I have been thinking a great deal lately about faith, freedom, and the increasingly strange political alliances reshaping America.

I believe something fundamental is changing in our country. We are witnessing the emergence of a political orthodoxy that, for some Americans, appears to be replacing traditional religious convictions with a new set of moral commandments. Its language is social justice. Its promises are equality, inclusion, and an ever-expanding list of government-guaranteed human rights.

Its organizing principle is the collective.

And increasingly, I fear the individual, freedom of conscience, and the biblical values that helped shape our American founding are being sacrificed on its altar.

This is not simply a disagreement about government spending or political parties. It is a philosophical disagreement about where rights originate, who is responsible for meeting human needs, and whether government exists to protect individual liberty or to engineer society toward a prescribed collective outcome.

When Politics Becomes a Religion

Pew Research Center’s 2026 political typology found that 63% of Americans classified as Leftward Progressives were religiously unaffiliated. Just 6% attended religious services weekly.

That is a striking contrast to the religious commitment found among many conservative Americans, but of course, being an atheist does not make someone a socialist, any more than being a Christian makes someone a Republican. Regardless I think the correlation between secular identity and the progressive left raises a question worth exploring.

What happens when political ideology begins supplying the moral certainty once provided by religious faith?

We are accustomed to thinking about politics on a horizontal spectrum, from left to right. But add a second dimension: religious commitment. The picture becomes considerably more revealing.

The four quadrants of American political belief

[Four-quadrant infographic: Religious Left, Religious Right, Secular Left, Secular Right. The horizontal axis represents political ideology; the vertical axis represents religious observance.]

The religious right and secular right may agree about limited government while disagreeing about theology. The religious left and secular left may agree about economic redistribution while holding fundamentally incompatible beliefs about God, sexuality, and moral authority.

Both sides struggle having factions within factions.

The most fascinating alliance may be the one bringing together Marxists, atheists, religious socialists, and politically progressive Muslims under a common banner.

Their beliefs are not identical, yet their objectives sometimes overlap.

Strange Bedfellows Under One Political Tent

The Free Palestine movement provides an especially revealing example.

Its participants include secular socialists, religious Muslims, progressive Christians, Jewish critics of Israeli government policy, and activists with little interest in religion whatsoever.

Some seek Palestinian statehood and humanitarian protections. Others advocate far more sweeping political changes. Some have openly celebrated Hamas or justified violence against Israeli civilians. When political solidarity becomes more important than moral consistency, troubling contradictions can emerge.

Consider that Pew Research found many American Muslims hold socially conservative views about sexuality and gender identity, even as a majority lean Democratic.

Meanwhile, secular progressive organizations often embrace positions on those same issues that directly conflict with traditional Islamic teachings.

How do those competing convictions coexist?

Sometimes through genuine mutual respect. Sometimes through pragmatic political cooperation. And sometimes, I suspect, by avoiding disagreements that might fracture the coalition.

My concern is not that people with different beliefs cooperate politically. It is what happens when maintaining the coalition becomes more important than defending the principles its members claim to represent.

Everything Is a Human Right. But Who Pays?

Another transformation is occurring in the language of American politics. Everything is a human right. Increasingly, the language of rights is being extended from protections against government interference to guarantees of goods and services that government must somehow provide.

Consider two examples from the 2026 election cycle.

Kristi Burke, a congressional candidate, declares on her campaign website:

“HOUSING IS A HUMAN RIGHT”

In Iowa, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Josh Turek wrote in April:

“Health care is a human right.”

Turek’s position is informed by his own experience with serious childhood medical needs. That might be his context, but we can argue for days on who pays. I don’t question the importance of housing or healthcare. I have spent my career in the housing industry, I have family members who have experienced homelessness, and I understand how devastating the lack of affordable shelter can be.

But I question what happens when we redefine every essential human need as an enforceable entitlement to someone else’s labor, resources, or tax dollars.

There is a fundamental distinction between the right to pursue something and a government guarantee that it will be provided.

A right to speak does not require government to purchase your microphone, neither does your freedom to worship require taxpayers to build your church.

A declaration that housing is a human right does not answer who builds it, who maintains it, who finances it, or what happens when the government cannot deliver.

Supporters of social guarantees argue that a wealthy society has a collective responsibility to provide basic necessities. That is a legitimate philosophical position.

But those guarantees are not free. They involve resources, tradeoffs, and obligations imposed on others.

My concern is that we increasingly substitute declarations of moral entitlement for the difficult work of understanding economics, personal responsibility, and the limits of government.

A need may create a moral obligation to help our neighbor. That does not automatically establish an unlimited claim against the taxpayer.

When Tolerance Becomes Conditional

I have seen the human consequences of political hostility much closer to home.

In July, the Oregon owners of Beloved Cheesecakes, Jen and her husband, were confronted at the Issaquah Farmers Market in Washington over clothing expressing support for Charlie Kirk and freedom.

Video shared by the business captured an ugly exchange involving hostile remarks, expressions of hatred, and comments about Kirk’s death. The couple remained comparatively calm as the confrontation unfolded. The controversy didn’t end at the farmers market. On July 29, Lake Washington School District confirmed it had received complaints about the conduct of an employee associated with Eastlake High School and initiated a formal review.

We have come to a place where a small-business owner, wearing clothing expressing their convictions can become the target of a public confrontation. Their apparent offense: expressing a political opinion someone else found objectionable. Apparently now disagreement has become permission to harass strangers.

The people claiming tolerance, display hatred while believing it is an acceptable response to a perceived offensive political message on someone’s shirt. Since when did tolerance become a virtue reserved exclusively for people who agree with us?

I am reminded of the words of Jesus Christ in Matthew 5:44:

“But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.”

That is a difficult standard, and it is supposed to be.

Christ did not tell us to love only those who share our beliefs. He challenged us to demonstrate our convictions most clearly when confronted by people who oppose us.

The same standard should apply to Christians, Muslims, Jews, atheists, conservatives, and progressives alike because freedom of conscience means protecting the liberty of people whose convictions we may strongly reject.

Without that principle, tolerance is merely another word for ideological conformity.

When Even Mourning Becomes Political

On October 7, 2026, Jewish and Israeli Americans gathered to commemorate the third anniversary of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks that killed approximately 1,200 people in Israel and resulted in the abduction of 251 hostages.

At New York City’s Union Square, a vigil organized by Israelis for Peace was disrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

The organizers were not holding a rally demanding unconditional support for the Israeli government. They were members of a peace-oriented organization commemorating Israeli and Palestinian lives.

Nevertheless, protesters overwhelmed the gathering, forcing organizers to relocate within the park while police established barriers.

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported that protesters shouted at participants and mocked elements of the memorial.

One protester reportedly declared:

“We don’t want peace with Israelis, bro!”

That statement reveals a particularly disturbing kind of intolerance.

The organizers were attempting to mourn human suffering and promote peace. Yet their willingness to acknowledge Israeli victims was apparently unacceptable to some protesters.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, himself a Muslim democratic socialist and outspoken critic of Israel, attended the vigil and was also heckled by protesters who considered him insufficiently supportive of their cause.

There is a bitter irony in that scene.

A left-wing peace organization, a progressive Muslim mayor, and protesters claiming to champion justice found themselves divided over whether Israelis could be publicly mourned.

Jewish Americans should not have to defend their right to grieve.

Neither should Palestinian Americans.

And no political movement should become so consumed by its cause that it loses the capacity to recognize innocent human suffering.

When political orthodoxy cannot tolerate mourning the dead, it has abandoned the moral principles it claims to defend.

A Muslim Progressive in the United States Senate?

Meanwhile, Michigan’s 2026 U.S. Senate election presents another revealing intersection of religion and progressive politics.

Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed, a physician and former Detroit health official, is running against Republican Mike Rogers. If elected, El-Sayed would become the first Muslim U.S. senator who supports Medicare for All. He has attracted support from prominent progressive politicians, including Bernie Sanders and Senator Ed Markey.

Markey’s endorsement explicitly called for government to guarantee healthcare as a human right. El-Sayed has cooperated with democratic-socialist figures, although he does not identify as a DSA member or democratic socialist, many reports suggest he is DSA adjacent. SEE FOX NEWS STORY

His candidacy illustrates how religious identity and progressive economic policies can coexist.

It also raises important questions about how religious conviction, constitutional government, and political ideology interact.

Those questions should be asked of every candidate, regardless of faith.

El-Sayed has explicitly disavowed the Muslim Brotherhood family connections when questioned about it, but donations and Allegations of extremist affiliation are difficult to ignore. We cannot pick our family, but we can pick our policy positions.

"It’s been obvious since the 1970s that the Muslim Students Associations and ISNA … have very strong ties to the extreme fringes of the Democratic Party," said Andrew McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor who led the prosecution of the Blind Sheikh in the Southern District of New York

America’s constitutional principles protect the right of a Muslim to seek public office just as they protect Christians, Jews, and nonbelievers. The relevant public questions concern a candidate’s actual policies, statements, associations, and commitment to constitutional liberty. Whether that candidate practices a minority religion has no bearing for me on qualification, and that is precisely the standard a nation committed to religious freedom should uphold.

The American Founding Was About More Than Government

America’s founders were not all theologians, nor did they agree about every question of faith. Our constitutional system emerged from Christian moral thought, natural-rights philosophy, English common law, and Enlightenment political ideas. A central principle was unmistakable: government was not intended to become the ultimate authority over individual conscience.

The First Amendment protects religious exercise, speech, peaceful assembly, and petitioning government. These protections exist precisely because Americans are not required to agree. My understanding of biblical liberty begins with the dignity and moral responsibility of the individual. While government has legitimate responsibilities. Communities have obligations to their neighbors. Christians are called to generosity, compassion, and service. I see a difference between voluntary Christian charity and the assumption that government must become the universal provider of human needs.

A society can care for the poor without treating every proposed government program as a moral imperative. It can defend religious freedom without requiring religious conformity, and it can promote equality before the law without demanding equality of every economic outcome.

The Altar of the Collective

I believe America’s most consequential political struggle is not simply between Republicans and Democrats, rather between competing understandings of liberty, responsibility, and the proper relationship between the individual and the state.

The collective can be a powerful instrument for doing good. Communities cooperate, families sacrifice, churches serve, and citizens work together to solve problems. Collective action becomes dangerous when its objectives are treated as beyond question, when disagreement becomes moral disobedience, or when individual rights are regarded as obstacles to a supposedly greater social good.

That danger is not exclusive to the left. Any movement, including one invoking Christianity or patriotism, can fall into the temptation to silence dissent in the name of righteousness. Scripture gives us a different standard and Jesus taught us to love our enemies. He taught personal responsibility, humility, generosity, and service.

My concern is that too many Americans are replacing the difficult moral work of persuasion, charity, and personal responsibility with demands for political conformity and government intervention.

We should be able to disagree about healthcare, housing, Israel, socialism, religion, and the future of America without surrendering our humanity.

The true test of liberty is not how passionately we defend our own beliefs. It is whether we defend the freedom of others to believe differently.

That is the American principle I believe is worth preserving and it is the principle I fear we are increasingly placing on the altar of the collective.

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