If you plan on spending Election Night doing what I will probably be doing — refreshing election results every few minutes — here is something worth knowing before 8 p.m.

Don’t be surprised if some election websites run painfully slow, results appear delayed, or, in a worst-case scenario, a public results page temporarily becomes unreachable.

I am not predicting that will happen. I am saying there are enough credible warnings, recent events and past examples that we should be prepared for the possibility rather than losing our minds if a website suddenly stops loading.

Just this week Reuters reported that the Federal Election Commission was forced to take its electronic filing system offline for nearly 41 hours following a cyberattack. An agency official described a “bad actor” attempting to breach the system. The attacker and motive have not been publicly identified. (Reuters)

That attack had nothing to do with ballot counting, but it is a timely reminder that government election-related systems are targets.

On October 16, the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency also warned election and campaign officials about malicious actors using phishing, credential theft, malware and increasingly sophisticated AI-assisted attacks during the 2026 election. (FBI)

One particularly simple tactic is a distributed denial-of-service attack, or DDoS. Instead of secretly breaking into a system and changing information, attackers flood a website with artificial traffic until legitimate users cannot get through.

Think of thousands of people blocking the entrance to a store. The merchandise inside hasn’t changed. You simply can’t get through the door.

We have seen this before.

During the 2022 midterms, Mississippi’s Secretary of State confirmed that malicious traffic caused its public election websites to become periodically inaccessible on Election Day. Federal investigators later identified pro-Russian hacktivist activity connected to a DDoS attack against a state election office website. There was no evidence that votes or tabulation were compromised. (Mississippi Secretary of State) (DOJ/DHS)

Then came the 2024 presidential election. Cloudflare reported blocking more than 6 billion malicious HTTP requests aimed at U.S. election-related websites during a single 24-hour period immediately before Election Day. The protected sites largely stayed online, but six billion attempted requests should put to rest the idea that these threats exist only in somebody’s imagination. (Cloudflare)

Not every outage is an attack either. In Florida’s 2024 primary, several county election websites slowed or timed out because a technology vendor’s system became overwhelmed by legitimate traffic. Election officials emphasized that vote tabulation itself was unaffected. (WUSF)

Which brings us to Oregon.

Our polls close at 8 p.m. Pacific Time, and shortly afterward all 36 counties begin releasing unofficial results while the Oregon Secretary of State aggregates statewide totals. Campaigns, television stations, newspapers, political junkies and thousands of voters all start hammering those same websites.

The first 30 minutes could produce an enormous spike in traffic.

Results also don’t arrive simultaneously. Counties have their own reporting schedules, some ballots take longer to process, close contests may not be decided Tuesday night, and properly postmarked Oregon ballots can arrive after Election Day and still be counted. (Oregon Secretary of State)

We experienced another reminder in 2024 when Clackamas County dealt with a ballot-sorting machine malfunction shortly before the presidential election, requiring additional manual processing and raising concerns about reporting delays. It wasn’t fraud. A machine broke. Sometimes technology simply behaves like technology. (Associated Press)

Here is the part I hope everyone remembers Tuesday night:

If OregonVotes.gov or your county election website suddenly becomes unavailable, that does not mean somebody hacked the vote.

CISA has repeatedly warned about exactly this possiblity. Public election-results websites can be disrupted without compromising the systems actually tabulating ballots. A website outage can still be serious and deserves an explanation, but it is evidence that the website isn’t working — not evidence that the election isn’t working.

And that may be where the real danger lies.

Imagine Oregon’s results page disappearing at 8:12 p.m. Within minutes screenshots would be circulating online. Someone would claim the election had been hacked. Someone else would say results were being changed. Social media would fill the information vacuum long before election officials could determine whether the problem was a DDoS attack, ordinary traffic, a vendor failure or some poor server screaming for mercy.

Foreign adversaries understand that creating distrust can sometimes be more valuable than changing anything at all. U.S. intelligence officials warned ahead of the 2024 election that Russia, Iran and China could exploit confusion surrounding Election Day and its aftermath to undermine confidence in American elections. (REUTERS)

So Tuesday night, be skeptical. Ask questions. Demand transparency. Election officials should explain meaningful delays and technical failures.

But don’t let speculation outrun evidence.

If a website stops responding, check another official source. Look at your county elections office, the Secretary of State, or reputable news organizations gathering results independently.

And remember that “we don’t know yet” is sometimes the most truthful answer available.

Election Night may run perfectly smoothly. I hope it does.

But considering what happened in 2022, the billions of malicious requests surrounding the 2024 election, federal warnings this year and a cyberattack against the FEC just days before Americans vote, nobody should be shocked if Tuesday night gets a little glitchy.

Be aware. Be patient. Verify before sharing.

Because if someone does try to disrupt Election Night, creating panic and distrust may be the entire point.

That’s my viewpoint.



This might be worth sharing, sharing is caring, and may reduce the numbers of text messages you get when your buddies are trying to pull the results from the web.

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Appendix: Oregon Election Night Results Links

For Election Night, bookmark both the statewide results page and your county’s official elections page.

Statewide Results: Oregon Secretary of State — Election Night Results

County Results & Election Pages

Baker County — Election Information

Benton County — Current Election & Results

Clackamas County — Election Results

Clatsop County — Election Results

Columbia County — Election Night Results

Coos County — General Election

Crook County — Elections & Voting

Curry County — Elections Division

Deschutes County — Current & Upcoming Elections

Douglas County — Election Results

Gilliam County — Elections

Grant County — Elections

Harney County — County Clerk & Elections

Hood River County — Election Results

Jackson County — Elections

Jefferson County — Election & Voter Information

Josephine County — Election & Voter Registration

Klamath County — Election Results

Lake County — Elections

Lane County — Elections

Lincoln County — General Election

Linn County — Elections / Voter Information

Malheur County — Election Results

Marion County — Election Results

Morrow County — Election Night Results

Multnomah County — General Election

Polk County — Elections

Sherman County — Elections

Tillamook County — Election Results & Archives

Umatilla County — Election Results

Union County — Elections

Wallowa County — County Clerk / Elections

Wasco County — Elections

Washington County — Current Election Results

Wheeler County — Elections

Yamhill County — Unofficial Election Results

Election Night tip: If the statewide results page is slow or temporarily unavailable, check your county’s official page directly. Some of the county pages have link text ready on the page, you will need to find that link and click through after results are live. This may open a PDF file. Keep in mind thousands of people may be smashing that link after 8pm on election day, refresh and try again if your first attempt fails. A public-facing website outage does not necessarily mean the underlying vote-counting system is affected.