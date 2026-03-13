Part 5 of a 5-Part Series Reviewing the 2026 Oregon Governor Candidate Interviews

Over the past several days I have been reviewing interviews with candidates running for Oregon Governor, using long-form conversations hosted by PDX Real as the source material. These interviews give voters something that is increasingly rare in modern politics, time to hear candidates explain their ideas without the filter of sound bites or campaign slogans.

Credit where it’s due. Angela Todd, Jeff Church and PDX Real have created a space where candidates can talk through policy and explain how they see Oregon’s future. If you want the full context of these conversations, I encourage you to watch the interviews yourself. Support this new media, and help them deliver more of this content.

The goal of this Ben’s Viewpoint series has been simple. Take the candidates’ own words and examine how their positions compare with the Oregon Republican Party platform, and how those ideas address the challenges facing Oregon today.

For the final installment of the series, we look at Ed Diehl, State Representative for House District 17, engineer, former business owner, and one of the candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

Affordability

Affordability sits at the center of Diehl’s policy message.

He argues that Oregon’s cost-of-living crisis is the result of runaway government spending and economic policies that discourage investment and job creation. One statistic he points to repeatedly is that the state budget has roughly doubled over the past decade, far outpacing population growth or inflation.

That critique aligns closely with the Oregon Republican Party platform, which emphasizes fiscal responsibility, balanced budgets, and limited government intervention in the economy. The platform argues that economic growth is best driven by free enterprise rather than expanding bureaucratic systems.

Diehl proposes several policy changes intended to address affordability.

He suggests a 10 percent tax cut through expanded earned income tax credits, caps on the Corporate Activity Tax that he says can wipe out business profits, and property tax protections for seniors living on fixed incomes.

His broader economic philosophy centers on performance-based budgeting, meaning government spending would be tied to measurable results such as job creation and investment.

From a platform alignment standpoint, Diehl’s emphasis on fiscal discipline, lower taxes, and economic growth fits squarely within the ORP’s economic principles.

Housing and Homelessness

On homelessness, Diehl describes a crisis that affects both urban and rural communities.

His diagnosis focuses on two underlying drivers: addiction and untreated mental illness.

Diehl introduces the phrase “compassionate accountability” to describe his policy approach. The concept is straightforward. Offer shelter and treatment options while enforcing laws that prevent open camping and drug activity when services are available.

The ORP platform recognizes that untreated addiction and mental illness have caused significant suffering in Oregon and calls for prevention, intervention, and compassionate care combined with accountability.

Diehl’s framework largely reflects that balance. He emphasizes recovery programs and voluntary participation, but also supports enforcement measures when individuals refuse available services.

The interview focuses more on homelessness policy than housing supply itself. Like several other candidates in this series, Diehl did not dive deeply into land use reform or housing production strategies, both of which remain central to Oregon’s long-term housing shortage.

Healthcare and Behavioral Health

Diehl’s healthcare discussion centers largely on addiction and mental health services.

He views these issues as central drivers behind Oregon’s homelessness crisis and emphasizes the need for treatment programs that encourage recovery.

His approach again reflects the “compassionate accountability” framework. Society should offer meaningful help to those seeking recovery, but policies should also create incentives for individuals to participate in treatment rather than remain trapped in addiction.

The ORP platform highlights the need for early intervention and compassionate care in addressing addiction and mental illness, while also recognizing the importance of restoring stability to communities affected by these crises.

Diehl’s position appears consistent with that philosophy.

Where his interview leaves some questions is in the specifics of healthcare system reform beyond addiction services. Broader healthcare policy, insurance markets, and cost reduction strategies were not explored in depth.

Leadership

Leadership and government accountability are arguably Diehl’s strongest themes.

He describes Oregon’s political environment as the product of decades of single-party control and argues that restoring transparency and accountability must be a top priority for the next governor.

His signature proposal is a deep performance audit of every state agency, examining how funds are spent and identifying inefficiencies or duplicated programs.

The ORP platform calls for transparent and accountable government that operates within clearly defined limits, and Diehl’s audit proposal fits squarely within that principle.

He also emphasizes a management approach rooted in his engineering and business background, focusing on measurable goals such as job creation and capital investment.

In addition, Diehl highlights the governor’s authority to appoint agency leadership and board members who prioritize fiscal responsibility and effective governance.

His message is that Oregon government should return to focusing on basics such as infrastructure, education outcomes, and economic opportunity rather than expanding bureaucratic mandates.

Issues Missing

Although the interview covered several major issues, some areas emphasized in the ORP platform were not discussed in detail.

These include

Second Amendment rights

Energy development and natural resource policy

Election integrity

Parental rights in education

Diehl did discuss immigration policy and his opposition to sanctuary laws, a topic not always covered in other candidate interviews. That position aligns with the platform’s emphasis on lawful immigration and cooperation with federal authorities to address serious criminal activity.

As the campaign progresses, voters will likely look for more detailed policy proposals across these additional areas.

The Bottom Line

Ed Diehl’s policy positions align closely with several core principles of the Oregon Republican Party platform.

His strongest alignment appears in areas such as

Fiscal discipline and tax reform

Government transparency and performance audits

Addressing addiction and mental health as drivers of homelessness

Restoring accountability within state agencies

What sets Diehl apart from some candidates is his emphasis on performance-based governance, applying measurable goals and business-style management practices to state government.

Whether voters see that approach as the kind of leadership Oregon needs will ultimately shape his campaign’s trajectory.

What is clear is that Diehl’s message reflects a broader sentiment shared by many Oregonians, the belief that the state’s direction over the past several decades has not delivered the results people expected.

As this five-part series comes to a close, I encourage readers to go back and review the full set of candidate analyses. Each interview offers insight into how different candidates approach the challenges facing Oregon.

And just as importantly, take a moment to thank Angela Todd, the voice behind PDX Real, for creating these long-form interviews that make informed conversations like this possible.

Follow her work. Amplify her voice. Leave comments on the interviews and share this series so more Oregonians can better understand the candidates and the issues shaping this important election.

An informed electorate is still the most powerful force in a constitutional republic.



Ben’s Viewpoint is free to subscribe, I offer no paywalls, no advertisements, only my analysis and opinions in what I hope you find to be short reads, and source based information for you to make your own conclusions. You can support my work by sharing, subscribing, and feeding me ideas or coffee. Donations help offset my costs and time I devote to this project. I am not a paid consultant, my day job pays my bills, this is something I do on any given weekend, lunch break or evening. Links below to subscribe, share, or donate.



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Source Appendix

Oregon Republican Party Platform

https://oregon.gop/about/#platform

PDX Real Interviews

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