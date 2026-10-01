Albany Oregon is now among the nation’s fastest-worsening housing markets when home prices are measured against local incomes. That didn’t happen overnight, and it won’t be fixed overnight either.

I came to Oregon not long after Republican Vic Atiyeh left the governor’s office in 1987. Since Neil Goldschmidt took office that January, Oregon has had an uninterrupted string of Democratic governors: Goldschmidt, Barbara Roberts, John Kitzhaber, Ted Kulongoski, Kitzhaber again, Kate Brown and now Tina Kotek. I have never personally experienced an Oregon governed by a Republican. Democrats didn’t create every problem Oregon has, for example Oregon’s famous land-use system, after all, traces much of its origin to Republican Governor Tom McCall. But nearly four decades of uninterrupted executive control is long enough that the governing party cannot simply admire the intentions of the system while disowning its results.

For me, the housing story became personal in 2001. I was working in Silverton when Cindy and I were getting married and looking for a home. Silverton was roughly 10 percent more expensive than Albany from what we were seeing in the market. The kids were already connected to Albany schools, grandparents were here, and Albany offered considerably more house for the money. So I commuted and we planted our roots here.

You could still buy a new starter home in Albany for less than $140,000. Those were not luxury homes. They were the kind of ordinary small homes that allowed a working family to get onto the first rung of the American Dream: three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, a patch of grass and enough equity over time to move up later.

Twenty-five years later, I have watched the price of that starter home nearly triple.

There are a hundred arguments about why. Interest rates, building codes, material inflation, lumber tariffs, and a shortage of trade labor. Investors, demographics and household formation all have a role. But underneath all those variables is an economic principle that somehow becomes controversial only when we apply it to housing: supply and demand.

Albany became more desirable while Oregon made increasing the supply of housing complicated, slow and expensive.

That combination has consequences.

Albany Became a Better Place to Live

There is a reason people want to live here.

When I first came to Albany, the paper mill helped earn us the affectionate nickname “Stinky Town.” Eventually the mill closed, the smell largely disappeared, and Albany became an increasingly comfortable alternative to larger Willamette Valley cities. We got Walmart and Costco, later WinCo and more restaurants and retail. Oregon State University and Corvallis employment sit about 20 minutes west. Salem is a short commute north. Eugene is within reach to the south. Manufacturing, distribution, health care and agriculture surround us.

Albany became a bedroom community without necessarily thinking of itself as one.

The problem is that housing supply does not react like gasoline at Costco. You don’t see the line and simply order another truck.

Housing requires land, engineering, utilities, roads, zoning, financing, permits, inspections, contractors and political approval. A house not started five years ago cannot be magically delivered tomorrow because prices got too high today.

That makes housing policy a very long game.

Which also means mistakes compound.

Harvard Put Albany’s Problem on a National Map

This is where the recent WalletHub graphic based on Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies data caught my attention.

Harvard tracks home-price-to-income ratios across 387 metropolitan areas. The ratio is a remarkably simple way of asking whether the price of a home is staying reasonably connected to what people living in that market actually earn. Nationally, the median existing single-family home price reached roughly five times median household income in 2024, compared with a ratio of about 3.2 during the 1990s. Joint Center for Housing Studies

The WalletHub graphic identifies the 30 metros where that relationship deteriorated the most since 1990.

Albany ranks 29th out of 387, with its price-to-income ratio increasing 123 percent.

That does not mean Albany is the 29th most expensive city in America. It means Albany is roughly in the worst 7.5 percent of U.S. metro areas for the increase in home prices relative to household income over this period.

In other words, hundreds of American markets have seen a smaller deterioration in the relationship between home prices and local earning power than Albany has.

And Albany is not some weird Oregon outlier.

Bend is #1 at 233 percent. Corvallis is #7 at 155 percent. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro comes in at #14 at 142 percent. Salem is #15 at 141 percent. Eugene-Springfield is #18 at 135 percent. Albany rounds out Oregon’s appearance at #29.

That is actually six Oregon-connected metropolitan areas in the national top 30!

For a state our size, that is remarkable, and not in a good way.

The state’s own housing experts are not pretending everything is fine, either. Oregon’s Housing Production Advisory Council says that decades of underproduction have driven up home prices and rents, estimates the statewide housing shortage at roughly 140,000 homes, and says Oregon needs more than 550,000 additional housing units over 20 years to address the shortage and keep pace with future need. The state was producing roughly 20,000 units annually when the council developed its recommendations, far below the pace officials calculated would be necessary. Oregon

When Harvard puts Albany near the extreme end of the national affordability trend and Oregon’s own government admits we have spent decades underproducing housing, perhaps we can retire the argument over whether we have a supply problem.

We do.

The more useful argument is how we created it.

Albany Has Its Own Fingerprints on the Problem

It would be convenient locally to blame everything on Salem. It would also be wrong.

Albany did not create Oregon’s statewide land-use planning system, but the City Council controls plenty of decisions that determine how expensive and difficult housing is to produce inside the city.

One of the clearest examples is Albany’s long fight over accessory dwelling units.

ADUs are hardly a radical housing concept. They are a small additional dwelling on an existing residential property: a backyard cottage, converted garage or second small residence. They can house an aging parent, an adult child, a caregiver or a renter. They use land and infrastructure that already exist. In a housing shortage, allowing a homeowner to add one more modest unit should be one of the least complicated ways to increase supply.

Albany somehow managed to make it a political saga.

In February 2019, the City Council considered amendments to Albany’s accessory-dwelling-unit rules while the Oregon Legislature was debating HB 2001. Mayor Sharon Konopa urged the council to delay action and concentrate instead on fighting the state legislation, arguing that Albany needed to protect its zoning and local control. Four councilors nevertheless supported a separate ordinance exercising local discretion over ADUs, with the measure passing 4-2 as Ordinance 5924. The city’s official minutes document both the vote and Konopa’s stated intention to veto the measure. City of Albany, Oregon

The politics surrounding ADUs illustrated something larger than the fate of one ordinance. Albany, like many Oregon communities, spent years debating whether incremental forms of housing might alter existing neighborhoods at the same time the supply-demand imbalance was quietly getting worse.

I understand the argument on the other side. People bought homes in established neighborhoods and wanted to preserve their character. Parking is real. Infrastructure is real. Nobody wants a city where every planning decision is simply “build whatever you want wherever you want.”

But public policy is about tradeoffs.

You cannot spend years worrying that a modest backyard cottage might change the character of a neighborhood and then act surprised when there are not enough homes for the next generation.

The irony is that Oregon eventually moved statewide toward many of the forms of housing that had generated so much local resistance. Middle housing, ADUs, smaller lots and increased residential flexibility have gradually become part of the state and local response to the very shortage that accumulated while those debates dragged on.

The housing shortage eventually became bad enough that yesterday’s controversial idea became today’s housing-production strategy.

That should tell us something.

We Charge Housing for the Privilege of Solving the Housing Shortage

Then there are System Development Charges, better known as SDCs. We all love acronyms. When I see SDC, I think: Stop Development Completely.

SDCs are intended to pay the costs associated with increased demand on water, sewer, transportation, storm drainage and parks, and existing taxpayers should not necessarily absorb all of those costs. Funny thing is, a public utility is about the only subscription service where ratepayers pay a steep connection fee and then still get the pleasure of monthly usage charges.

But legitimate costs are still costs. The real question is whether we pay them up front or spread them over time through utility rates...Did you get the new 5G toilet yet? No? Me neither.

Albany’s own council records make that point remarkably clearly. During a 2019 discussion of water and wastewater SDC methodologies, a member of the public argued that SDCs increase housing costs because builders eventually pass them into the price of houses and apartments. Mayor Konopa responded that without SDCs, the city could not expand the infrastructure necessary to accommodate new development. Both sides of that exchange were essentially describing the same economic reality from different perspectives: growth requires infrastructure, and somebody has to pay for it. City of Albany, Oregon

That is precisely the problem.

Government can call a charge an SDC, connection fee, permit fee or infrastructure contribution, but renaming a cost does not make it disappear from the pro forma. The developer pays it upfront, frequently finances it, and ultimately incorporates it into the cost of the project. The eventual buyer pays through the purchase price or the renter pays through rent. In every case, the city also gets a new monthly customer. You would think that would be welcome. But government often seems more comfortable raising rates than adding more ratepayers.

I am not arguing that infrastructure should somehow be free. Roads, sewer lines, water systems and parks are very real things with very real price tags. What I am arguing is how the cost of infrastructure is financed. Do we require it all up front, spread it over time, or distribute it across a larger base of users? Politicians cannot talk about housing affordability as though those costs occur in another universe. They should operate growth like a business model and realize the cost of the house still has to pencil.

Albany, to its credit, has increasingly recognized that tension and has explored mechanisms intended to reduce or defer some of the upfront development burden. That is movement in the right direction because financing costs matter almost as much as the nominal amount of the fee itself. A charge collected years before a project generates revenue does not merely cost the amount printed on the invoice. It also ties up capital and accumulates financing expense.

There is another policy contradiction worth acknowledging. Oregon cities increasingly look to construction-related taxes, fees and development charges as sources of money for housing and infrastructure programs, while simultaneously trying to reduce the cost of producing new housing.

The policy rationale can make sense individually.

The cumulative effect can still be counterproductive.

Housing is expensive, so government creates programs to improve affordability. Those programs need funding, so new development is charged to help finance them. The cost of the new development then rises, creating additional affordability pressure.

Economics has a wicked sense of humor.

At some point we have to stop assuming affordability can be achieved exclusively by moving money from one pocket of the housing market to another.

Oregon Has Spent Decades Planning Growth More Than Enabling It

Albany’s story exists inside the much larger Oregon story.

Oregon’s land-use planning system has protected farmland, limited sprawling development and preserved much of what makes this state attractive. Those are real accomplishments, and pretending otherwise would weaken any serious critique of the system.

But preservation has a price when population grows faster than the supply of developable housing.

The tension comes from trying to accomplish many legitimate goals at the same time. Oregon has spent decades protecting farmland and historic neighborhoods, encouraging compact development, imposing environmental safeguards, requiring new growth to contribute toward infrastructure, maintaining labor standards on covered public projects, establishing design requirements, providing parks and stormwater systems, and building a land-use process that gives neighborhoods and interested parties opportunities to participate and appeal decisions.

There are reasonable arguments for virtually every one of those policies when considered individually. The problem is that houses are not built one policy at a time. They are built under the accumulated weight of all of them.

A regulation may have a perfectly defensible health-and-safety purpose and a fee may finance something the community genuinely needs. We may need to consider a design standard to make a neighborhood more livable. Citizens need an appeal process to protect property rights or the environment. The rub is that, collectively, somebody still has to produce the house at a price a working family can afford.

Oregon now acknowledges that decades of underproduction have contributed to rising prices and rents. Its own Housing Production Advisory Council concluded that significant changes are needed to land and infrastructure development, construction, finance, development codes and regulations if the state is going to substantially increase housing output. Oregon

That is the part of public policy easily lost in a committee room. Costs and delays do not arrive at a construction site wearing name tags identifying which good intention created them. They simply accumulate on the spreadsheet. A few thousand dollars here, another review there, months spent waiting for a decision, additional engineering, another infrastructure requirement, another financing condition and another layer of compliance may each appear manageable alone.

Eventually the spreadsheet stops working.

And the project never gets built.

The Cost of the “Affordable Housing” Machine

That same contradiction appears in Oregon’s increasing reliance on subsidized housing.

There is absolutely a role for publicly supported housing. The private market is not going to economically produce deeply subsidized apartments for every household at the lowest income levels. Oregon’s own housing analysis recognizes that a significant portion of the units the state says it needs will likely require some form of public subsidy. Oregon

But subsidized housing should not become an excuse to stop asking why housing costs so much to build in the first place.

Construction wages matter, but they are only one piece of the cost stack. Materials have to be purchased, land has to be financed, interest accrues while projects crawl through development, city fees and infrastructure costs have to be paid, and increasingly complex projects require attorneys, engineers, consultants and specialists to navigate the maze of compliance and funding requirements. None of those people work for free, nor should they. The point is simply that by the time everyone has been paid and every requirement has been satisfied, the price per housing unit can be dramatically different from the cost of the lumber, concrete and drywall that most people imagine when they hear the phrase “cost to build.”

Public subsidies do not make those expenses disappear.

They simply blur the visibility of who actually pays them.

My concern is what I call Oregon’s growing government housing industrial complex: a cycle in which private housing becomes increasingly difficult and expensive to produce, affordability deteriorates, and government responds by building increasingly elaborate systems of subsidies, tax credits, grants, nonprofit financing and public programs to compensate for those high costs.

Some of those programs help people and produce housing that otherwise would never exist. But we should also ask whether we are treating the disease or merely paying ever-larger bills for the symptoms. The money circulates beautifully through agencies, consultants, lenders, nonprofits and contractors.

Whether enough actual houses come out the other end is the question that matters.

To Albany’s Credit, We Are Finally Moving

There is good news, and it deserves to be included.

Albany’s current housing conversation is substantially more focused on production than the debates I watched years ago. There is greater acceptance of middle housing, ADUs, smaller homes, infill, development flexibility and the simple fact that supply has to increase.

That is progress.

The same change is occurring statewide. Governor Kotek’s Housing Production Advisory Council was explicitly charged with identifying barriers to production, and its final report said Oregon needed significant changes to land development, infrastructure, housing construction, financing, codes and regulations if the state was going to approach its production goals. Oregon

There is just one brutal problem.

Housing policy has a very long memory.

If you spend decades adding friction to the production system, you do not remove some friction on Tuesday and have 10,000 new houses available by Friday.

Land must be assembled. Urban services must reach it. Infrastructure must be designed and financed. Developers have to acquire property. Projects have to survive underwriting. Plans have to be drawn. Contractors have to be available. Streets, sewer, water and utilities may have to be extended before the first family ever moves in.

That is why I believe even good reforms today may take another decade to materially repair the affordability damage already baked into Oregon’s housing market.

This is the part politicians understandably dislike.

There is no ribbon cutting for the apartment you made possible ten years from now.

Housing shortages accumulate slowly and then become obvious suddenly.

By the time everyone agrees there is a crisis, you are already years behind.

Four Decades of Policy Eventually Produce a Result

This is where politics comes back into the story.

It would be sloppy to say Democrats created Oregon’s entire land-use system. They did not. Republican Tom McCall was one of its architects.

It would be equally unrealistic, however, to discuss Oregon housing policy over the last four decades without recognizing which party occupied the governor’s office throughout that period. Since Republican Vic Atiyeh left office in January 1987, Oregon’s governors have all been Democrats. Housing policy during that time has also been shaped by changing legislative majorities, local governments, state agencies, courts, federal policy and market forces, so no honest accounting can assign every movement in home prices to a single political cause.

What can be measured is the result.

Oregon’s own housing officials now describe the state as suffering from decades of housing underproduction. Their analysis estimates a shortage of roughly 140,000 units and a need for more than 550,000 additional homes over 20 years. One state presentation described Oregon as ranking fourth nationally in housing underproduction. Oregon

Harvard’s data provide another measuring stick.

Six Oregon-connected metropolitan areas appear among the 30 largest increases in the home-price-to-income ratio represented in the WalletHub graphic.

Albany is one of them.

Those facts should give voters a pause, and ask if we should keep doing the same things over and over, and expect a different result. The reality makes it increasingly difficult to argue that Oregon’s housing-production system delivered enough supply to keep pace with demand. The Tina Kotek Housing Emergency declaration nearly four years, has has yet to deliver the scale of meaningful change its declaration promised.

My conclusion from living and working around this issue for decades is simpler: Oregon spent too many years concentrating on how housing growth should be controlled and not enough time ensuring that enough housing actually got built.

Now we are paying the bill, and our kids cannot afford to buy a home like the one we raised them in.

The Winner and Loser Can Live in the Same House

There is another uncomfortable truth in all of this. Your 27-year-old kid is staring at the exact same number from the opposite side of the transaction. Your gain is their barrier to entry. They need a much larger down payment. They need a much larger income. Higher interest rates make the monthly payment even worse. Property taxes and insurance stack on top.

We have created an economy where established homeowners can celebrate the same appreciation that makes it increasingly difficult for younger families to enter the market. Many established homeowners are sitting on mortgage rates below 4 percent, while first-time buyers may be staring at rates roughly twice that. That is not a sustainable definition of prosperity.

The American Dream was never that everybody received an inexpensive house. It was that a working family could reasonably reach one. There was a ladder, and the bottom rung was not hanging twelve feet off the ground.

Maybe the Oregon Trail Is Starting to Run Backward

There is an irony here that would be funny if the consequences were not so personal.

The Oregon Trail represented families packing everything they owned into wagons and crossing a continent because they believed opportunity waited in the West. Oregon represented the possibility of land, independence, a home and a future worth taking enormous risks to pursue.

One of my own daughters ultimately made a migration of her own, only she headed the opposite direction. She moved from Oregon to Oklahoma, and she owns her home there.

I do not tell that story because Oklahoma is paradise or because Oregon is doomed. Neither is true. I tell it because migration has always been one of the clearest ways Americans respond when the economics of one place stop working for their families. People may love where they grew up, miss their friends, miss mountains or beaches and wish they could stay, but eventually they go where they can build the life they want.

For my daughter, homeownership was attainable in Oklahoma in a way that it was becoming increasingly difficult to achieve here.

There is something almost poetic about that reversal.

For generations, families traveled west because Oregon sat at the end of the trail and represented opportunity. Today, some of their descendants are looking back toward the plains and discovering that “home on the range” may still come with something increasingly precious in Oregon: a mortgage they can actually afford.

Harvard’s housing numbers do not tell us whom to blame. They do something more useful.

They tell us where we are.

Albany is #29 out of 387 metropolitan areas in the increase in home prices relative to income shown in this analysis. Bend is #1. Six Oregon-connected metros appear in the national top 30. Meanwhile, Oregon’s own housing experts acknowledge decades of underproduction and a housing shortage measured in the hundreds of thousands of units. Joint Center for Housing Studies

The evidence does not require Oregon to abandon environmental stewardship, agricultural land, good neighborhoods, infrastructure, public participation or decent wages.

It should require us to acknowledge something much simpler: every restriction, delay, mandate, tax and fee has an economic consequence. Stack enough individually defensible costs onto the same house and eventually that house becomes unaffordable to the family we claim we are trying to help.

After decades of arguing about how Oregon should grow, perhaps the most important housing question is no longer complicated at all:

Why have we made it so damn expensive to build a home here?

Because if we cannot answer that question and start removing the obstacles we control, the Oregon Trail may not end here much longer.

For the next generation, it may start here. It is not too late to change course. This November, voters will decide whether Oregon keeps repeating the same housing policies or demands something different. If not for my grandkids, then for yours.



That’s my viewpoint.

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Sources & Further Reading

Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies — The State of the Nation’s Housing 2025. Harvard’s national housing analysis and underlying research on home prices, incomes, housing supply and affordability. Harvard: State of the Nation’s Housing 2025

Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies — “Home Prices Surge to Five Times Median Income, Nearing Historic Highs.” Useful background explaining the national price-to-income ratio and its movement from roughly 3.2 during the 1990s to approximately five times median household income. Harvard: Home Prices and Median Income

Oregon Housing Production Advisory Council — Final Recommendations Report. The state’s own assessment says decades of housing underproduction have driven up prices and rents, estimates a roughly 140,000-unit shortage and identifies more than 550,000 units of future housing need over 20 years. Oregon HPAC Final Report

Oregon Housing Production Advisory Council — Plan Framework. Provides the assumptions behind Oregon’s production goals and explains the scale of changes state officials believed necessary in land development, infrastructure, construction, financing and regulation. Oregon HPAC Plan Framework

Oregon Legislature / Housing Production Advisory Council presentation. State material identifying Oregon as fourth nationally in housing underproduction and discussing the relationship between insufficient supply and rising housing costs. OLIS

City of Albany — February 13, 2019 City Council Minutes. Primary-source record of Albany’s ADU debate, Ordinance 5924, the 4-2 council vote, Mayor Sharon Konopa’s opposition to aspects of the proposed ADU changes and the council’s discussion of water and wastewater System Development Charges. Albany City Council Minutes — February 13, 2019

WalletHub / Harvard metro comparison. The graphic discussed in this article highlights the 30 largest increases in house-price-to-income ratios from the broader universe of 387 metropolitan areas, including Bend, Corvallis, Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Salem, Eugene-Springfield and Albany. The percentages and rankings quoted above are from that graphic; readers should understand that it measures the change in the price-to-income ratio, not a ranking of today’s 30 most expensive cities.