Every year, right about the time the grill heats up and Old Glory starts waving in the summer breeze, the annual fireworks debate returns.

Some Americans can’t wait for the first boom. Others brace themselves for it.

Veterans living with PTSD, children with autism or sensory sensitivities, pet owners, and others have legitimate reasons for not enjoying fireworks. Their experiences are real, and they deserve our compassion, respect, and support.

But compassion doesn’t require us to erase tradition.

The Fourth of July is not just another holiday on the calendar. It is the birthday of the greatest experiment in self-government the world has ever known. It is the day we remember that liberty wasn’t handed to us—it was earned through courage, sacrifice, and, yes, the thunder of battle.

Perhaps that’s one reason fireworks have been part of America’s Independence Day celebrations for nearly 250 years. They remind us, if only for a few moments, that freedom was never free.

Some have suggested that because fireworks can be distressing, we should simply stop using them altogether.

I don’t think that’s the answer.

Living in a free society means recognizing that we all experience the world differently. Every celebration, every tradition, and every public event will inconvenience someone. Football games are loud. Air shows shake the windows. Church bells ring. Parades block traffic. County fairs create noise long into the evening.

The answer isn’t to cancel everything until no one is ever uncomfortable.

It’s to make reasonable accommodations while preserving the freedoms and traditions that bring communities together.

Today’s technology offers more ways than ever to do exactly that. Noise-canceling headphones are remarkably effective. Families can plan ahead because public fireworks displays are advertised well in advance. Spending an evening indoors, using white noise, visiting friends, or choosing a quieter location are all practical ways to reduce the impact of a single night’s celebration.

That’s how neighbors respect one another.

At the same time, those celebrating should remember that patriotism and consideration go hand in hand. Lighting off fireworks for several nights before and after the Fourth—or well past midnight—isn’t honoring America. It’s simply being inconsiderate. Follow local laws. Respect burn bans. Clean up your mess. Celebrate responsibly.

That’s what good citizens do.

One thing I’ve noticed over the years is that our culture increasingly assumes that if a small number of people are negatively affected by something, the activity itself must disappear. That philosophy may come from a good place, but it leads us down a dangerous road.

A free country doesn’t function by eliminating every tradition, every inconvenience, or every expression of joy that someone dislikes. It functions because free people extend grace to one another.

The majority should exercise courtesy.

The minority should be shown compassion.

And neither should demand the complete surrender of the other.

For one evening each year, Americans gather with family, friends, neighbors, and strangers to celebrate the miracle of liberty. We remember those who pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor. We honor those who defended this nation in every generation since. We eat too much, laugh too hard, watch our kids chase sparklers, and look skyward as bursts of red, white, and blue light up the night.

It’s not a perfect celebration.

Neither is America.

But both are worth preserving.

So this Fourth of July, celebrate responsibly. Be a good neighbor. Thank a veteran. Show kindness to those who struggle with the noise.

And when darkness falls, don’t apologize for celebrating the greatest nation in human history.

For one day each year, let freedom ring...

...and let it echo across the sky.

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