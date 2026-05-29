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rpmschevy's avatar
rpmschevy
1d

In my replies to those whining about this and their NIMBY attitude is a couple fold. I find it ironic they are posting online, thus using the service. Second, I ask if not here where? They want these in a desert where water is scarce??? Lastly I ask if they have the same disdain for the massive water usage (waste) of wineries. I forget about the electricity and water waste in pot growth. I’ll add that. True hypocrisy to be so angered by DCs and yet using the services. Then return to pen and paper and drop the smartphone and computer and return to analog and rotary phones. Of course they will not give up their conveniences. Just prefer to post while using up electricity.

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Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
1d

There's already a data center in OR. Google has one in The Dalles. It's not for AI. It taps into the dark fiber that is fed by the Columbia River dams. That's what used to feed the aluminum plants. (I think most of those were on the WA side. There was one past Maryhill that friends worked at.). The real concern is using farmland for AI data centers. They should be using previous industrial sites.

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