Mean “Counted”

Consider an unusual but possible situation.

A legitimate voter signs and returns an official ballot envelope. The signature is verified, and the envelope is accepted.

But what if that envelope contains no ballot? What if the ballot is damaged or marked so ambiguously that voter intent cannot be determined?

Election officials have procedures for addressing these situations, including resolving voter intent or duplicating damaged ballots when permitted. But not every problem can necessarily be resolved.

Seger acknowledged that extremely rare circumstances can prevent an otherwise accepted ballot from being counted.

She also explained why the state chose its particular language:

“This is why there is an important distinction between ‘accepted’ and ‘counted,’ as you noted, and why our office chose the ‘accepted’ language for the statewide system.”

That confirms why I prefer Marion County’s wording. It distinguishes acceptance of the envelope from the processing and counting of its contents.

The tracking system can tell you that your ballot has cleared an important security checkpoint. It cannot provide an individually traceable receipt proving your choices were tabulated.

That’s not evidence of fraud. It’s a limitation created by a necessary safeguard.



TO BE CLEAR - If your ballot was “received for counting”, it got counted. While some counties like Washington & Multnomah responded with “counted” the system response “accepted for counting” means exactly the same thing. End. Stop. Period.

Transparency Shouldn’t Require a Private Investigation

Here’s where I have a problem with the Secretary of State’s rollout.

The state knew five counties used different notification language. It expanded the program statewide anyway, without first standardizing the messages or clearly warning voters that the wording could differ depending on their county.

The distinction between “accepted” and “counted” should have been explained before Election Day.

Instead, voters began comparing screenshots, questioning why their family or friends in different counties received different confirmations, and drawing conclusions the underlying data didn’t support.

To Seger’s credit, she responded directly and confirmed that the Elections Division is working to update its online FAQ and communicate these distinctions more clearly, I will be watching to see how much urgency is put into this and if any press releases will be issued to draw attention to clear up the growing public confusion.

For a system promoted specifically to increase voter confidence, this is a serious issue that requires immediate attention.

If your transparency tool generates confusion because its messages are inconsistent, you’ve undermined the very purpose of the tool.

And when explanations come only after citizens investigate, the damage to public confidence may already be done.

Oregon could also do more to explain how ballot batches are reconciled and how election workers verify that accepted ballots are accounted for in tabulation, without compromising individual voter anonymity.

Transparency does not require identifying how someone voted. It requires explaining the process, publishing meaningful accounting information, and addressing discrepancies.

The Political Cost of Confusion

Now comes the uncomfortable part.

Oregon Democrats have emerged from another election with substantial statewide victories, including Tina Kotek’s reelection.

Meanwhile, Republicans continue struggling to convert voter registration into enough votes to win statewide.

Oregon Republicans should be asking an uncomfortable question: Where were our voters?

In the 2022 midterm election, 605,544 registered Republicans returned ballots, representing 82.8% participation. As of November 9, 2026, only 586,509 Republican ballots had been returned, approximately 79.5% participation. That’s nearly 19,000 fewer ballots despite slightly higher Republican registration.

Meanwhile, Christine Drazan’s gubernatorial vote total remains below her 2022 performance, while Tina Kotek has gained nearly 97,000 votes.

The numbers don’t prove that distrust of vote-by-mail caused Republicans to stay home. But they demonstrate why Republican participation deserves serious attention.

When voters convince themselves their votes don’t matter, their absence from the ballot box certainly does.

But one problem is undeniable: Some conservative voters have become so distrustful of Oregon’s vote-by-mail system that they question whether participating makes any difference.

I’ve heard the arguments repeatedly.

“My vote doesn’t count.”

“The system is rigged.”

“Why bother?”

And every time a Republican decides not to participate because they believe their vote is meaningless, the practical consequence is the same.

That’s one less vote available to influence the outcome.

Here’s my political argument.

When Democrats continue winning statewide, what incentive do they have to convince disillusioned Republican voters that the election system deserves their confidence?

I am not suggesting the Secretary of State deliberately created this BallotTrax confusion or that Democrats are conspiring to suppress Republican turnout. There is no evidence from this investigation supporting either allegation.

But political incentives don’t always require conspiracy.

A system that discourages your political opponents from participating can benefit you without anyone having to manipulate a single ballot.

From that perspective, continued distrust isn’t necessarily a political liability for the party winning elections. It can become a political advantage.

Call that what you will.

I call it a dangerous feature of political complacency.

Don’t Confuse Distrust With Evidence

My investigation did not uncover evidence that BallotTrax discrepancies mean Oregon ballots went uncounted.

It uncovered something different: an avoidable failure to communicate, acknowledged by election officials, that contributed to needless suspicion.

I appreciate Clerk Richey and Deputy Chief of Staff Seger for responding promptly and candidly. Their explanations are exactly the kind of transparency voters deserve.

Oregon needs consistent statewide messaging, clear definitions, and better public education about what its election systems actually verify.

And Republicans need to understand something equally important.

If distrust keeps you from voting, you haven’t challenged the system. You’ve surrendered your influence within it.

There’s an old saying:

If you don’t know, I can help you understand. If you don’t care, I can’t help you at all.

Election integrity demands informed citizens, accountable officials, and an electorate willing to participate even when the outcome is disappointing.

They don’t have to rig an election if you convince others there’s no reason to vote.

That’s My Viewpoint

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