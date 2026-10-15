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Garrett
Oct 15

This looks like another way for affluent families to reduce their federal tax liability while directly diverting what would have been federal tax dollars to religious and private school funding. Then because of the way that Oregon funds public education, on a per enrolled student basis, as more families transfer their children out of public education the schools receive less funding. I see the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit as another write off for the affluent benefiting the upper classes of our society while reducing funding for the public schools the majority of Oregon families depend on. Scholarship Granting Organizations, the SGO's the state would need to certify, overwhelmingly give scholarships to religious and private schools. In fact public schools cannot directly receive funding from SGO's, based on my research individual families would need to apply for the scholarships and those scholarship funds would only be to fund after school programming, tutoring, books, technology, or special needs services. The FSTC is another tax write off for the rich that does not benefit society as whole.

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