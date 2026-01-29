I spent an hour and forty minutes sitting through the Albany Human Relations Commission meeting this week.

I listened to testimony. I listened to fears. I listened to legal arguments. I spoke with a city councilor afterward trying to understand both sides.

I walked out with one overwhelming conclusion.

We are not just debating policy anymore. We are being emotionally manipulated.

The Local Issue

The proposal in Albany centers on whether the city should require advance public notification when federal immigration enforcement plans to expand activity, contract, or seek any resources in the city. In the meeting they discussed clarifying the intent, but in the end, they passed it as presented, with only one dissenting vote.

On its surface, it is framed as transparency and community safety. Underneath, it is part of a national trend where local governments are pressured to position themselves against federal law enforcement.

That is not symbolic. That is legal territory.

The U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause is not optional. Congress sets immigration law. Federal agencies enforce it. Cities do not get to politically decide which federal authorities are legitimate.

That does not make every federal policy perfect. It means the structure of law matters.

What I Actually Saw

This was not a room full of radicals. It was neighbors.

Some were afraid of ICE.

Some were afraid of lawlessness.

Some simply did not want Albany dragged into a national political fight.

Public comments reflected the divide:

“Advance notice could interfere with federal law enforcement operations and put officers at risk.” “The public needs advanced warning of immigration agents so we can stay FAR away.”

Both sides use the word safety. They mean completely different things.

Meanwhile Online, It Is a Firestorm

The online version of this debate is not civic discussion. It is rage.

You see:

• Claims of “Nazis” and “trigger happy agents”

• Claims that supporting enforcement means hating immigrants

• Viral memes

• Emotional stories without context

• AI-altered images presented as proof

• Accounts that look more like amplification engines than neighbors

Most people sharing this content have not sat in a meeting. They have not read ordinances. They have not spoken to officials.

They are reacting to emotionally charged narratives engineered for engagement, not understanding.

Fear spreads faster than facts.

Manufactured Panic Is Powerful

We live in an era where:

• AI can create fake images that look real

• Out-of-context videos go viral in minutes

• Political actors weaponize outrage

• Election cycles reward division, not nuance

Every spark becomes a wildfire. Every enforcement story becomes proof of tyranny. Every policy discussion becomes existential.

Real wrongdoing deserves investigation. Real misconduct deserves accountability.

Hysteria, though, is a political tool.

Civic Democracy Is Not a Hashtag

Democracy starts in rooms like the one I sat in. Not in memes. Not in comment wars. Not in outrage posts.

It starts with listening, understanding legal limits, and respecting constitutional structure. Local governments cannot override federal authority.

We can advocate for humane policy. We can demand professionalism. We can call for oversight.

But when civic discourse turns into encouraging people to obstruct federal officers, that is no longer protest. That is escalation, and escalation gets people hurt.

The Hard Truth

Fear is being manufactured.

It is driving people to believe enforcement equals oppression, interference equals heroism, and law equals politics.

That is a dangerous equation.

The path forward for our country and for small communities like Albany requires cooler heads than what social media rewards.

My Conclusion

I did not leave that meeting angry. I left concerned.

Concerned that emotion is replacing law.

Concerned that online narratives are overpowering real-world process.

Concerned that people are being pushed toward confrontation instead of conversation.

Albany is not Portland. It is not Washington D.C. It is a town where neighbors still talk.

If we let fear amplified by algorithms and political opportunists guide policy, we lose something bigger than an ordinance.

We lose our local sanity.

How to Engage the Right Way

Real civic participation does not require rage. It requires showing up.

Albany City Council Meetings and Agendas

Albany Boards and Commissions



Attend meetings. Read proposals. Submit comments. Speak respectfully. Ask questions.

Democracy works best in rooms, not algorithms.