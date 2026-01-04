Every administration since Obama has formally questioned Maduro’s legitimacy. The only variable that changed on January 3, 2026, was not the dictator—but the decision to act.

When I saw the 2020 Tweet from then Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden I had to fact check its legitimacy, and do my own research on the history of our sanctions of Venezuela. It was a rabbit hole worth writing about.



For a decade, Washington has been building the legal and rhetorical case against Nicolás Maduro—brick by brick, press release by press release, sanction by sanction. Under Barack Obama, the U.S. put Venezuela under a sanctions framework declaring an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security and foreign policy. (whitehouse.gov)

Then Obama walked the politics back without dismantling the machinery—telling EFE, “We do not believe that Venezuela poses a threat to the United States,” even as the executive order remained the scaffolding for sanctions. (Reuters)

The Biden era didn’t repeal that scaffolding. It reinforced it—more explicitly—by tying sanctions to election fraud and illegitimacy. Treasury targeted officials involved in Maduro’s “fraudulent and illegitimate claims of victory.” (U.S. Department of the Treasury)

And U.S. messaging stayed blunt: Maduro remained “illegitimate.” (France 24)

By 2025, U.S. statements around Maduro’s inauguration were calling it “illegitimate,” paired with new sanctions actions. (JNS.org)

So here we are on January 3, 2026, when President Trump chooses the option that every sanctions memo quietly keeps on the shelf: force. Reuters describes “Operation Absolute Resolve,” a combined strike-and-raid culminating in Maduro’s capture—an operation Trump later publicized with images of the prisoner on a U.S. vessel. (Reuters)

Reuters also reports the prelude: months of pressure, including actions that disrupted shipping and oil flows—squeezing the regime’s cash engine before the trigger got pulled. (Reuters)

Immediately, the argument in America snaps into a familiar groove: not about Maduro—about Trump. Legal experts quoted by Reuters questioned the justification for using military force and highlighted contradictions in the administration’s rationale. (Reuters)

Democratic lawmakers warned about war powers and the “day after,” even while acknowledging Maduro’s illegitimacy—“Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, but…” the action lacks congressional authorization and a plan to prevent chaos. (CT Mirror)

Then the split-screen hits.

On one side: Venezuelans in exile—people who fled the regime’s collapse—pour into streets abroad, celebrating, crying, hugging strangers, talking about going home. Reuters reports diaspora celebrations across multiple countries. (Reuters)

In South Florida, CBS describes “joy, tears and chants of ‘freedom.’” (CBS News)

On the other side: U.S. city protests, where the language turns from “illegitimate dictator” to “regime change,” “imperialism,” and “war crime.” A San Antonio rally organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation denounced the action and framed it as illegal intervention. (San Antonio Express-News)

In San Francisco, hundreds protested and some local political leaders voiced alarm. (San Francisco Chronicle)

It’s the same Maduro—same record, same repression—yet suddenly the moral outrage is aimed like a heat-seeking missile at the White House zip code, not the palace in Caracas.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: the progressive protest movement didn’t wake up on January 3rd and discover Nicolás Maduro’s résumé. Washington has been calling him illegitimate for years, sanctioning his inner circle, and describing his claims to power as fraudulent. (U.S. Department of the Treasury)



What changed wasn’t the dictator. What changed was the decider.

And if you want a final measure of how differently this looks depending on who’s lived under Maduro versus who hashtags from a U.S. sidewalk, consider the closing contrast: Venezuelans—at home and across the globe—celebrating the fall of the man they blame for a national catastrophe, while American protesters rage at the country that removed him.

History will argue about legality. Lawyers already are. (Reuters)

But politically? This is the new reality: Maduro was “illegitimate” when it was safe, procedural, and slow—and “a war crime” when someone made it fast.

That’s my viewpoint.

Need to know the rest of the story, drill down some of the source links that inspired this opinion article, and come to your own conclusions.

