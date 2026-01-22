Oregon Lawmakers Want to Rig the Election After Voters Already Qualified the Referendum
Oregon Voters Followed the Rules—Now Lawmakers Want to Change Them
Oregon voters did their job.
The Legislature is now flirting with undoing it.
Referendum Petition 2026-302 has already qualified for the November 3, 2026 General Election. That’s not opinion, spin, or rumor. That’s the official record.
On December 30, 2025, the Oregon Elections Division certified the petition after verifying 163,451 valid signatures, an extraordinary 85.21% validation rate, far exceeding the statutory threshold required to refer the Legislature’s transportation taxes and fees to the people.
(Source: Oregon Secretary of State – Referendum Status)
https://sos.oregon.gov/admin/Documents/irr/2026/302dbt.pdf
On January 15, 2026, the Attorney General issued a draft ballot title explicitly for the November 2026 General Election. Not May. Not a “to be determined” election. November.
(Source: Oregon Department of Justice / Elections Division)
This matters.
Because during signature gathering, hundreds of thousands of registered Oregon voters were told—accurately—that once certified, the referendum would appear on the November ballot. That understanding was consistent with Oregon constitutional practice, Elections Division guidance, and decades of precedent.
Now, after the signatures are banked, certified, and locked in, legislative leaders are floating the idea of moving the vote to the May primary, a lower-turnout, highly skewed election.
(Source: KGW reporting)
https://www.kgw.com/article/news/politics/elections/oregon-anti-tax-referendum-may-primary-election-ballot-legislature/283-ecb99026-43e6-43d5-bcc0-367c42230b14
Let’s be clear about what this is—and what it is not.
This is not a clerical fix.
This is not a scheduling technicality.
This is not neutral election administration.
This is changing the rules after the people have already played the game.
The Constitutional Problem They Don’t Want to Talk About
Oregon’s Constitution reserves the power of referendum to the people, not the Legislature. Once a referendum qualifies, the Legislature’s role becomes ministerial, not manipulative.
Moving a qualified people’s referendum from a general election to a primary raises immediate constitutional red flags:
• It alters the electorate after qualification
• It burdens the people’s reserved referendum power
• It undermines reliance interests created during signature gathering
• It privileges a smaller, more partisan turnout to decide a statewide tax question
Courts don’t look kindly on that. Nor should they.
A May primary is not just “earlier.” It is structurally different:
Lower turnout
Heavily partisan participation
Reduced engagement by unaffiliated voters
Minimal general-election scrutiny
If lawmakers believe transportation taxes can withstand public scrutiny, the proper venue is the November 3rd general election, where the full electorate participates—not a low-visibility primary engineered for advantage.
The Ethical Failure Is Even Worse
Even if this maneuver somehow survived a court challenge, it would still fail the most basic test of legitimacy.
Voters were told November.
The state processed it as November.
The Attorney General drafted it as November.
You don’t get to cash the signatures, then rewrite the deal because you don’t like the matchup.
With over 250,000 Oregonians signing, this was not a marginal or accidental exercise of civic power. It was a decisive act by the people to say: we want a vote.
Moving the election after certification sends a dangerous message:
Your participation is conditional. Your effort is provisional. The rules change if the Legislature feels threatened.
That is not democratic governance. That is procedural bad faith.
Legitimacy, Lost
If lawmakers proceed with this, the outcome—win or lose—will carry a permanent asterisk.
A referendum shoved into a low-turnout primary by legislative sleight of hand is not a victory. It’s an admission of weakness.
Those who vote to move this referendum forward are not defending democracy. They are managing it, gaming it, and damaging public trust in the process.
And once trust is gone, no amount of messaging will bring it back.
Oregon voters did their part: cleanly, lawfully, overwhelmingly.
Anyone who now tries to change the calendar to change the outcome forfeits credibility, legitimacy, and the moral authority to lecture anyone about “protecting democracy.”
If the policy is defensible, win in November.
If it’s not, don’t hide behind a procedural trick.
That’s my viewpoint.
They don’t care that this is wrong and breaks every rule. They just want to get away with it. The taxpayers be damned
Strong breakdown here. The reliance interest angle is critical and often overlooked in these debates. When 250k people sign based on a November timeframe, switcing to May isn't just inconvenient, it breaks the social contract that enables civic participation in the first place. I've seen similar bait-and-switch tactics in local measures and it always erodes trust faster than any single policy loss.