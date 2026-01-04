Ben's Viewpoint

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colorblind Justice's avatar
Colorblind Justice
Jan 4

Ben - Outstanding coverage of what should be a unifying, historic American action! Incredibly, some Dems actually supported Pres. Trump's force majuere while some federal Repubs are denouncing it. So it makes me wonder if this will be a pivotal opportunity for the GOP to re-examine its core values (i.e. what it stands for and against) to ultimately weed out those self-identified RINOs while attracting the best of Americans from all far corners who haven't yet registered to vote for peace through superior strength. 🤔

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ben Roche and others
Colorblind Justice's avatar
Colorblind Justice
Jan 4

Agreed, Ben..and I abhor covert RINOs in the GOP. Let them self-identify with their divisive derision before they're shown the exit door. 🌟 🇺🇸 ✨️

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Roche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture