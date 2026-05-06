Ronald Reagan’s famous “11th Commandment” was simple: don’t speak ill of fellow Republican

s. That is good advice, especially in a year when Oregon Republicans are trying to do something they have not done since Vic Atiyeh left office in 1987: elect a Republican governor.

So let me start there. This is not a hit piece on Christine Drazan. I supported her in 2022. She ran a serious campaign, carried serious policy arguments, and came closer than many expected in a three-way race. It is not a dismissal of Chris Dudley either, who nearly won the governor’s race in 2010 and helped prove Oregon was not permanently sealed off from Republican competitiveness.

But 2026 is not 2010, and it is not 2022. Tina Kotek is not running against a memory. She is running as an incumbent governor with a record, a state budget, an affordability crisis, a homelessness crisis, and a long list of unfinished promises. If Oregon Republicans want to compete in November, they need to ask a hard question without turning the primary into a circular firing squad: who brings a new fight, a new record, and a new coalition?

That question is why I keep coming back to Ed Diehl.

Diehl’s first run for the Oregon House was not exactly a soft launch. In 2022, he ran for House District 17, won the Republican primary with 6,783 votes, defeating Beth Jones, and then appeared in the general election as both the Republican and Democratic nominee after receiving enough Democratic write-in votes to advance there as well. In the general election, he won with 21,741 votes, or 96.7%, in a race with no incumbent. Yes, that is a political unicorn. In Oregon politics, where one party usually guards its turf like a dragon sitting on a stack of consultant invoices, Diehl managed to walk into office with both party labels next to his name. (Ballotpedia)

That alone does not make someone ready to govern. But it does say something about the kind of district-level trust and organizational work that often gets ignored in statewide campaigns. Politics is not only about ads, polls, and donor class cocktail chatter. It is also about showing up.

And Diehl has shown up.

One of the first places I watched him work beyond the Capitol was on election policy. During the 2024 campaign against Measure 117, Oregon’s proposed statewide ranked-choice voting measure, Diehl was one of the Republicans publicly warning voters about the risks of changing how Oregon counts votes. Measure 117 would have applied ranked-choice voting to federal and statewide executive offices beginning in 2028, while allowing local governments to use it as well. Oregon voters rejected it, 57.7% to 42.3%. (Ballotpedia)

People can debate ranked-choice voting all day long, and some will. They can put flow charts on the wall, create twelve rounds of theoretical redistribution, and eventually tell voters that being confused means they are just not sophisticated enough. That argument is about as persuasive as a DMV hold-music apology.

But here is the point: Diehl engaged that fight statewide. He did not simply post a meme, issue a press release, and call it a civic duty. He traveled, talked, explained, organized, and helped make the opposition understandable to regular voters. That matters because Oregon’s election system only works when people trust it enough to participate. When voters think the process is being made more complicated by people who already benefit from political complexity, confidence suffers.

Then came the tax fight.

Measure 120 is now before voters because of the referendum against portions of House Bill 3991, the transportation tax-and-fee package passed during the 2025 special session. The official voters’ pamphlet explanatory statement says Measure 120 concerns increases to fuel taxes, vehicle registration fees, title fees, and a temporary increase in the payroll tax used for public transportation. If voters do not approve it, those taxes and fees remain at current levels. (Oregon Votes)

The Secretary of State’s certified ballot title for Referendum Petition 2026-302 listed Bruce Starr, Ed Diehl, and Jason Williams as chief petitioners. That referendum began as something plenty of people in Salem thought would be impossible. Then petitioners turned in signatures. Lots of them. KATU reported No Tax Oregon turned in more than 191,000 signatures, with 163,451 verified, far above the roughly 78,000 needed to qualify. (GovDelivery)

That is not theoretical leadership. That is execution.

And execution is what Oregon badly needs.

I have had my own disagreements with Diehl. The best example is the bill I later started calling the Paddle Permit expansion. In Salem, it was sold as a water-access and invasive species protection bill, the kind of thing that sounds harmless enough when it is moving through the building. Protect the water, stop mussels, everybody pays their fair share, cue the lobbyist choir.

Then people woke up and realized what had happened: small human-powered craft were being swept into a bigger fee-and-permit structure. Like fourteen other Republicans, Diehl voted yes. I was frustrated, and I told him so.

His response mattered more than the mistake.

He did not spin it. He did not hide behind staff. He did not send me a paragraph of legislative fog machine language explaining why my lying eyes had misunderstood the bill. He told me he regretted the vote. Then he helped.

He donated to our PAC. He filmed petition-circulation training. And when No Tax Oregon built its signature-gathering machine in the fall, that effort helped create momentum and volunteer confidence that carried into the first 10,000 signatures for the paddle-permit repeal effort.

That is the difference between a politician who says “mistakes were made” and a leader who says, “I made one, and I’ll help fix it.”

I saw the same pattern locally. From 2022 through 2024, while I chaired the Linn County Republican Central Committee, Diehl regularly attended meetings and events. When housing legislation came up, he called to ask questions. Not for a photo op. Not for a quote. For input. I serve on the government affairs committee for my industry association, and Diehl came to tour our factory to better understand how affordable homes can be built off-site, at scale, with modern production methods.

That matters to me because Oregon does not need more housing speeches from people who think a hard hat is a costume. We need leaders who understand land, labor, permits, energy, financing, production, and the cost of delay. Every added fee, every uncertain rule, every “temporary” tax, every permitting maze, and every consultant-driven solution adds cost. Eventually that cost lands on the buyer, the renter, the taxpayer, or the family that gives up and leaves.

On policy, Diehl is running on familiar Republican themes: lower taxes, spending restraint, public safety, education accountability, jobs, and affordability. His campaign site says he supports cutting taxes and fees by 10%, cutting state spending by 10%, auditing state spending for waste, freezing property taxes for seniors, and refocusing schools on core academics like reading, writing, math, and science. (Ed Diehl for Oregon)

Voters can judge those proposals for themselves. They should. Campaign promises are cheap; Oregon already has warehouses full of them, right next to the emergency task force reports nobody reads. But what makes Diehl different in my view is that he has already shown he can organize outside the Capitol, absorb criticism, correct course, and help citizens use the tools of direct democracy.

There is also a historical echo worth considering.

Vic Atiyeh, Oregon’s last Republican governor, was not a celebrity candidate. He came from a family business background, brought a careful-spending mindset to Salem, and built a reputation around finance, economic development, and practical governance. The Oregon Encyclopedia notes Atiyeh ran for office to bring a business perspective to the Legislature, focused on careful spending of public dollars, and later worked to recruit long-term business investment to Oregon during a brutal recession. He won reelection in 1982 with 61.6% of the vote. (Oregon Encyclopedia)

No candidate gets to borrow Atiyeh’s legacy. Oregon history is not a campaign costume. But there are similarities worth noticing: business experience, concern for state finances, roots outside the political glamour circuit, and a willingness to talk about economic competitiveness as something more serious than another ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Diehl comes from logging roots, built a business career, and represents a part of Oregon that still understands that prosperity does not magically appear because Salem passed a resolution declaring it equitable. Jobs have to be built. Roads have to work. Schools have to teach. Families have to afford the basics. And government has to remember that taxpayers are not an unlimited subscription service.

This is why I have reached my conclusion.

I did not get here because of friendship. I did not get here because of access. I did not get here because somebody whispered the right thing at a rubber-chicken dinner. I got here by watching who showed up, who listened, who corrected mistakes, who built teams, and who took fights directly to voters.

Oregon Republicans have respected names in this race. But Tina Kotek would benefit from a campaign that feels familiar, recycled, and easily framed by old attack lines. A new opponent changes that equation. Someone tied to the gas tax referendum, election-process fights, taxpayer organizing, and practical affordability issues gives voters a different story.

And Oregon needs a different story.

The state has not had a Republican governor since Vic Atiyeh. That drought will not end because Republicans simply nominate the best-known name, the safest résumé, or the person least likely to make the consultant class nervous. It ends when voters see someone who understands Oregon’s cost-of-living crisis, respects the people paying the bills, and knows how to build a team that can execute outside the Salem bubble.

That is the case for giving Ed Diehl a serious look.

Not because the other candidates are bad people. Not because past nominees failed to matter. Not because loyalty requires pretending every Republican primary is a cage match.

But because 2026 calls for something different.

It calls for a candidate who has already fought statewide, already helped stop bad ideas, already owned mistakes, already worked with citizens, and already proven that “grassroots” does not have to mean three guys in matching polos yelling into the void.

So what, does my vote really count?

Ballots are not theoretical. They are sitting on kitchen counters, buried under junk mail, tucked into glove boxes, or waiting for someone to finally say, “I’ll get to it tonight.” The Oregon Primary Election is May 19, 2026, and ballots must be returned or postmarked by that date. Oregon’s own Secretary of State reports primary turnout has often been painfully low: 35.8% in 2024, 37.8% in 2022, 33.91% in 2018, and 35.9% in 2014. In other words, in far too many primaries, most voters are not choosing the nominee. They are letting the most motivated third of the electorate do it for them. Democracy by couch cushion. Look it up yourself: (Oregon Secretary of State)

That is why this primary matters far beyond one candidate. Measure 120 is also on the ballot, asking voters whether to uphold or repeal major tax-and-fee increases tied to HB 3991, including fuel taxes, vehicle registration and title fees, and the payroll tax used for public transportation. Ballotpedia summarizes it plainly: a “yes” vote upholds those tax and fee increases, while a “no” vote repeals them. (Ballotpedia)

Now imagine what happens if primary voters actually show up.

Imagine a strong turnout that sends Salem a message on Measure 120 and, as a side effect, turns the governor’s race upside down. Imagine Ed Diehl, the underdog, the candidate trailing in the polls, the one not treated as the pre-selected favorite by the political weather forecasters, breaking through in a crowded field and winning with more than 51% of the vote. In a race split among a dozen candidates, that would not just be a win. That would be a statement.

That would be unity.

That would tell Oregon Republicans they do not have to wait for permission from consultants, insiders, donors, pundits, or recycled campaign narratives. It would tell Tina Kotek that 2026 will not be a rerun of 2022. It would tell Salem that taxpayers are awake, voters are paying attention, and the people who have been told to sit down, shut up, and pay more are starting to organize.

I am one guy with a small Substack following and a long memory. I have supported other candidates before, and I respect those who have carried the banner in difficult races. But this year, after watching the work, the organizing, the corrections, the coalition-building, and the willingness to fight on taxes, election integrity, housing, and affordability, I believe Ed Diehl has earned this moment.

Oregon does not need a coronation. It needs a contest.

It does not need a rerun. It needs a new fight.

And if enough voters decide this primary matters, Ed Diehl may not just be the underdog story of 2026. He may be the nominee who finally gives Oregon a real chance to write a different ending in November.

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