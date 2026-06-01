Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read recently promoted the release of the Keeping Oregon Accountable Report for Fiscal Year 2025, describing it as an accountability tool for Oregonians. The report, he said, transparently reports recent audit results, follows up on outstanding audit recommendations, and summarizes financial and compliance audits.

That sounds responsible. It sounds official. It sounds like the kind of sentence carefully assembled in a state office where every verb wears a lanyard.

But after reading the report, the real question is not whether Oregon has an accountability tool. The question is whether Oregon government is accountable at all.

If the report were allowed to grade itself, it would probably give Oregon a C-minus. Not a total failure, at least not on paper. The state received a clean, unmodified opinion on its corrected financial statements. Some prior audit findings were corrected. Some federal compliance findings were resolved. There are auditors doing real work, finding real problems, and pushing agencies toward something that vaguely resembles adult supervision.

That much deserves credit.

But only so much.

Because buried under the polite government language is the kind of information that should make taxpayers put down their coffee and ask why Salem keeps demanding more money from people who actually have to balance their own checkbooks.

Auditors identified $2.5 billion in accounting errors. The report is careful to say accounting errors do not necessarily mean misspent funds, and that is fair. But $2.5 billion in accounting errors is still $2.5 billion in accounting errors. At a certain point, “clerical issue” starts sounding like the state’s official bird call.

The report also found significant deficiencies and material weaknesses in internal financial controls. It questioned $15.6 million in federal expenditures. It found federal program problems across multiple agencies. The Oregon Health Authority’s Basic Health Program received an adverse opinion because of eligibility errors and questioned costs. In normal-people language, that means the program had serious enough compliance problems that auditors did not simply say, “needs improvement.” They said the failures were material and pervasive.

Then we get to ODOT, because somehow every Oregon accountability story eventually finds its way to a pothole.

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Highway Planning and Construction Program did not receive a clean opinion. It received a disclaimer of opinion because auditors could not get sufficient evidence to complete the required audit procedures and form an opinion. That is bureaucratic language for: the data was not good enough for auditors to trust.

This is the agency that keeps coming back to taxpayers asking for more money. This is the transportation machine that wants higher taxes, higher fees, and more revenue because, according to Salem, the real problem is always that government just does not have enough of your money yet. This is the same political ecosystem that backed the failed transportation package and the tax referendum voters rejected on the May ballot.

Tina Kotek is heading into her re-election campaign still selling the idea that the problem is revenue, when the real problem is trust.

Before ODOT gets another dime, Oregon deserves a full accounting of what happened to the money it already had. Why were budget projections wrong? Why were projects delayed? Why were costs underestimated? Why are systems apparently still not strong enough to provide clean, reconcilable data to auditors? Why should voters trust a new transportation package from the same people who still have not fully explained the last mess?

That is the problem with this report. It tells us some useful things, but it does not dig nearly deep enough into the failures Oregonians can actually see from their front porch, their tax bill, their gas receipt, or the road construction zone that has been sitting there so long it may qualify for historic preservation.

The report does not meaningfully address the DMV voter-registration debacle, where state systems improperly registered people who should not have been registered through Oregon’s automatic voter registration process. That is not a side issue. That goes directly to public trust in elections, government data, and basic competence. If the same state that cannot keep its own registration pipeline straight wants to lecture Oregonians about confidence in institutions, maybe it should first locate the institution’s instruction manual.

The report also does not provide a broad reckoning on Oregon Housing and Community Services. Billions have flowed through housing, homelessness, rental assistance, wildfire recovery, affordable housing, and emergency programs. Oregonians hear endlessly about the need for more housing money and more homelessness money, but they rarely get a clear answer to the only question that matters: what did we buy? How many units were built? What was the cost per square foot? Who got paid? What failed? How much was absorbed by administration, consultants, nonprofits, and process before a struggling Oregonian ever saw a house get rebuilt?

The state can produce a pie chart. Wonderful. Can it produce results?

The same blind spot exists with foster care and child welfare. A financial report may tell us whether funds were categorized correctly, but it does not tell us whether children are safer, whether placements are stable, whether caseworkers are drowning, or whether Oregon’s child welfare system is delivering results. If the state spends money in the name of vulnerable children, the first measure of accountability should not be whether the accounting code was tidy. It should be whether the children were protected.

Then there is the bigger statewide problem hiding behind all of these failures: Oregon government appears to have a data problem. DMV registration errors, ODOT financial reporting issues, health eligibility errors, agency compliance failures, and weak internal controls all point in the same direction. The state does not always know what it knows. It does not always know where the money is. It does not always know whether its systems are working until the failure becomes too public to ignore.

This is where the Secretary of State’s report falls short. It audits whether numbers can be reconciled. It does not fully audit whether government worked. Those are not the same thing.

A clean financial opinion after corrections is not the same as competent government. A compliance summary is not the same as accountability. A corrected spreadsheet does not fill a pothole, build a home, protect a child, secure a voter roll, or explain why Oregon keeps spending more and delivering less.

To be fair, the Audits Division appears to be moving in the right direction. The report says future versions will include more follow-up on performance audits and information technology audits. Good. That needs to happen. But Oregon taxpayers should not have to wait politely while state agencies continue to spend billions, miss targets, botch systems, and then explain everything in passive voice.

Mistakes were made, systems were flawed, data was unavailable, costs were questioned, and eligibility errors occurred. In other words, the usual Oregon government apology tour arrived right on schedule: nobody is personally responsible, every failure has a technical explanation, and somehow the taxpayer is still expected to keep the checkbook open.

That has been the Oregon way, but it doesn’t need to continue.

The timing matters because November is coming. Many of the same politicians who supported the failed ODOT transportation package and tax referendum will now try to repackage the same basic argument. They will say Oregon needs more revenue. They will say voters misunderstood. They will blame messaging, timing, national politics, low turnout, bad vibes, Mercury in retrograde, or whatever else the consultant class can fit into a PowerPoint.

But voters understood just fine.

They were asked whether they trusted Salem with more transportation money, and they said no.

Before Oregon builds another budget on the backs of working families, state leaders need to do something radical: prove they can manage the money they already have. Open the books. Name the failures. Quantify the waste. Track the outcomes. Show the contracts. Explain the overruns. Publish the administrative costs. Tell Oregonians not just what was spent, but what was accomplished.

ODOT should be first in line. If the state wants another transportation package, then ODOT needs a real, public, plain-English audit of its budget assumptions, project delivery, staffing, overhead, consulting contracts, federal fund tracking, software systems, maintenance priorities, and internal controls. Not another glossy summary. Not another “lessons learned” memo. Not another hearing where everyone solemnly agrees that accountability is important before voting to raise taxes again.

The same standard should apply across state government. OHCS should show where the housing and homelessness money went. OHA should explain eligibility failures and questioned costs. ODHS should answer for long-running child welfare and benefit program problems. DAS should prove contracting oversight protects taxpayers instead of protecting the process. The DMV should explain how voter-registration failures happened and what has actually changed.

Every agency should have to answer one question in plain English: what did Oregonians get for the money?

That is the missing piece.

Secretary Read is right that Oregonians need an accountability tool. This report is a start. If the report graded only its own narrow scope, maybe Oregon gets a C-minus. It corrected some findings, admitted some problems, and gave the public a partial window into the machinery.

But Ben’s Viewpoint is not grading the footnotes. I am grading the state.

And the State of Oregon gets an F.

Not because every auditor failed. Not because every agency employee is bad. Not because every dollar was wasted. Oregon gets an F because the failures are too large, too repeated, too expensive, and too insulated from consequence. It gets an F because the state keeps asking for more money while offering partial accountability. It gets an F because the public keeps getting excuses instead of results.

The next real accountability report will not come from an agency PDF.

It will come in November.

And this time, the auditors will be We the People.

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Sources:

SOS Accountability Report

ODOT Hearing Reveals Billion Dollar Blunder

ODOT Gets Massive Transportation Funding Bill

OHCS Flawed Rent Assistance COVID Spending

ERA Funds Mist Managed by OHCS

Transportation Funding Falling Apart