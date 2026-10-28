We are one week from Election Day, and Oregon voters may want to check the flux capacitor.

As of Tuesday morning, October 27, Oregon reports 3,117,439 active voters, but only 730,011 ballots returned. That is just 23.42% with seven days remaining.

For some perspective, Oregon’s final turnout in the 2022 midterm election was 66.9%, when nearly 2 million ballots were cast. Presidential elections traditionally draw considerably more participation: turnout was 78.5% in 2020 and 75.4% in 2024.

If Oregon simply matched the 66.9% turnout rate of 2022 this year, roughly 2.09 million ballots would need to be cast. We are currently at 730,011 as of 10.27.

Great Scott! Oregon would need roughly 1.36 million additional voters to return their ballots over the final week just to match the turnout percentage from four years ago.

Oregon Has Plenty of Registered Voters. Getting Them to Vote Is Another Matter.

Oregon’s October registration report listed 3,103,265 registered voters, including 988,951 Democrats, 737,559 Republicans and a massive 1,154,924 nonaffiliated voters.

That enormous voter roll requires some context.

Since Oregon Motor Voter took effect in 2016, voter registration has shifted from an opt-in system to an automatic, opt-out system for eligible Oregonians having qualifying DMV transactions.

That means being registered no longer necessarily demonstrates an intention to vote.

In fact, after the 2022 election, the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported that automatic registration had added more than 800,000 net voters to the rolls since 2016, while many automatically registered voters did not participate. The result is somewhat counterintuitive: Oregon can cast more actual ballots while its turnout percentage declines because the denominator keeps growing.

There have also been legitimate problems with Motor Voter that should not be exaggerated but should not be ignored. State officials ultimately identified 1,952 people who were improperly transmitted into the voter-registration system without having provided proof of eligibility.

The bigger problem with Oregon’s voter rolls is probably not millions of illegal voters hiding behind the DMV counter. It is that registration increasingly measures who can receive a ballot rather than who actually intends to participate.

And right now, a whole lot of those ballots are apparently sitting on kitchen counters.

This Isn’t Exactly Reagan-Morning-in-America Enthusiasm

Midterms already suffer from lower participation than presidential elections. Oregon’s own history shows the pattern clearly. In 2016 turnout reached 80.33%, while the 2018 midterm fell to 67.8%. In 2020 it reached 78.5%, before dropping to 66.9% in 2022.

This election also lacks the energy of a presidential campaign.

There is no Ronald Reagan landslide forming on television every night. No presidential race dominates the ballot. And judging from polling, Oregon voters aren’t exactly standing in line to buy commemorative campaign lunchboxes.

Governor Tina Kotek has serious political problems.

A September DHM Research poll found just 37% approving of her job performance and 59% disapproving. Another OPB-commissioned survey found 60% of likely voters held a negative impression of Kotek.

Nationally, Morning Consult’s most recently available full governor rankings placed Kotek near the bottom of the pack. She registered 48% approval and 42% disapproval, ranking approximately 46th among the nation’s governors by approval in that survey period.

Yet dissatisfaction with the governor has not translated into anything resembling a runaway Republican race.

The governor’s contest between Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan is remarkably close. OPB’s major September poll had Drazan ahead 46%-44%, statistically tied within the margin of error. An Oregonian/OregonLive poll released afterward put Kotek ahead 46%-44%.

As of October 27, The Hill/Decision Desk HQ polling estimate has the race essentially dead even: Kotek 44.6%, Drazan 44.2%.

That isn’t a comfortable margin. That’s the political equivalent of carrying plutonium in a DeLorean—one wrong move and the whole future changes.

Election Confidence Has Taken Some Hits

Oregon also enters this election after several stories that have understandably made voters more skeptical about election administration.

The Motor Voter errors certainly didn’t help.

Then, just days ago, a Secretary of State staging website was reportedly publicly accessible and displayed Logic and Accuracy testing data for the November election. Those figures were test results—not actual votes—and the site was later removed from public access.

Sources say the numbers displayed were not votes cast by Oregonians, but simulated results, regardless this creates another reason to question who is running the system.

And perception matters as well.

When voters already have questions about ballot security, registration errors, mail delivery and election systems, accidentally displaying what looks like election results before Election Day is roughly the governmental equivalent of Doc Brown saying, “Don’t worry, Marty, I’m pretty sure I connected the wires correctly.”

Even harmless mistakes can undermine confidence when confidence is already fragile.

Oregon Could Actually Elect a Republican Governor

Here is what makes turnout particularly important this year.

Oregon has not elected a Republican governor since Vic Atiyeh won reelection in 1982.

That was the year E.T. was in theaters, Michael Jackson released Thriller, Ronald Reagan was president, and Marty McFly hadn’t even borrowed Doc Brown’s DeLorean yet.

Forty-four years later, Oregon has a governor with poor approval numbers and a race polling within a couple percentage points.

Whether you support Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan or someone else, this is not an election where sitting it out makes much sense.

But if, like me, you believe Oregon needs a different direction, this may be the most consequential gubernatorial vote Oregon conservatives have cast in decades.

You cannot complain on November 4 about the direction Oregon takes if your ballot is still sitting underneath the grocery ads on November 3.

Where We’re Going, We Still Need Votes

Oregon’s ballot-return report shows something encouraging too: ballots are beginning to move. The state recorded roughly 208,000 returns on October 26 alone, its largest daily batch shown so far.

But we have a long way to go.

Only 23.42% of active voters have returned ballots.

Matching 2022 turnout means roughly another 1.36 million Oregonians need to vote.

So fill out your ballot. Sign the envelope. And at this point, I recommend putting it directly into an official ballot drop box rather than leaving anything to chance with the mail.

Oregon law allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to be received afterward, but a drop box removes the question entirely. Get it deposited before 8 p.m. on November 3.

Because after 8:00, there is no recounting your good intentions.

There is no reset button.

And unfortunately, nobody has invented a DeLorean that can hit 88 miles per hour, travel back to November 3, and let you cast the ballot you forgot on the passenger seat.

The future of Oregon gets decided by the people who actually vote.

Make sure you are one of them.

Know someone who needs a nudge to vote? Share this with them!

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Sources

Find a drop box near you! https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/pages/drop-box-locator.aspx



Oregon Secretary of State — Voter Turnout History

Historical general election turnout data, including 2022, 2020, 2018 and prior elections.

https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Documents/Voter_Turnout_History_General_Election.pdf

Oregon Secretary of State — Oregon Motor Voter FAQ

Background on Oregon’s automatic voter registration system and how eligible DMV customers are registered.

https://results.oregonvotes.gov/elections/Pages/motor-voter-faq.aspx

Oregon Capital Chronicle — Two-thirds of Oregon voters participated in 2022 midterm election

Discussion of 2022 turnout and the effect automatic voter registration has had on Oregon’s voter-roll totals and turnout percentages.

https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com/2022/12/15/two-thirds-of-oregon-voters-participated-in-2022-midterm-election/

Oregon Secretary of State — DMV Automatic Voter Registration Error

Official state information concerning DMV registration errors and improperly transmitted voter records.

https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Pages/DMV-Automatic-Voter-Registration-Error.aspx

OPB — Oregon governor’s race and Tina Kotek approval polling

September 2026 polling showing voter views of Gov. Tina Kotek and the state of the governor’s race.

https://www.opb.org/article/2026/09/15/oregon-governors-race-tina-kotek-christine-drazan-poll/

OPB — Oregon governor’s race remains tight

Polling showing a close race between Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan.

https://www.opb.org/pressroom/oregon-governors-race-remains-tight-with-share-of-undecideds-shrinking-according-to-new-opb-commissioned-poll/

Morning Consult — Governor Approval Ratings

National comparison of governor approval and disapproval ratings.

https://pro.morningconsult.com/trackers/governor-approval-ratings

OPB — Oregon governor’s race virtually deadlocked

September 2026 polling showing the governor’s race within the margin of error.

https://www.opb.org/article/2026/09/30/opb-poll-shows-oregon-governors-race-virtually-deadlocked/

OPB — New polls show close Oregon governor’s race

October 2026 coverage of polling showing Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan separated by only a few points.

https://www.opb.org/article/2026/10/08/new-polls-kotek-may-lead/

The Hill / Decision Desk HQ — Oregon Governor Polling Average

Current polling aggregation for the 2026 Oregon governor’s race.

https://elections2026.thehill.com/polls/general-ballot-test/2026-or-governor/oregon/lv-rv-adults/

Yamhill County News — Oregon SOS staging site displayed Logic and Accuracy test data

Reporting on the Secretary of State staging site that publicly displayed election testing data before Election Day.

https://yamconews.com/2026/10/24/oregon-sos-staging-site-publicly-displays-logic-and-accuracy-test-data-for-nov-3-election/