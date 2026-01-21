Ben's Viewpoint

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Concerned Oregonian's avatar
Concerned Oregonian
5d

It sounds like the time is NOW to elect a Republican governor

Reply
Share
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
7d

All the little mill towns were sacrificed on the altar of environmental extremism, now the rest of the economy will be similarly affected when the dams are removed. Absolute economic insanity is prevailing, how bad does it have to get before it stops?

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Roche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture