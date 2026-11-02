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rpmschevy's avatar
rpmschevy
5h

I tried to counter what is tantamount to lies with facts. Like Gov, usually, doesn’t get to dictate laws (Brown and queen Kotek of course did so just a few short years ago). It’s like those saying about Drazen do not know US or OR civics and constitutional law. “No Kings” but they also apparently do not know how the rules are made. Weird comments. Also had one imply Drazen isn’t Oregonian. She’s born and raised here. queen Kotek is an east coaster.

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New Right Directions (NaRDawg)'s avatar
New Right Directions (NaRDawg)
4h

Brilliant work, mate!!

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