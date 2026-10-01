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Char
Oct 2

I blame the cost of housing on the people existing Portland. We moved to Molalla to escape Portland and the price of houses there has tripled as well. In fact in the last 5 years our home value has increased by 50k. That is not natural without outside influence.

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