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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
2d

With Bob Ferguson’s plan in WA state utilities being Carbon Neutral by 2030, the Luddites are in full control. By 2045, every kilowatt sold in the state must come from renewable or from zero carbon sources. This is the game they play. You turn off your power use or we turn it off for you.

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JAN
2dEdited

Why spend billions building for old tech that'll be outdated soon. Instead spend those billions developing new tech that holds more in less space and doesn't heat up.

Early computers were the size of buildings and took up a massive amount of resources to function. Then they were scaled down to the size of a room, now they fit in your palm. The Space race was won by inventing new tech.

We are close now: Neuromorphic Engineering: in-memory computing and memristor-based architectures that process data with up to 95% less energy. Silicon Photonics and Optical Computing: Scaling light-based processing to eliminate electrical friction and data-routing heat entirely. Advanced 3D Chip Stacking and Glass Substrates: Accelerating the NSTC's packaging timelines to condense data-center-level logic into localized microchips. TinyML Initiatives: heavily compressed, edge-first AI software models that run securely and locally without cloud dependence.

https://montreal.citynews.ca/2026/06/09/discovery-polytechnique-montreal-energy-consumption-ai/

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