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c Anderson
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“Timothy Egan’s The Big Burn is more than the story of an enormous wildfire. It is the story of what happens when a young nation creates public forests but fails to provide the people responsible for them with enough manpower, infrastructure, equipment or political support to protect them.” This is, sorry to say, wrong from the get-go. This statement is a demand for bigger government, when all it takes is for the government to work with forest contractors who can log, thin, and reduce fire risk. Government regulators siding with radical environmentalists are completely responsible for the raging infernos, dirty air and water, and destruction of wildlife and habitat due to forest fires. With species sensitive forest management fires are smaller and easier contained. Maintaining roads is also important in control. Drones are for after fires start. We have satellites, and don’t need a huge number of people with expensive equipment to watch for fires. Check out Goes West/ NOAA, and you can see where the fires are from our last lightening storm. Nope, those aren’t clouds forming over eastern Oregon. It is smoke rising from fires.

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