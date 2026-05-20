I was a solid Ed Diehl supporter in the Republican primary for Governor, and I make no apology for that. Ed earned my support the old-fashioned way: by showing up, doing the work, and taking on the fights that mattered before the consultant class figured out which lapel pin to wear.

He fought the gas tax. He helped stop ranked choice voting in 2022. He supported grassroots activism when it was still grassroots, not “grassroots,” meaning three paid staffers, a Canva template, and a rented email list. He also helped my Let Us Paddle petition effort, which matters to me because I have this old-fashioned belief that government should not charge people an annual permission slip to float on water God already put there.

But elections are not therapy sessions. They are math.

Oregon Republicans made their choice. Christine Drazan won the Republican nomination for governor and now appears headed toward a rematch with Tina Kotek in November. Axios reported Drazan won the GOP primary with about 43% of the vote, and AP also reported that Drazan secured the Republican nomination while Tina Kotek won her Democratic primary. (Axios)

So here we are.

Republicans can either unify behind the nominee, grow the coalition, and make the case to non-affiliated voters, or we can spend the next five months reenacting a Facebook comment section with lawn signs.

Hard pass.

And yes, I know the complaint. Drazan has one giant branding problem with a certain faction of Oregon Republicans: the dreaded “RINO” label. A term I despise, mostly because it has become less of a meaningful political criticism and more of a lazy substitute for “I am mad my preferred candidate lost.” It gets tossed around like glitter at a kindergarten craft table, and it sticks about as well.

Some folks on the far right will grumble. Some will threaten to defect. Some will float the idea of Greater Idaho, the State of Jefferson, or maybe just moving the entire Republican Party to a bunker outside Burns and calling that strategy.

But here is the reality: Oregon is not won by shrinking the tent until only the angriest ten people are left inside it. Oregon is won by building a coalition big enough to include Republicans, non-affiliated voters, working families, small business owners, taxpayers, parents, commuters, and everyone else who looked at Salem’s latest transportation tax package and said, “Absolutely not.”

And on that point, Oregon voters just sent Salem a message loud enough to rattle the windows in the Capitol.

Measure 120 went down in flames. AP reported Oregon voters decisively rejected the gas tax and vehicle fee increases passed by Democratic lawmakers, a package that included a 6-cent gas tax hike and other transportation-related fees. (AP News) Axios reported roughly 83% of voters rejected Measure 120. (Axios)

That was not a subtle policy disagreement. That was Oregon voters taking Salem’s tax package, folding it into a paper airplane, and launching it off the Fremont Bridge.

Which brings me to my modest proposal.

Christine Drazan should legally change her name to:

Not Tina Kotek.

I know, I know. There may be “laws,” “deadlines,” “forms,” “courts,” and “basic election administration rules” involved. Oregon election law does not appear to be designed around last-minute campaign rebrands inspired by Substack sarcasm. The Secretary of State manages ballot processes and candidate ordering under statutory deadlines, including rules around ballot name ordering before an election. (OregonLaws)

But let us not get bogged down in technicalities. That is what attorneys are for, and as usual, they are where fun goes to die.

The branding opportunity is obvious.

Imagine the ballot:

Governor

Tina Kotek

Not Tina Kotek

That clears up a lot of confusion.

No need for a thirty-second ad. No need for twelve mailers with awkward photos of candidates pretending to read blueprints while standing near a hard hat. No need for a poll-tested slogan that sounds like it was produced by a committee trapped in an airport conference room.

Just pure, glorious clarity.

Because after Measure 120, Oregon voters have already demonstrated they understand one thing very well: when Tina Kotek and the Democratic Legislature are tied to raising the cost of getting to work, getting kids to school, hauling groceries home, or keeping a small business moving, voters are willing to say no.

So why not make the November choice just as clean?

Not Tina Kotek.

Affordable? Not Tina Kotek.

More taxes? Not Tina Kotek.

More Salem arrogance? Not Tina Kotek.

Another lecture from people who think your wallet is just a public revenue device? Not Tina Kotek.

This is not complicated. Republicans sometimes make politics complicated because we enjoy forming circular firing squads and then assigning a subcommittee to study why everyone is bleeding.

Drazan does not need every Republican to pretend the primary never happened. She does not need Diehl supporters to deny why they supported Diehl. She does not need grassroots conservatives to suddenly develop amnesia and start speaking in consultant-approved talking points.

What she needs is unity around the larger point: Not Tina Kotek

Oregon cannot afford four more years of the same direction.

That is the coalition message. Not cult worship. Not blind loyalty. Not pretending every Republican voter agrees on every issue from now until Thanksgiving. Just a practical, adult recognition that elections are binary once the primary is over.

You had your candidate. I had mine. The voters chose the nominee. Now the question is whether Oregon Republicans want to win, or whether they want to prove they can lose with impeccable ideological footnotes.

And to Drazan’s credit, she has not been a stranger to the grassroots fights that matter. She stepped up for Let Us Paddle PAC when we were in the red and became our largest single donor. That matters. It tells me she understood the issue was bigger than a paddle permit. It was about whether Salem can keep inventing new ways to nickel-and-dime people for participating in ordinary life.

That is the connection Republicans should build on.

Gas tax. Paddle tax. Fee hikes. Regulatory creep. Housing costs. Homelessness. Crime. Schools. The common thread is not hard to find: Oregon voters are tired of being governed by people who treat failure as a budget request.

Drazan’s campaign should lean into that contrast hard.

And if “Christine Drazan” still triggers the keyboard warriors who see “RINO” hiding behind every yard sign, fine. Give them a new bumper sticker:

Not Tina Kotek 2026

Because apparently we needed to simplify this.

In the end, this election will not be won by relitigating May. It will be won by persuading the people who are tired of watching Oregon get more expensive, more chaotic, and more smugly mismanaged every year.

Republicans do not need to agree on everything to agree on this: the nominee is chosen, the general election is coming, and the alternative is Tina Kotek.

So yes, Christine Drazan should rebrand.

Maybe not legally. Maybe the courts would frown on it. Maybe the Secretary of State would have questions. Maybe the campaign lawyers would start breathing into paper bags.

But politically?

“Not Tina Kotek” might be the cleanest message Oregon Republicans have had in years.



SO WHAT? NOW WHAT?

If you want to get on board with the Not Tina Kotek 2026 campaign, here is your chance to help seed the effort.

I am putting together a small startup run of Not Tina Kotek yard signs, complete with H-frames, because apparently the most effective political messaging in Oregon may also be the most obvious: not this again.

For every $25 gifted to my Ben’s Viewpoint Buy Me a Coffee — Not Tina Kotek Startup Fund, I will order and ship you TWO Not Tina Kotek signs with H-frames.

I need to place a minimum order of about 50 signs, so this offer is limited to the first 25 gifts.

You can contribute here:

https://buymeacoffee.com/themud

If I do not receive enough support to make the minimum order work, I will give contributors the option of receiving a refund, less any credit card processing fees, or having their gift donated to a political action campaign of their choice.

This is simple: Oregon voters already said no to Tina Taxation. Now we need signs in yards, conversations in neighborhoods, and a little grassroots mischief aimed in the right direction.

Not Tina Kotek 2026.

Because Oregon can’t afford four more years of Tina Taxation.





