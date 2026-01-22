Oregon voters did their job.

The Legislature is now flirting with undoing it.

Referendum Petition 2026-302 has already qualified for the November 3, 2026 General Election. That’s not opinion, spin, or rumor. That’s the official record.

On December 30, 2025, the Oregon Elections Division certified the petition after verifying 163,451 valid signatures, an extraordinary 85.21% validation rate, far exceeding the statutory threshold required to refer the Legislature’s transportation taxes and fees to the people.

https://sos.oregon.gov/admin/Documents/irr/2026/302dbt.pdf

On January 15, 2026, the Attorney General issued a draft ballot title explicitly for the November 2026 General Election. Not May. Not a “to be determined” election. November.

This matters.

Because during signature gathering, hundreds of thousands of registered Oregon voters were told—accurately—that once certified, the referendum would appear on the November ballot. That understanding was consistent with Oregon constitutional practice, Elections Division guidance, and decades of precedent.

Now, after the signatures are banked, certified, and locked in, legislative leaders are floating the idea of moving the vote to the May primary, a lower-turnout, highly skewed election.

https://www.kgw.com/article/news/politics/elections/oregon-anti-tax-referendum-may-primary-election-ballot-legislature/283-ecb99026-43e6-43d5-bcc0-367c42230b14

Let’s be clear about what this is—and what it is not.

This is not a clerical fix.

This is not a scheduling technicality.

This is not neutral election administration.

This is changing the rules after the people have already played the game.

The Constitutional Problem They Don’t Want to Talk About

Oregon’s Constitution reserves the power of referendum to the people, not the Legislature. Once a referendum qualifies, the Legislature’s role becomes ministerial, not manipulative.

Moving a qualified people’s referendum from a general election to a primary raises immediate constitutional red flags:

• It alters the electorate after qualification

• It burdens the people’s reserved referendum power

• It undermines reliance interests created during signature gathering

• It privileges a smaller, more partisan turnout to decide a statewide tax question

Courts don’t look kindly on that. Nor should they.

A May primary is not just “earlier.” It is structurally different:

Lower turnout

Heavily partisan participation

Reduced engagement by unaffiliated voters

Minimal general-election scrutiny

If lawmakers believe transportation taxes can withstand public scrutiny, the proper venue is the November 3rd general election, where the full electorate participates—not a low-visibility primary engineered for advantage.

The Ethical Failure Is Even Worse

Even if this maneuver somehow survived a court challenge, it would still fail the most basic test of legitimacy.

Voters were told November.

The state processed it as November.

The Attorney General drafted it as November.

You don’t get to cash the signatures, then rewrite the deal because you don’t like the matchup.

With over 250,000 Oregonians signing, this was not a marginal or accidental exercise of civic power. It was a decisive act by the people to say: we want a vote.

Moving the election after certification sends a dangerous message:

Your participation is conditional. Your effort is provisional. The rules change if the Legislature feels threatened.

That is not democratic governance. That is procedural bad faith.

Legitimacy, Lost

If lawmakers proceed with this, the outcome—win or lose—will carry a permanent asterisk.

A referendum shoved into a low-turnout primary by legislative sleight of hand is not a victory. It’s an admission of weakness.

Those who vote to move this referendum forward are not defending democracy. They are managing it, gaming it, and damaging public trust in the process.

And once trust is gone, no amount of messaging will bring it back.

Oregon voters did their part: cleanly, lawfully, overwhelmingly.

Anyone who now tries to change the calendar to change the outcome forfeits credibility, legitimacy, and the moral authority to lecture anyone about “protecting democracy.”

If the policy is defensible, win in November.

If it’s not, don’t hide behind a procedural trick.



That’s my viewpoint.

