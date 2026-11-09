If you’ve noticed that Ben’s Viewpoint has been unusually quiet since Election Day, that’s intentional.

I’d rather be RIGHT than FIRST.

Opinions are easy. Opinions backed by facts, evidence, and careful research take a little longer.

Oregon law allows qualifying ballots received after Election Day to be counted. I won’t be weighing in on election results until all eligible ballots have been counted.

Meanwhile, I’m investigating questions surrounding Oregon’s BallotTrax tracking system, including inconsistent language about whether ballots have been “accepted for counting” or “accepted and counted.”

I’ve contacted the Oregon Secretary of State and am awaiting an official response.

I could use your help. If you have a screenshot of your ballot-tracking status, please email it to bensview@gmail.com, along with the Oregon county where you vote. Please redact personal information before sending.

Questions deserve answers. Suspicions deserve scrutiny. And facts deserve to come first.

Stay tuned.

— Ben’s Viewpoint



Don’t Take My Word for It. Read the Law.

Before sharing election rumors or drawing conclusions from a screenshot, take a few minutes to understand Oregon’s election laws.

Here are the official sources:

Remember: November 10 is the deadline for receiving qualifying mailed ballots. November 24 is the deadline for curing challenged signatures. Statewide certification is scheduled for December 10.

Election integrity requires both transparency from government and a willingness from citizens to examine the evidence.

Question everything. Verify the answers. Share the facts.



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