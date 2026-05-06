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Peggy's avatar
Peggy
17h

Between Drazen, Dudley and Diehl, Diehl is the only one who won't turn into a Democrat after the nomination.

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Kent's avatar
Kent
14h

Great work. Very compelling. I've voted and my ballot is in the mail. I'm sharing this on my FB page.

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