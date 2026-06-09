In the Movie The Terminator, Skynet did not announce itself with a press release, a land-use hearing, or a polite request for conditional use approval. It simply woke up, looked around, and decided mankind was the bug in the operating system. That was science fiction, or at least, we hope it was. But the modern debate over artificial intelligence, data centers, and power demand is starting to feel like a strange Oregon remake: less killer robots, more city council testimony, utility rate fights, water panic, farmland arguments, social media hysteria, and the familiar chorus of “not in my backyard.”

The question is no longer whether technology is coming. It is already here. The better question is whether America will build the infrastructure to control it, or whether we will frighten ourselves into letting our adversaries build it first. Because if there is a future “Skynet” threat, the greatest danger may not be American data centers in Hillsboro, La Pine, Prineville, or Eastern Oregon. The greater danger may be China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea developing autonomous cyber warfare systems while the United States argues itself into paralysis over substations, cooling fans, and zoning hearings.

That is the uncomfortable part of this debate. Artificial intelligence is not just a consumer toy that writes bad poetry, fake legal briefs, and Facebook comments from people who “did their research” in a meme lab. AI is becoming military infrastructure, cyber defense, financial infrastructure, logistics, intelligence analysis, weapons targeting, industrial design, medical research, and energy management. Compute power is no longer just a tech-sector concern. It is national capacity, and data centers are where that capacity lives.

Oregon now finds itself standing in the middle of that fight. Hillsboro has become one of the most important data-center markets in the country. Prineville helped put Central Oregon on the map as a major digital infrastructure hub. La Pine recently rejected a proposed 20-megawatt data center after local residents packed a city council meeting in opposition. The objections were not fake. People worry about water, electricity rates, noise, land use, transparency, and whether their community gets real benefits or just another industrial box full of servers. Those questions are fair, but fair questions can still be hijacked.

Recent reporting has shown growing concern that foreign actors may be amplifying anti-data-center sentiment inside the United States. Axios reported that AI advocacy groups claim foreign-origin social media accounts have been pushing anti-data-center narratives while pretending to be local American voices. The New York Post reported that House Energy and Commerce Republicans warned the White House that China and other adversaries may be fueling opposition to American AI infrastructure. The Washington Post, to its credit, cautioned that some of these claims are still based on thin public evidence. (no link due to paywall) Not every Oregonian opposing a data center is a Chinese bot. That would be lazy, insulting, and politically stupid. Local opposition is real. But foreign adversaries do not need to invent American division. They only need to find it, amplify it, and point it in a useful direction.

And what direction would be more useful to China than convincing Americans to fear the very infrastructure China is racing to build? Reuters recently reported that China is preparing a roughly $295 billion plan to fund a nationwide AI data-center buildout over five years. State-linked firms such as China Mobile and China Telecom are expected to manage much of that infrastructure. Beijing is not telling its own people, “Sorry, this might bother the neighbors.” China is building compute capacity because national power depends on it. Meanwhile, America is debating whether data centers are a threat to rural peace, urban water systems, farmland, electric bills, climate goals, and local control.

Some of those concerns are grounded in fact. Data centers use enormous electricity. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects major growth in electricity consumed by data-center servers. The International Energy Agency says global data-center electricity demand grew sharply in 2025, especially for AI-focused facilities. Oregon’s own regulators have begun forcing large power users to pay more directly for grid costs instead of spreading those costs quietly across residential customers. That is good policy. Data centers should not get a free ride. If they need new substations, transmission upgrades, generation contracts, and long-term capacity, they should pay their share. Ratepayers should not be treated like the emergency credit card for Big Tech. But there is a difference between regulating an industry and strangling it.

Oregon has been here before. After Three Mile Island, the American psyche was rattled. Nuclear fear became political capital. In Oregon, voters approved restrictions that effectively block new nuclear power plants unless strict conditions are met, including statewide voter approval and waste-disposal requirements. Oregon State University quietly operates a research reactor for education and science. NuScale, born from Oregon State University innovation, became one of the most important small modular nuclear reactor companies in the country. Yet Oregon, because of its own laws and political culture, is more likely to export that innovation than deploy it here. That is Oregon in a nutshell: invent the future, regulate it into a corner, then wonder why the jobs and power went somewhere else.

But Oregon’s role in advanced technology did not begin with software, servers, or Silicon Forest branding. Oregon has been part of America’s high-tech and national-defense story for generations. Albany was not just a timber-and-farm town sitting beside the Willamette. The old U.S. Bureau of Mines research center in Albany — now part of the National Energy Technology Laboratory system — became a serious metallurgy and materials-science hub. Its work with exotic metals such as zirconium, titanium, and advanced alloys tied Oregon to the aerospace age, nuclear technology, and national defense. The first nuclear submarine, the U.S.S. Nautilus, was powered by a revolution in materials as much as a revolution in atoms, and Albany’s federal research legacy is part of that larger American story.

Oregon did not stumble into that role by accident. We had power. We had water. We had industry. We had people willing to build things that mattered. Cheap and abundant hydropower helped make the Pacific Northwest a place where energy-intensive innovation could happen. That foundation helped support metallurgy, aerospace supply chains, electronics, and eventually the high-tech economy that gave Oregon the “Silicon Forest.” Tektronix was born here and became one of Oregon’s first great high-tech anchors. Intel was not founded here, but Oregon became one of its most important global operating centers. Hewlett-Packard planted deep roots in Corvallis. Garmin’s Salem aviation-technology operation grew out of an Oregon avionics legacy. These companies did not merely bring jobs. They created supply chains, tax base, engineering culture, apprenticeships, contractors, machine shops, technicians, homebuyers, donors, Little League sponsors, and grandparents who could afford to stay near their grandchildren.

That is what the data-center fight is really about. Not one building, not one substation, and not one city council hearing. It is about whether Oregon still wants to be a place where the next generation of industry can exist. We have seen this movie before. Oregon shut down or diminished major parts of its old economic base. Logging was hammered. Fishing was restricted. Manufacturing was exported under global trade deals and cost pressures. Heavy industry faded. We cannot build a state economy forever on grass seed, hazelnuts, pinot noir, tourism, government checks, and vibes. At some point, Oregon needs to ask what it actually wants to produce.

The data-center debate is part of that question. Are we going to be a state that powers the digital economy, or just a state that complains about the digital economy while using every phone app, cloud service, streaming platform, medical database, bank network, AI tool, and online government system that data centers make possible? That does not mean every project should be approved. It does not mean Hillsboro residents are wrong to ask hard questions, or that La Pine had no right to reject a proposal. It does not mean water, power bills, tax abatements, noise, and land use are imaginary. But it does mean we should be very careful about letting fear become policy.

The anti-nuclear movement taught Oregon what happens when emotional shock becomes long-term energy policy. The result was not a cleaner, stronger, more self-sufficient Oregon. The result was an Oregon that still needs reliable power but has fewer serious tools to produce it. Now the same psychological pattern is appearing around AI and data centers: take a real risk, inflate it into a civilizational panic, then block the infrastructure before the public fully understands the tradeoff. That is where propaganda works best. It does not need to lie completely. It only needs to make one side of the ledger emotionally unbearable and the other side invisible.

Yes, AI presents real dangers. It can be abused. It can manipulate information. It can accelerate cyberattacks. It can replace jobs. It can centralize power in companies and governments. It can make surveillance more efficient and deception more scalable. Anyone pretending AI is harmless is selling something. But refusing to build American compute power does not stop AI. It only decides who leads it. If America slows down while China scales up, the threat does not go away. It moves offshore. It becomes less transparent, less accountable, and more hostile. If Russia or North Korea use AI for autonomous cyberattacks, infrastructure disruption, election interference, banking attacks, or military targeting, Oregon’s refusal to site data centers will not protect us. It will only mean we helped weaken the domestic capacity needed to defend ourselves.

The answer is not blind cheerleading for Big Tech. The answer is adult policy. Make data centers pay for the power infrastructure they require. Require transparency in water use. Protect residential ratepayers. Demand local benefit agreements where appropriate. Stop hiding massive tax abatements from the public. Build more firm power. Reconsider Oregon’s outdated nuclear posture. Encourage geothermal, hydro upgrades, storage, and reliable baseload. Force long-term contracts so utilities do not build expensive infrastructure for customers who vanish. And yes, investigate foreign influence campaigns that try to manipulate public opinion against American infrastructure. But do not confuse caution with surrender.

We cannot keep chasing away the future and then act shocked when our young people leave for Idaho, Texas, Arizona, Utah, or wherever the work went. We cannot shut down timber, restrict fishing, export manufacturing, handcuff nuclear power, punish heavy industry, complain about housing costs, and then sneer at every new opportunity that requires electricity and concrete. At some point, Oregon has to decide whether it wants an economy that produces something more durable than resentment. Data centers are not perfect. They should pay for the power infrastructure they require. They should be transparent about water use. They should not dump costs onto residential ratepayers. They should not get sweetheart deals hidden behind public-relations fog. But Oregon should be pro-business enough, pro-worker enough, and pro-future enough to ask how we make these projects work — not simply how we scare them away.

Because the grandchildren we claim to care about will not thrive on nostalgia. They will need industries, paychecks, power, infrastructure, and opportunity. Skynet may not be coming in the Hollywood sense. There may be no red-eyed robot walking through the smoke. But autonomous cyberwar, AI-driven propaganda, infrastructure attacks, and machine-speed conflict are not science fiction anymore. They are strategic realities. The real question is not whether Oregon should fear the future. The real question is whether Oregon will help build the American infrastructure needed to survive it — or whether we will once again scare ourselves into exporting the future to someone else.

Oregon helped build the future once. The question now is whether we still have the spine to do it again. Because if the machines ever do rise, I would rather they be running on American servers, under American law, powered by American energy, defended by American engineers, than built by adversaries while Oregon argues over whether progress made the room feel noisy.

That’s my Viewpoint.

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Source Links / References

Hillsboro data center backlash — The Oregonian/OregonLive

https://www.oregonlive.com/silicon-forest/2026/06/hillsboro-erupts-over-data-centers-i-feel-betrayed.html

La Pine rejects proposed data center amid public outcry — The Source Weekly

https://www.bendsource.com/news/localnews/la-pine-rejects-proposed-data-center-amid-public-outcry/

Apple buys another 200 acres in Prineville — The Oregonian/OregonLive

https://www.oregonlive.com/silicon-forest/2015/09/apple_buys_another_200_acres_i.html

China may be fueling U.S. data center resistance, AI groups claim — Axios

https://www.axios.com/2026/06/05/china-fueling-us-data-center-resistance-ai-groups-claim

China may be fueling anti-AI data center protests, lawmakers warn — New York Post

https://nypost.com/2026/06/04/us-news/china-may-be-fueling-anti-ai-data-center-protests-in-us-lawmakers-tell-white-house-in-chilling-warning/

Oregon Measure 7, Voter Approval for Nuclear Waste Facilities Initiative — Ballotpedia

https://ballotpedia.org/Oregon_Measure_7,_Voter_Approval_for_Nuclear_Waste_Facilities_Initiative_(1980)