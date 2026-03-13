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Kent's avatar
Kent
15h

Good job Ben!

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CharP's avatar
CharP
16h

Not in this interview but in other's he has talked about lowering property taxes for the elderly. That may work in some counties but I can't see if happening in Multnomah County. I wish there was some way a Governor could oversee county property taxes to make it more fair for the elderly or the people that no longer hold mortgages on their homes.

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