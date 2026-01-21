Most Oregonians never knew it, but for decades one of this state’s greatest strategic assets was not timber, not salmon, and not scenic beauty. It was electricity. Cheap, abundant, reliable hydroelectric power turned the Pacific Northwest into an industrial and national-security engine. It fueled innovation that mattered, long before anyone was arguing about data centers.

That advantage is now being deliberately weakened, not because of hard engineering limits, but because modern policy increasingly prioritizes emotional narratives over physical reality. The result will be higher power prices, lost economic opportunity, and a grid that may not be capable of supporting either an electrified transportation future or the AI-driven economy already taking shape elsewhere.

How Hydropower Built Real Industry in Oregon

The Columbia River hydro system was not built as a feel-good environmental project. It was built as industrial infrastructure. Beginning in the 1930s, massive federal investments created dams, transmission lines, and the Bonneville Power Administration to electrify rural communities and provide low-cost, high-volume electricity to American industry during World War II and beyond.

That power surplus was intentional. It was meant to be used.

Albany, Oregon became one of the most striking examples of what cheap electricity makes possible. In 1943, Congress established what became the Albany Research Center of the U.S. Bureau of Mines specifically to study how electrical energy could be applied to mineral processing. This was not academic theory. It was about melting, refining, and fabricating metals that ordinary industry could not handle.

That work helped unlock titanium, zirconium, and hafnium production at industrial scale, documented in the Albany-authored book Science, Submarines and Secrets.

That work helped unlock titanium, zirconium, and hafnium production at industrial scale. These are not decorative metals. Titanium reshaped aerospace. Zirconium made nuclear reactors possible because it does not absorb neutrons. Hafnium absorbs neutrons extremely well, making it ideal for control rods. Separating those two metals is technically difficult, energy-intensive, and essential for nuclear propulsion.

Albany became a hub for that work. Private companies like Wah Chang grew alongside the federal research center, supplying strategic materials for nuclear submarines, aerospace systems, and defense manufacturing. This is documented history, including in the Albany-authored book Science, Submarines and Secrets, which chronicles how a small Oregon city became central to Cold War metallurgy.

That entire ecosystem existed because electricity was abundant, reliable, and cheap enough to turn electrons into atoms.

When Power Stopped Being Predictable

The Pacific Northwest’s industrial advantage did not disappear overnight. It eroded when electricity stopped being predictable.

The warning shot came during the 2000–2001 West Coast energy crisis. Wholesale power prices spiked, volatility increased, and aluminum smelters across Oregon and Washington shut down. Aluminum did not become obsolete. Power economics did. Once electricity prices became unstable, energy-intensive industries simply could not operate.

Many of those facilities never returned, and Oregon quietly transitioned away from industries that convert electricity directly into high-value products.

That lesson should have stuck. Instead, we are repeating it.

Hydropower Under Political Attack

Today, hydropower itself is treated as suspect. Dam removal on the Snake River is no longer a fringe idea. It is an active policy discussion, despite repeated acknowledgments that those dams provide firm power, grid stability, and peak capacity that wind and solar do not replace one-for-one.

Even more striking, hydropower in the Willamette Basin, long considered untouchable, is now being formally studied for potential shutdown or removal due to environmental concerns. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has acknowledged this under congressional direction. What was once unthinkable is now being normalized.

This matters because hydropower is not just energy. It is capacity. It is inertia. It is reliability during winter cold snaps and summer heat waves. Remove it without fully replacing those services and the grid becomes more fragile, not cleaner.

At the same time, electricity rates across Oregon have climbed sharply. Households feel it. Small businesses feel it. Utilities feel it. And yet policy conversations increasingly treat power as something that can be wished into existence rather than engineered.

Data Centers and the Return of Power-Intensive Industry

Data centers are the modern equivalent of aluminum smelters. They are large, electricity-intensive loads. The difference is that they anchor global industries like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing rather than raw materials.

Oregon is attractive to data centers for the same reason Albany was attractive to metallurgists eighty years ago: electricity. That is not a coincidence.

Regional planners now warn that electricity demand in the Northwest could double by mid-century, with data centers driving a significant share of that growth. That demand is real, and it is coming whether Oregon wants it or not. The only question is whether it lands here or somewhere else.

Which brings us to Governor Tina Kotek’s newly announced Data Center Advisory Committee.

On January 20, 2026, the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported that Governor Kotek formed a new committee to advise on massive data center growth across the state:

affordability, protect natural resources, and align development with climate goals.

The problem is who is missing.

There are no data center operators. No hyperscale infrastructure experts. No grid engineers responsible for serving these loads. No representatives from the communities where data centers are actually being built, places like Hillsboro, Boardman, and Hermiston.

In other words, the people who understand the physics, economics, and operational realities of large-scale electrical demand are not in the room.

That is not balance. That is policy by abstraction.

The Risk Oregon Is Choosing

Oregon’s current trajectory risks achieving all the wrong outcomes at once.

Higher electricity prices for residents and small businesses.

Industrial and technology investment flowing to states with more realistic energy policy.

A grid increasingly dependent on imports and emergency measures during peak events.

Insufficient firm power to support electric vehicles, heat pumps, and the AI economy policymakers claim to support.

All while congratulating ourselves for moral clarity.

Hydropower once made Oregon indispensable to national security and advanced manufacturing. That history is not nostalgia. It is proof that energy policy grounded in engineering reality creates prosperity and resilience.

You can care about fish, climate, and communities without pretending that electrons are optional. You can regulate growth without driving it away. You can plan for data centers as grid partners rather than villains.

But only if decisions are made with facts, expertise, and humility.

Right now, Oregon is in danger of trading one of its greatest strategic advantages for a comforting story that will not keep the lights on.

