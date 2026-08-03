I love Oregon.

I love its rivers and lakes, I spend as much time as I can on the water. My livelihood relies on its timber small towns. I love the people who build homes, grow food, fight fires, raise families, volunteer in their communities and still believe a disagreement should be settled with a conversation, and not a clenched fist.

That love is precisely why it hurts to watch what is happening to our state.

Our streets bear the evidence of addiction and neglect. Needles collect in gutters. Tents and garbage occupy places where children once played. Families struggle to buy homes while government offers more density, more apartments and more regulations. Businesses close, taxes rise, permits multiply and ordinary Oregonians are repeatedly told that what they see with their own eyes is either exaggerated or somehow proof of progress.

They can change the terminology, polish the press release and rename the failure, but the misery still shows.

Oregon knows.

They have to kill him twice

A few days ago, I read Clay’s powerful essay, “The Desecration of Charlie Kirk,” published at Stop Being Prey. I strongly encourage you read it in full. Special thanks to Kent one of my Subscribers for forwarding the article.

It begins with a chilling sentence:

“They have to kill him twice.”

Clay’s argument is that assassinating Charlie Kirk was not enough. Those who spent years transforming him into a caricature must continue attacking his character after his death. They cannot allow people to discover the man beneath the labels—a Christian, husband, father and organizer who walked into hostile territory and invited people to debate him.

Clay describes something deeper than ordinary partisan disagreement. He calls it a consensus—a cultural flock in which people repeat what those around them believe until an accusation no longer feels like something they were told. It feels like something “everybody knows.”

Everybody knows he was hateful.

Everybody knows he was dangerous.

Everybody knows the other side is evil.

But repetition is not proof, and hatred does not become righteous simply because the crowd approves of its target.

The essay reminded me that Charlie’s real strength was not merely his ability to win an argument. It was his willingness to enter places where he was unwelcome, protect the right of others to speak and build an organization that turned conversation into participation.

That is what made him effective, and effectiveness is what made him threatening. Clay’s essay is openly opinionated, but its central warning deserves serious consideration: once society teaches people that political opponents are monsters rather than human beings, cruelty becomes easier to excuse.

Hatred at a Farmers Market

Then I watched something much smaller, but painfully revealing.

My friend Jen Brusa and her husband were enjoying the Issaquah Farmers Market and buying baked goods from a Mexican-owned business. Her husband happened to be wearing clothing supporting Charlie Kirk.

Two women approached them and turned an ordinary purchase into a political confrontation. According to the video and subsequent reporting, the strangers questioned why conservatives were shopping at a Mexican bakery, as though the bakery owner’s ethnicity entitled progressives to control who could support her business.

Jen responded that the owner lived in a free country and had the right to sell her products to anyone.

The confrontation escalated. One woman declared, “I hate you.” There were political insults, profanity, mockery directed at Jesus and a remark celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death. Through it all, Jen and her husband largely kept their composure and allowed the camera to document what was happening.

What struck me was the absurdity of it. A conservative couple was supporting a Mexican small-business owner, and progressive strangers decided that this was somehow unacceptable.

The bakery owner was reduced to a political symbol. Jen and her husband were reduced to stereotypes. Nobody was allowed simply to be a neighbor, customer or citizen.

That is what political hatred does. It strips away the individual and leaves only the approved category: oppressor, victim, ally or enemy.

The original video was posted by my friend Jen Jacobs of Beloved Cheesecakes:

The reported confrontation was ugly, but Jen and her husband’s response mattered. They stood their ground without matching contempt with contempt. They defended their faith, their political expression and the bakery owner’s freedom without surrendering their own humanity.

That is harder than hatred.

Loving Oregon Without Hating Oregonians

Reading Clay’s essay and then watching what happened to my friends left me saddened.

Not merely angry, more saddened.

It made me think about Oregon and how easily grief over our state can harden into contempt for the people who helped damage it. I oppose the policies that have normalized disorder, weakened accountability, restricted homeownership, expanded government and placed another fee or permit between citizens and their liberty.

But I do not want to hate the people who supported those policies.

We can hate what addiction does without hating addicts. We can condemn lawlessness without despising every homeless person. We can demand lawful immigration without hating immigrants. We can oppose progressive activists and politicians without wishing harm upon them.

People are more complicated than their yard signs.

Some are misinformed. Some have been manipulated by carefully selected language. Some sincerely believe these policies are compassionate. Some have never heard our argument from anyone who did not begin by insulting them.

Love does not require silence. Forgiveness does not require surrender. Turning the other cheek does not mean rolling over to the state.

It means confronting destruction without allowing it to destroy us.

From Sadness to a Song

That tension became the foundation for the lyrics of “Oregon Knows.” I was recalling a movie from you youth I would watch over and over, Pump Up The Volume, and the song Everybody Knows.

My song is dark because Oregon is hurting. It describes dirty streets, addiction, burning forests, rising taxes, shrinking liberty and a government that continues growing while the governed struggle.

But it is not a song about hating Oregon, rather a lament written because I love Oregon.

It is about recognizing the decay, rejecting the gaslighting and awakening people who have watched silently from the sidelines. Oregon will not be restored by another social-media complaint followed by political hibernation.

Restoration requires participation.

Attend the council meeting. Read the school-board agenda. Submit testimony. Volunteer. Join a committee. Support a candidate. Recruit better candidates. Ask where the money went. Help your neighbors understand what is on their ballots. Run for office when nobody else will.

We need practical, moderate and common-sense leadership that will restore accountability, protect liberty, encourage homeownership and treat taxpayers as citizens rather than an unlimited revenue source.

The rain is still falling. The rivers are still running. The mountains are still standing. Oregon is wounded, but it is not lost.

Love Oregon enough to defend it.

Love your neighbors enough not to hate them.

Speak the truth. Reject apathy. Become involved.

That’s my viewpoint, and now Oregon knows.

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Sources and Further Viewing

“The Desecration of Charlie Kirk” — Clay, Stop Being Prey

https://stopbeingprey.com/desecration-of-charlie-kirk

Original Issaquah Farmers Market video — Beloved Cheesecakes

https://youtube.com/shorts/TB4GAVRtXCY?si=Tp1mVeEEW2xGXz1n

“Washington School Nurse Sparks Outrage After Profane Jesus Remark” — Salma Ahmed, The Nerd Stash

https://thenerdstash.com/washington-school-nurse-sparks-outrage-after-profane-jesus-remark-during-charlie-kirk-shirt-confrontation-i-hate-you/