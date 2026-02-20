Oregon has always had a soft spot for citizen initiatives. It’s part of our political DNA. If the Legislature won’t act, the people can. That’s the theory.

But every so often, two measures come along that unintentionally prove something else: just because you can get on the ballot doesn’t mean you should expect to win.

Enter IP28, the so-called “Peace Act,” and IP37, the proposal to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system.

On the surface, they couldn’t look more different. One grows out of animal-rights activism. The other grows out of election-integrity activism. Different constituencies. Different moral language. Different enemies.

But structurally? They’re twins.

IP28 seeks to dramatically redefine how animals are treated under Oregon law, with implications for farming, pest control, and hunting. Oregon agriculture is not a niche industry — it’s a multi-billion-dollar sector supporting tens of thousands of jobs statewide, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Meat, dairy, poultry, crop production — these aren’t fringe activities. They’re foundational to the state’s rural economy.

The campaign behind IP28 frames the issue in moral absolutes: raising animals for food is cruelty; killing pests is violence. That argument resonates with a passionate slice of voters. But it collides head-on with how the overwhelming majority of Oregonians actually live. People who shop at grocery stores, ranch cattle east of the Cascades, manage vineyards in the Willamette Valley, or trap invasive nutria aren’t going to criminalize themselves out of existence.

Then there’s IP37, which would dismantle Oregon’s universal vote-by-mail system. Oregon has conducted elections by mail statewide since voters approved it in 1998, with full implementation beginning in 2000. That system is administered by the Oregon Secretary of State and relies on paper ballots, signature verification, and post-election audits. It is widely regarded as one of the more established mail voting systems in the country.

Supporters of IP37 argue the system is “rigged,” citing claims about inflated voter rolls, dead voters, or ineligible ballots. Those are serious allegations. But serious allegations require serious proof. While isolated voter fraud cases do occur — as they do in every state — there has been no demonstrated evidence of systemic fraud overturning outcomes in Oregon. Even after the 2020 election, audits and recount processes confirmed certified results.

Now here’s where the symmetry appears.

Neither measure reflects a broad governing coalition. IP28 does not have backing from mainstream Democratic leadership, agricultural groups, or organized labor. IP37 does not have institutional backing from the Oregon Republican Party, nor does it reflect unanimous opinion even within conservative ranks.

Both campaigns are fueled by highly motivated activist cores. Both rely heavily on moral urgency. Both frame the issue as existential: either we end cruelty, or we end corruption.

But Oregon voters historically punish perceived overreach.

Look at the 2014 effort to replace Oregon’s primary election system with a top two version of open primaries — it failed decisively. Look at repeated tax measures that collapsed once voters saw the downstream consequences. Even criminal justice reforms like Measure 110, which initially passed with broad coalition support, have faced backlash and partial rollback when practical realities set in.

Oregon voters may flirt with bold ideas. They rarely embrace ones that feel destabilizing.

That’s the 80/20 rule in action. About 20 percent of voters will passionately support sweeping structural change on ideological grounds. But the other 80 percent — the ones who show up thinking about stability, practicality, and everyday life — usually close ranks when something feels too extreme.

IP28 asks Oregonians to fundamentally redefine agriculture and food systems.

IP37 asks Oregonians to scrap a 25-year-old election structure that most voters are accustomed to and routinely use.

Neither proposal has built a cross-partisan majority. Neither has demonstrated broad coalition governance. And neither seems designed around consensus.

They’re not really about winning.

They’re about signaling.

They build mailing lists. They energize donors. They sharpen ideological identity. They give movement leaders a platform.

But in a state that hasn’t voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1984 and that consistently supports environmental protections while also defending its agricultural base, sweeping absolutism on either end of the spectrum runs into the same brick wall: voters who may lean left, but don’t like radical instability.

IP28 and IP37 are not opposites.

They are reflections.

Two passionate minorities trying to impose structural change on a state that tends to resist abrupt, polarizing rewrites.

If history is any guide, Oregon voters will likely do what they’ve done before — listen, debate, and then quietly reject both.

Not because people don’t care.

But because most Oregonians live in the 80 percent.

And the 80 percent usually decides.

Not all my viewpoints will be popular, and that is fine. The goal is not applause, it is thought. Before we sign, share, or shout, we should ask whether we are testing our assumptions or simply feeding confirmation bias. Have we looked honestly at the other side and examined the evidence, or are we chasing the loudest frustration in the room? Oregon’s initiative system is powerful, but power demands responsibility. The real question is not just whether we can change something, but whether we are aiming at the right target.

Leave some feedback in the comments, prove me wrong, or support my argument. Let’s talk, or if you prefer drop me an email bensview@gmail.com