Congresswoman Janelle Bynum recently stood before the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services and declared, “Whether it’s wildfires, hurricanes, or flooding, the American people can’t afford to wait years before getting the help they need to rebuild in the wake of disaster.”

That is a fine sentence.

It is also a stunning rewrite of Oregon history.

Because here in Oregon, thousands of families did wait years.

They waited after the 2020 Labor Day fires destroyed communities across the Santiam Canyon, Talent, Phoenix, Blue River, Lincoln County, and other parts of the state. They waited while state leaders held press conferences. They waited while agencies designed programs. They waited while Oregon politicians praised compassion, equity, resilience, and recovery. They waited while insurance gaps, permitting delays, inflation, rebuilding costs, and bureaucratic requirements turned disaster recovery into a second disaster.

And Janelle Bynum was not some distant observer. She was not a freshman citizen just learning how Oregon government works. She was a sitting Oregon legislator during the fire years, serving inside the same political ecosystem that failed to deliver timely recovery to the very families she now claims Americans should not leave waiting.

That is the problem with Oregon’s “fail up” political culture. Nobody is responsible. Nobody is accountable. Nobody owns the failure. They simply move from Salem to Washington, D.C., change podiums, and give speeches about the very dysfunction they helped normalize.

Oregon’s wildfire recovery record is not a mystery. The 2020 fires destroyed thousands of homes. Federal money was eventually allocated. Oregon received a massive $422 million HUD Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery award. But years later, investigative reporting found that more than 90% of the money remained unspent while hundreds of families were still waiting for relief. OPB and Axios reported the same basic reality: Oregon had received the money, but the state had not delivered it efficiently to the people who needed it.

The Homeowner Assistance and Reconstruction Program, known as HARP, did not even open until March 2024 — nearly three and a half years after the fires. Think about that. A family could have lost its home in September 2020, gone through multiple winters, watched construction costs explode, fought with insurance, burned through savings, moved between temporary housing, and still been waiting for Oregon’s official homeowner rebuilding program to fully function.

That is not recovery.

That is administrative malpractice with a nicer logo.

And now Congresswoman Bynum wants to lecture America that disaster victims cannot afford to wait years?

She is right, of course. That is exactly the point. Oregon fire victims could not afford to wait years either. Yet many of them did. Some rebuilt with loans. Some rebuilt with insurance settlements that did not come close to covering the real cost. Some relied on lawsuits. Some gave up. Some are still not whole. Communities like Talent, Phoenix, the Santiam Canyon, Blue River, Lincoln County, and others were left to endure the gap between political promises and government performance.

The most insulting part is not that Bynum said disaster relief should move faster. The insulting part is that she said it as if Oregon Democrats had not just provided one of the clearest modern examples of how government can fail disaster survivors after the cameras leave.

Kate Brown was governor when the fires happened. Tina Kotek inherited the recovery mess and has not magically fixed it. Oregon Housing and Community Services struggled to move money out the door. The Legislature had years to apply pressure, hold agencies accountable, demand public timelines, and force transparency. Instead, Oregon’s one-party leadership machine did what it too often does: it congratulated itself for caring while ordinary people waited for results.

That is the part Congresswoman Bynum cannot simply speech over. The urgency she now demands in Washington was desperately needed in Oregon when fire survivors were still trapped in limbo, when federal recovery money had been awarded but remained largely unspent, and when the state’s homeowner rebuilding program did not even open until 2024. By that point, families in the Santiam Canyon, Talent, Phoenix, Blue River, Lincoln County, and other burned-over communities had already endured years of insurance shortfalls, construction inflation, permitting delays, temporary housing, and bureaucratic exhaustion. Oregon’s leaders had the authority. They had the agencies. They had the federal money. They had years to prove that compassion meant more than press releases. Too often, what survivors received was not urgency. It was process, excuses, and the slow-motion cruelty of government failure.

The truth is that Oregon did not suffer from a lack of slogans. It suffered from a lack of execution.

Accountability The federal government did not wait five years to allocate the major recovery money. FEMA aid began within days. Congress appropriated the long-term disaster recovery funding in 2021. HUD allocated Oregon’s $422 million in late 2021 and approved Oregon’s spending plan in September 2022. The long delay after that sits mainly with the State of Oregon and OHCS, because OHCS was the agency chosen by Gov. Kate Brown to administer the grant, design ReOregon, launch HARP, and actually get money into survivors’ hands. Tina Kotek inherited that machinery in 2023, but by 2025, reporting still showed the overwhelming majority of the money had not been spent. That is the ugly part: the money existed, the need existed, and the state delivery system moved like it was dragging a piano through mud.

That is the Oregon model: fail slowly, explain constantly, promote upward, and then give a speech about how somebody else should do better.

That’s my viewpoint and why you should say NO to Bynum in November.

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Bynum on Facebook Blames Congress, Ignores Oregon Dysfunction.



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