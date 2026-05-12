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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
1d

This reveals the genius behind Kotek's decision to put the tax repeal on the primary ballot: most of the ballots that'll be returned will be from teachers and other public-sector union members. Repeal denied.

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Nate Holton's avatar
Nate Holton
1d

A bit too ChatGPT-ish but appreciate the message.

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