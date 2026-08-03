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holly.m.hart's avatar
holly.m.hart
5dEdited

You cannot win with people who fancy themselves to be anti-fascist, anti-racist progressives who support DEI. If you did not by chance patronize some "ethnic" business, you would be accused of being a racist, and if you did patronize that same "ethnic" business, you would be accused of exploiting the business owners and appropriating that culture. How dare you eat a taco!!! Why don't you buy tacos?!!! The woman behind the table undoubtedly wants to sell her goods to anyone interested in buying them! These young self-styled bitches could have the effect of driving away customers! How does that show their support for "people of color"? It does not!!!

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
5d

Portland has always valued being different, but that spirit has faded away. Too often, anyone who challenges the uber progressive consensus is treated as the problem instead of someone with a different perspective. A healthy city welcomes debate, not conformity. That is why Portland is in a doom loop---Intolerance.

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