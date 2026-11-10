Ben’s Viewpoint

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Roche's avatar
Ben Roche
42m

Marion county provided the most accurate response.

Reply
Share
richard ackerman's avatar
richard ackerman
1h

Thank you for exploring the different BallotTrax responses. Living in Marion County, we always appreciated the response that the ballot has been mailed to our home and then received by the county and accepted for counting when returned. Always assumed if it made it to the county, it got counted.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Roche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.