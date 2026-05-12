There is a hard truth about political social media that a lot of people do not want to admit: the algorithm is not designed to save your state.

It is designed to keep you scrolling.

That does not mean Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, Truth Social, Bluesky, or whatever new digital clubhouse opens next week are useless. They are tools. They can spread information. They can expose hypocrisy. They can rally people who already agree with you. They can make a campaign look alive. They can create pressure. They can embarrass politicians. They can even occasionally change a mind.

But most of the time, political social media is not persuasion. It is emotional recycling.

You post something. Your friends like it. Your enemies mock it. The algorithm feeds it to people most likely to react. Everyone gets a little shot of outrage dopamine, and by bedtime the world is exactly as broken as it was that morning.

Congratulations. You changed the comment section.

Meanwhile, ballots are sitting on kitchen counters.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s May 12 unofficial ballot return report for the 2026 May Primary showed 3,103,717 eligible voters, but only 356,963 ballots received, for a statewide return rate of just 11.50% as of the 7:28 a.m. report. In Linn County, the return rate was 15.05%. The report states the data is unofficial, fluid, and for transparency purposes only, but the direction is obvious enough: most voters had not returned their ballots yet.

That is not civic engagement but a statewide procrastination festival.

And Oregon cannot afford it.

The last primary election turnout was around 35%. That means barely more than one-third of eligible voters can determine who appears on the November ballot, who controls the direction of our state, and who gets to keep making decisions for everyone else while the majority quietly watches from the couch.

This is how bad government survives.

Not because everyone loves it. Not because voters are thrilled with rising costs, bad schools, homelessness, crime, taxes, bureaucracy, broken agencies, and a political class that treats accountability like an invasive species.

Bad government survives because motivated minorities vote while frustrated majorities complain.

There is a difference between being angry and being effective. Social media makes it very easy to feel active while doing almost nothing that matters. You can share ten posts, comment on twenty threads, dunk on three idiots, and still not move a single ballot from a coffee table to a drop box.

What we don’t need is recreational politics.

The fact is real action happens in boring places, at the doorstep, where a real person looks another real person in the eye and says, “Have you voted yet?”

Sometimes on the phone, where someone calls their brother, their daughter, their retired neighbor, their co-worker, their fishing buddy, or the guy from church who has been complaining about Oregon for five years but still has not opened his ballot.

More often than not, they are built in the awkward little moments where someone stops being polite and starts being useful.

“Did you vote?”

“No, not yet.”

“Then do it today.”

I call this citizenship with a pulse.

Last Sunday evening, I decided to do something more useful than complain online. I pulled up my neighborhood precinct report and looked for Republicans who voted in the 2024 presidential election but did not vote in the 2022 primary. In other words, people who clearly care enough to vote when the stakes feel obvious, but who might not show up when the ballot says “primary” and everyone pretends May elections are optional homework.

I tried calling about 100 phone numbers.

It was not glamorous. Nobody rolled out a brass band. There were no viral clips, no dramatic soundtrack, no “influencer” moment with perfect lighting and a ring light. I left several voice messages. I reached just three live people.

One had already voted.

One hung up on me.

The third thanked me for the call and assured me they were dropping off their ballot soon.

That is grassroots politics in its natural habitat. It is not always fun. It is not always rewarding. It is not always efficient. Sometimes it feels like trying to start a campfire in a rainstorm with wet matches and a government-issued lighter.

But it works.

I know it works because I have seen it work.

In 2019, 2021, and 2023, I was involved in door knocking and campaign sign distribution for Albany GAPS school board races. Those May municipal turnouts were brutal, often around 17% to 19% at best. Most people were not paying attention. Many did not even know there was an election. School board races do not exactly cause stampedes at the ballot box.

But we did the work.

We knocked doors. We delivered signs. We reminded voters. We talked to neighbors. We made the case. We did not sit around waiting for Facebook to magically educate the public while the same old insiders quietly banked on apathy.

And in two election cycles, we replaced or re-elected every seat we needed to reform the school board.

That did not happen because of clever hashtags. It happened because people got off their backsides and did the work.

Change can happen when you put forth the effort, that is the lesson.

If you want change, awareness matters. But awareness without action is just another bumper sticker. You have to do the hard work. You have to avoid distractions. You have to refuse discouragement. You have to change someone’s mind today, not someday.

Groups that train grassroots activists have taught this basic lesson for years: campaigns are won by voter contact. Door knocking works. Phone calls work. Personal relationships work. A trusted neighbor reminding someone to vote is worth more than a thousand anonymous memes flung into the digital sewer pipe.

The screen can inform people. The screen can remind people. The screen can point people in the right direction. But the screen cannot replace the human nudge.

And right now, Oregon needs a shove.

Because let’s be honest: the people who like the current arrangement are voting. The insiders are voting. The organized interests are voting. The activists who want more taxes, more regulation, more government control, and more excuses are voting. The people who benefit from the system are not sitting around waiting for the perfect Instagram reel to motivate them.

They are turning in ballots.

So if you are unhappy with Oregon’s direction, here is the uncomfortable question: what are you doing besides posting?

Have you called five people?

Have you texted your family?

Have you asked your neighbors if they received their ballot?

Have you reminded your friends that primary ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Election Day?

Have you offered to help someone find a drop box?

Have you checked whether the people who complain the loudest have actually voted?

This is where the rubber meets the road. Or more accurately in Oregon, where the ballot meets the drop box.

We are one week from the primary election. This is not the time for passive frustration. This is not the time to assume “people know.” They do not. Or they know and they are putting it off. Or they think their vote does not matter. Or they believe someone else will handle it.

That attitude is how Oregon got here.

A small slice of voters should not decide the future for everyone else. But if everyone else stays quiet, that is exactly what will happen.

Can we move turnout from 35% to 40%? Can we push it to 50%? I do not know. I know I do not have enough readers by myself to make that happen. This little Substack is not exactly the Death Star, even if I occasionally try to aim it at Salem.

But you can share this post.

You can call ten people.

You can text your family.

You can remind your church friends, your co-workers, your hunting buddies, your retired neighbors, your frustrated cousin, and that one guy who comments on every political post but somehow still has not returned his ballot.

You can subscribe if you are not already.

More importantly, you can act.

Because Oregon needs a reset. Oregon needs new leadership. Oregon needs voters who understand that complaining about Salem is not the same thing as changing Salem.

If you want a different November ballot, you need to act in May.

If you want better candidates, vote in the primary.

If you want a new direction, stop waiting for someone else to create it.

And if you already voted, good. Now go find someone who has not.

Do not get distracted. Do not get discouraged. Do not mistake online noise for real-world movement.

You have seven days.

How many minds can you change?

How many ballots can you move?

How many people can you remind that Oregon is not going to fix itself?

Social media has its place. Share the post. Make the meme. Argue with the stranger if you must.

But then put the phone down.

Get off your screen.

Get past the screen door.

Break the apathy.

Start being the change you keep saying you want.

Oregon’s future will not be decided by who had the sharpest comment online.

It will be decided by who turned in the ballot.

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