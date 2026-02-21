SB1599 was all dressed up this morning, sitting on the Senate calendar for third reading, ready for what everyone assumed would be a tidy little party-line vote. The script was written. Supermajority in charge. Bill passes. Off to the House. Democracy rearranged before lunch.

And then… nothing.

Not a vote. Not a dramatic showdown. Just a polite little postponement. Kicked down the road. Maybe Monday.

Now in Salem, bills don’t get rescheduled on vote day because everyone’s feeling confident. They get rescheduled when someone’s counting noses and realizing one of those noses might be missing.

Which brings us to Senator Mark Meek.

Did we just witness a little Fetterman fever spread through the marble halls?

Meek didn’t whisper. He didn’t hide. He put out a statement that read like it was written in plain English instead of caucus code: “I oppose SB 1599 and will be voting no.” He added that he supports the public’s right to vote in November “without interference from the Legislature.” And then, just to make sure nobody thought he was bluffing, he said, “This one is simple for me. I will be a no.”

Simple. Ouch.

For weeks the assumption was that Democratic unity in Salem was airtight. Committee pushes it through on a party-line vote despite 4,570 opposition statements — ninety-nine percent opposed, mind you — and the floor would just follow suit. That’s how it usually works. The machine hums. The green lights blink. Everyone goes home.

Except now we’re watching senators glance at each other like middle schoolers who know someone forgot to take the trash out and are hoping the principal doesn’t walk in.

Because here’s the quiet part. Word inside the building has been that Democrats have the bare minimum votes to pass SB1599. Bare minimum means you don’t lose anyone. Bare minimum means one senator catching a case of independent thought becomes a problem.

And when Meek stepped out and said no, you could almost hear the calculators coming out.

Suddenly that tidy vote this morning didn’t look so tidy.

So the bill gets… delayed. Not killed. Not defeated. Just “we’ll circle back.” Which in political terms often translates to “we’re not sure we have the votes and nobody wants to lose on the board.”

Now picture it. Senators walking the hall. Quiet conversations in corners. A little nervous laughter. Maybe someone peeks over their shoulder like, “Is the Governor coming down here? Do we have to clean this up?”

Because let’s be honest. Democratic unity in Salem is usually disciplined. Tight. Organized. Public employee unions aligned. Leadership aligned. Governor aligned. The votes show up when they’re supposed to.

But today? Today looked a little wobbly.

And all it took was one Democrat saying what thousands of Oregonians have been saying for weeks: if people gathered signatures for a November 3, 2026 referendum, maybe — just maybe — the Legislature shouldn’t slide it to May because it’s more convenient.

That’s not radical. That’s basic process.

And now we’re watching to see if Meek is the only one with a mild case of Fetterman fever, or if moderate common sense is contagious.

Here’s the reality check. Both chambers must pass this bill by Wednesday next week for it to have any real shot at being signed into law and implemented on the accelerated timeline. The clock is ticking. Every delay makes the math tighter. Every delay gives hesitant senators more time to ask themselves whether they want their name permanently attached to “moved the people’s referendum because we could.”

So now the drama begins.

Call your senator. Email them. Politely but persistently. Tell them to vote no. Tell them to keep the referendum on November 3, 2026. Tell them you’re watching the roll call.

Because if this morning proved anything, it’s that the votes are not locked. The wall is not seamless. The machine is not invincible.

And sometimes all it takes to shake a supermajority is one senator catching a little fever and deciding, just this once, common sense sounds better than caucus talking points.

Grab the popcorn. Monday might be interesting.

