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Kent's avatar
Kent
5d

This is who the country needs more of: Dr. M. Zuhdi Jasser.

He is a conservative Republican running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona's 4th Congressional District.

Stance on Radical Islam: A practicing Muslim, Dr. Jasser is well known nationally for his active stance against political Islamism and Islamic radicalism. He founded the American Islamic Forum for Democracy (AIFD) and co-founded the Muslim Reform Movement, promoting reform, secular democracy, and religious freedom within the Muslim community.

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Shawnn Hartley's avatar
Shawnn Hartley
6d

It took centuries and a lot of intense reasoning and insight into human nature to get to the American system of government and politics. The current political climate of inflamed rhetoric, coalition and power over principle, and reactivity is exactly what the American system was designed to, and must necessarily withstand. This type of discourse, slowing down, and thinking critically is essential to holding it all together.

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