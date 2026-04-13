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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
2d

Thanks for your two cents. As Senator Dirksen used to say, "a billion here, a billion there... pretty soon you're talking about real money).

It will end when enough people are fed up, but we aren't there yet.

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Kent's avatar
Kent
2d

It's always death by a thousand cuts. Good article. Well timed.

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