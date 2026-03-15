Saturday night in Coos Bay, the Republican candidates for Oregon governor stepped onto the stage to make their case to the party faithful. For two hours the audience heard three very different visions of leadership: a policy-driven reformer, a county executive with practical experience, and a populist firebrand who seemed far more interested in throwing punches than explaining how to run a state government.

When the dust settled, one thing was clear: Ed Diehl walked out of that forum looking like the only candidate fully prepared to govern Oregon.

First Place: Ed Diehl — The Only One Speaking Like a Governor

Diehl separated himself early by doing something surprisingly rare in political debates: he explained how things actually work.

Whether the topic was housing, Medicaid funding, transportation, or criminal justice, Diehl consistently grounded his answers in policy mechanics and executive leadership.

His housing answer alone was worth the price of admission.

Instead of vague promises or populist slogans, Diehl zeroed in on the structural problem that nearly every economist studying Oregon housing has identified: we simply aren’t building enough homes.

His solution was equally direct:

Revisit and expand Urban Growth Boundaries as originally intended.

Cut the regulatory delays that stall development.

Implement permitting dashboards and timelines so projects don’t languish in bureaucratic limbo.

And rebuild the state’s housing supply using Oregon timber and Oregon workers.

That answer wasn’t ideological fluff. It was a coherent supply-side strategy aimed squarely at the heart of Oregon’s affordability crisis.

Diehl also demonstrated something the other candidates struggled with: command of complex policy issues.

When David Medina attempted to land a gotcha attack over House Bill 2010 and Medicaid funding, Diehl calmly dismantled the claim and explained the hospital provider tax mechanism that actually funds the system.

No theatrics. Just facts.

That moment perfectly captured the contrast in the room: one candidate explaining policy, the other trying to score a viral clip.

If Oregon voters are looking for someone who can walk into the governor’s office and start fixing things on day one, Diehl made the strongest case by a mile.

Second Place: Danielle Bethell — The Practical Executive

Danielle Bethell turned in a strong performance as well, drawing heavily on her experience as a Marion County Commissioner.

Where Diehl spoke like a policy reformer, Bethell spoke like a manager who has spent years wrestling with government systems.

Her housing answer focused on removing barriers imposed by state-level climate mandates, including the Climate Protection Program and Climate Friendly Equitable Communities planning rules.

Whether one agrees with her assessment or not, Bethell’s argument reflected something many local officials across Oregon have been saying for years: state mandates often create real-world headaches for counties trying to actually build things.

She also highlighted practical tools she’s already used locally, such as developer dashboards that track buildable land and infrastructure needs.

That kind of example carries weight. It shows she isn’t just theorizing about government reform, as a commissioner she’s already been doing it.

Bethell also struck a tone that could appeal to a broader coalition of voters. She talked about government efficiency, property taxes, and middle-class frustration without drifting into ideological theatrics.

In a state where Republicans need to win over independents and moderate Democrats to have any shot statewide, that tone matters.

If Diehl looked like the policy architect, Bethell looked like the executive who could run the machinery of government.

That’s a strong second-place showing.

Third Place: David Medina — Passion Without a Plan

And then there was David Medina.

Medina brought energy. No one can deny that. But passion alone does not equal preparedness, and throughout the evening his answers repeatedly drifted into broad talking points without a clear path to governing.

Much of Medina’s strategy seemed to revolve around attacking both Democrats and fellow Republicans in the room.

That might work for a social media audience. It’s less impressive in a gubernatorial forum where voters are trying to figure out who can actually run a state government with a $100-billion budget.

Two moments stood out for the wrong reasons.

First was his attack on Diehl over Medicaid funding, where Medina appeared to misunderstand the basic mechanics of the hospital provider tax system. Diehl calmly corrected the record while Medina doubled down on the accusation.

Second was his attempt to weaponize the “paddle tax” vote against Diehl—without acknowledging that multiple Republicans voted for the bill or that Diehl has since supported the repeal effort through the Let Us Paddle movement.

The result was an argument that felt less like policy debate and more like a primary-season purity test.

Medina also leaned heavily into Trump-style populist rhetoric throughout the evening. That may resonate with a slice of the Republican base, but Oregon is not Florida or Texas.

Donald Trump received less than 43 percent of the vote in Oregon in 2024.

A candidate who spends an entire debate preaching exclusively to the choir is not expanding the coalition Republicans will need to win statewide.

And that’s the real problem with Medina’s candidacy.

He clearly has passion. He clearly has conviction. But governing a state requires more than slogans about corruption and audits.

It requires policy literacy, coalition building, and executive discipline.

Those qualities were noticeably absent Saturday night.

At this stage, Medina looks far more like a grassroots activist or community organizer than a serious gubernatorial contender. Perhaps even a city council seat would be a more natural fit.

But running Oregon? That’s a different league.

Final Scorecard

After two hours, the rankings were hard to miss.

1. Ed Diehl — Clear winner.

Substantive, policy-driven, and speaking like someone ready to lead the executive branch.

2. Danielle Bethell — Strong second.

Experienced, pragmatic, and grounded in real-world government management.

3. David Medina — Distant third.

Passionate but unfocused, offering rhetoric where voters were looking for solutions.

The Bottom Line

If this forum was meant to help Republican voters identify who can actually change Oregon’s trajectory, the answer became increasingly obvious as the night went on.

Two candidates showed they understand how government works.

One candidate showed he understands how to shout at it.

And in a state facing housing shortages, crime concerns, economic stagnation, and a decades-long one-party political machine, Republicans are going to need more than a megaphone.

That’s my viewpoint, please leave your thoughts in the comments.

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Watch it here: Oregon Republican Primary Candidate Forum

Learn more about Ed Diehl’s campaign. https://eddiehl.com

Lean more about Daniel Bethell’s campaign. https://daniellebethellforgovernor.com

Learn more about David Medina’s campaign. https://www.medinafororegon.com