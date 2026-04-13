There’s always a politician willing to tell you not to worry.

This week, it’s Cyrus Javadi, running to keep his seat in Oregon House District 32. The former Republican turned Democrat—asking everyone to calm down about his six-cent gas tax. On Facebook and in his Substack, he frames the concern as overblown, the outrage as manufactured, and the cost as trivial. A few cents here, a couple dollars there, nothing worth getting worked up over.

It’s a familiar pitch. Zoom in tight enough, and any tax looks harmless. Three cents. Two dollars. A rounding error. But Oregonians aren’t reacting to this tax in isolation—they’re reacting to a pattern. A pattern of small, steady increases, each one sold as modest, necessary, and responsible, each one layered on top of the last until the cumulative weight is anything but modest.

We’ve heard this story before. The Oregon State Lottery was going to fund education. Then came new revenue streams to fix education. Then the Corporate Activity Tax—again sold as the answer. Then marijuana taxes. Always another stream, always another promise, and yet somehow the system is perpetually underfunded and back for more. At some point, the question stops being how much we’re collecting and starts being what we’re actually getting in return.

Now we’re told this latest increase is about roads. That it will help cities fix them. That should be an easy sell, except for one problem: TRUST. The Oregon Department of Transportation has taken in billions through gas taxes, registration fees, title fees, federal dollars, and bonding backed by future tax revenue. And still, Oregonians drive over potholes, sit through delays, and watch projects balloon in cost. The state’s answer, time and again, is not reform or accountability, but another request for more money.

That’s where Javadi’s argument misses the mark. It’s not just gas. It’s registration fees that doubled. It’s the title transfer fee that increased $139 per transaction. It’s a statewide payroll tax for transit that many who pay into it will never use. It’s local option taxes layered on top of state taxes. Each piece, taken on its own, can be explained away as small. Together, they tell a very different story.

OPB reported that an Oregonian earning $68,000 would pay about $136 more per year from the payroll tax increase alone. Add that to the roughly $122 average driver burden, and the combined increase lands around $258 per year for a typical working driver.

This isn’t about whether Oregonians are willing to pay for infrastructure. They are. It’s about whether they believe the system that collects the money is capable of delivering results. And right now, that confidence is running on fumes.

Javadi’s framing claim that critics are turning “basic maintenance into an ideological crisis” gets it exactly backward. The crisis isn’t ideological. It’s practical. It’s lived experience. It’s watching costs go up year after year while outcomes fail to keep pace. It’s being told, again and again, that this next increase will finally fix things, only to see the same problems reappear in the next budget cycle.

What’s most striking is that he doesn’t seem to see it. From his vantage point, this is reasonable governance. From the perspective of the people footing the bill, it looks like a government that has grown comfortable asking for more without first proving it can do better with what it already has.

And that’s the real tension here. Not six cents. Not three cents. Not any single line item that can be reduced to a monthly figure and compared to a cup of coffee. It’s the steady, incremental expansion of a system that keeps reaching into the same pockets, with the same promises, and diminishing returns.



“Yet, when you add those gallons up, the result is still pretty modest. In fact, for the average driver in Tillamook, we are talking about roughly $2.50 a month.” Cyrus Javadi - Substack 4.12.26

So no, this isn’t about $2.50 a month. Javadi’s “$2.50 a month” claim isn’t just misleading, it’s a flat-out lie that ignores the roughly $122 to $250 per year Oregonians will actually pay once all the taxes and fees are counted.

And that is not the only point, we have been nickel-and-diming taxpayers into a system that never seems to reach its destination.

And at some point, that has to stop.

If you live in Oregon House District 32, this is your moment to say so. Replace Cyrus Javadi with someone who understands both accountability in government and the real-world pressure on the people paying the bills. Vote NO on Measure 120. Send a message to Salem that before they ask for another raise, no matter how small they claim it is, they need to prove they can live within a budget and be willing to audit where the money is actually going.

Because until that happens, it’s never just six cents.

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And that’s my 2 cents, and my viewpoint. If you like this in your face opinion, drop a comment below, donate your coffee cash to my cause, or just give this a share on your social media. If your not already subscribed, Ben’s Viewpoint is free, you need to give me your email address, but I don’t spam you or sell your information.

Read my past articles, like the Pothole Path to Nowhere part III, or my take on the Javadi transition from D to R. I try to keep them short, to the point and with some entertainment value.