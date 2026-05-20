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David Gulickson's avatar
David Gulickson
8h

Been an Oregonian of the Klamath Falls variety for 40+ years

The state has been a train wreck under Democratic direction, especially Kotek

Time to do something about it

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Ken Barber's avatar
Ken Barber
8h

Good luck with that, Ben. We both know that Multnomah County (aided & abetted by Lane + Clackamas) will invalidate any and all votes for Ms. Drazan. Probably via massive election fraud.

As soon as the votes from those of us here in Klamath County and several others are known, enough votes for Kotek will magically "appear" to put her over the top.

You know it, and I know it too.

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