When a fellow Republican tells me Oregon’s elections are rigged, my first question is simple. Where did the count go wrong? I’m a lifelong Republican and served two years as chair of the Linn County Republican Central Committee. Over the past decade, I’ve spent time with two different Linn County clerks learning how our ballots are handled and counted. I’ve worked with the state party’s election integrity teams. I was even asked to chair the work on the Oregon Republican Party’s election integrity platform plank.

That experience is exactly why I press my own side for evidence. Show me a county where the numbers don’t add up, and I’ll ask the clerk to explain it. But before we tell another Republican their vote is pointless, we ought to know the difference between a race somebody stole and a race we failed to win.

One of the best places to see that difference is on a plain paper form in the Linn County Clerk’s Office. Halfway down the page is a line for a signed, verified ballot envelope that turns out to be empty. The voter can forget to put the ballot in. The county still has to account for it.

It’s Linn County’s batch audit log. About halfway down, there’s a line for an envelope that arrived signed, passed verification and turned out to be empty. Somebody at the kitchen table forgot the most important part. Somebody at the courthouse has to account for the difference.

I wish my party would bring that same attention to detail to the claim that Oregon elections are rigged. Who changed the outcome? In which county? Where does the paper trail break?

What a Republican secretary of state actually found

Dennis Richardson (REPUBLICAN) took that question seriously. After the 2016 election, his office identified 46 people who appeared to have voted in Oregon and another state, ballots submitted under the names of six deceased Oregonians, and two people who cast two ballots within Oregon. He sent the evidence to the attorney general. He also told voters his office had found no evidence those ballots changed the outcome of any contest.

That’s my answer when someone says dead people vote. Six suspicious returns deserved investigation. If somebody deliberately cast a dead person’s ballot, prosecute them. If somebody claims it happens often enough to pick our governor, show us the evidence. Oregon’s Legislative Fiscal Office reported an estimated 38 voter-fraud convictions over a 19-year period in which Oregonians cast 60.9 million ballots. Convictions measure the cases investigators could prove. I see nothing in those figures to justify telling an Oregon voter the winner has already been selected.

What happened to those 800,000 voters?

Judicial Watch raised a fair question about Oregon’s upkeep of roughly 800,000 inactive registrations. Oregon says it canceled 138,883 targeted records and identified another 596,104 that required corrected voter-confirmation notices. Read that last phrase again. What went in the mail was a notice about registration status. Nobody could fill in an oval on it and vote for governor.

Oregon automatically mails general-election ballots to active registered voters. As of 8:30 p.m. on November 19, the state reported 3,109,150 active voters and 1,996,770 ballots counted. That’s 64.22 percent turnout, with signature curing still open. I want accurate rolls. I also want anyone turning 800,000 inactive records into 800,000 fraudulent votes to explain the arithmetic.

Follow the envelope

Suppose you spill coffee on your ballot and request a replacement. Now there are two pieces of election mail on your kitchen table. Take a picture and you’ve got quite a Facebook post. What you still need, if you’re alleging double voting, is a record showing the county accepted and counted both. Oregon tracks ballot issuance and returns against the voter’s record. State law allows one ballot to count for that elector.

Flowchart: How Linn County counts a ballot. Linn County’s process, from envelope receipt through signature review, adjudication and retention. Adapted from the county clerk’s flow chart.

Spouses can sign each other’s envelopes by mistake. Someone can also deliberately fill out a spouse’s ballot and forge the signature. Oregon’s Justice Department identified duplicate voting and household ballot forgery among the most prevalent forms of fraud it encountered. When a signature doesn’t match, staff compare it with registration signatures on file, and an unresolved envelope stays closed while the voter has a chance to fix the problem. Oregon reported 37,982 missing or mismatched signatures this November. By November 16, voters had cured 6,520. Imagine accusing those neighbors of fraud on the strength of a signature challenge alone.

Once an envelope clears review in Linn County, workers separate the ballot from the voter’s identifying information. Three people at the opening table, drawn from more than one party, hand-count the physical ballots. A scanner images each ballot, software tallies the marks, and workers review ambiguous choices. The number of ballots tallied has to balance against the batch log. The county seals and keeps the originals.

That gives a skeptic something better than an official assurance. If a batch comes up short, there’s a worksheet to examine. If the allegation is that a machine switched votes, there’s paper against which to check its reading. Oregon law provides for post-election audits. Under the traditional hand-count procedure, the state randomly selects precincts or batches. A discrepancy above the statutory threshold that persists through a second hand count requires a hand count of every ballot processed by the affected tally system.

The question for my party

Oregon has 36 county election offices. Voters elect the chief official in 29 of them, including 26 counties Donald Trump carried in 2024. A close race can turn on one county, so I wouldn’t tell you that every clerk would have to conspire. I would ask you to name the county. Show me the second accepted ballot, the unexplained batch discrepancy or the certified county return Salem reported incorrectly. Give me that evidence and I’ll follow it, even if my candidate won.

In the meantime, I’ve got questions my fellow Republicans can answer without a subpoena. How many people did we register? How many unaffiliated voters did we persuade? How many of our own supporters heard from another Republican that mailing a ballot was a waste of time? When you’ve chaired a county party, you know which of those conversations is harder to have the morning after a loss.

I want accurate rolls, public audits and prosecution when somebody cheats. I want Republicans in the counting room as observers and on doorsteps asking for votes. And I want my party to quit passing off “Oregon elections are rigged” as news when we can’t back it up.

Before you tell your neighbor there’s no point in voting, you owe that neighbor more than the word “rigged.”

That’s my viewpoint.

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Sources and further reading

Local source for both graphics: Linn County Clerk’s Office, Linn County Ballot Processing Flow Chart, The Ballot Process and Paper Audit Log. The flowchart graphic adapts the county’s process. The audit-log graphic reproduces its blank worksheet.