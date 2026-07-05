Ben's Viewpoint

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Kent's avatar
Kent
5d

The tyranny of the minority: Many people don’t realize this, but the world is usually run — and often ruined — by a tiny minority of people who can’t or won’t behave. One person breaks a rule, and suddenly everyone else gets saddled with new restrictions, new procedures, new training, and new headaches. Even the philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer complained about this in the 1800s. In his famous essay on noise, he described how the inconsiderate actions of a few — the whip-cracking coachmen outside his window — could shatter the concentration of everyone else. He believed that the minority of inconsiderate people impose a tax on the minds of the majority.

That’s still true today.

Whether it’s Schopenhauer’s coachmen or the modern coworker who can’t follow procedure, the pattern is the same:

The responsible majority pays the price for the irresponsible few.

And the irony is this:

Instead of confronting the one person who caused the problem, leaders often find it easier to burden everyone else with new rules. It’s a kind of bureaucratic overreaction — a “group punishment” dynamic that psychologists have studied for decades.

The next time you see a new rule, a new form, a new training, or a new restriction, remember:

It probably wasn’t created for you.

It was created for the 1% who made life harder for the other 99%.

A pox on all of them!

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Forrest's avatar
Forrest
5d

Ben in Fahrenheit 451 Bradbury wrote as society was burning books, “don’t step on the toes of the dog-lovers,the cat-lovers,doctors,lawyers, merchants,chiefs, Mormons, Baptists, Unitarians, second-generation Chinese, Swedes,Italians, Germans, Texans, Brooklynites, Irishmen, people from Oregon or Mexico…the bigger your market, Montag, the less you handle controversy remember that.

The bigger our local, state and national governments get the more they want to address everything which leads to totalitarianism

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