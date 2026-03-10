Part 2 of a 5-Part Series Reviewing the 2026 Oregon Governor Candidate Interviews

This week I am reviewing interviews with candidates running for Oregon Governor, using conversations conducted by PDX Real as the source material. These long-form interviews give candidates the opportunity to speak in their own words and explain how they view the challenges facing Oregon.

Credit where it’s due. PDX Real has created a platform where voters can hear extended conversations instead of campaign talking points. I encourage readers to watch the interviews themselves and judge the candidates directly.

The purpose of this Ben’s Viewpoint series is to analyze those interviews through a specific lens. How do the candidates’ ideas compare with the Oregon Republican Party platform, and how well do those ideas address the policy challenges Oregonians are facing.

Today’s candidate is David Medina, a businessman and political activist who presents himself as a results-driven outsider focused on restoring accountability in government.

Affordability

Medina’s strongest and most consistent theme throughout the interview is affordability.

He frames Oregon’s current economic challenges as the result of long-term policy decisions under Democratic one-party control. According to Medina, those policies have produced a state where rising taxes, expanding government spending, and regulatory burdens are making it increasingly difficult for working families to get ahead.

That argument aligns with a core principle found in the Oregon Republican Party platform, which emphasizes economic freedom, limited government, and lower taxes as the foundation for prosperity.

Medina repeatedly returns to the idea that government should focus on reducing spending rather than constantly searching for new sources of revenue. He describes personal anxiety about future legislative sessions because of the possibility that new policies will increase costs for families already living paycheck to paycheck.

His economic message centers on three themes.

Lower taxes

A healthier private economy

Government spending restraint

While these themes fit comfortably within the ORP platform’s economic philosophy, the interview provides fewer details about specific policy changes that would achieve those goals.

Housing and Homelessness

Medina’s comments on homelessness focus heavily on accountability and frustration with how public funds are being used.

He raises concerns about large sums of money allocated to homelessness programs that remain unspent while the visible crisis continues to worsen. In his view, the problem is not simply a lack of funding but a failure of leadership and oversight.

That critique echoes broader concerns raised across Oregon about the effectiveness of homelessness spending.

The ORP platform stresses the importance of responsible government stewardship and policies that strengthen communities rather than perpetuate dependency.

Medina also connects homelessness to broader affordability pressures, emphasizing the importance of ensuring families have access to affordable housing and stable living costs.

However, the interview does not dive deeply into specific housing policy reforms such as land-use changes, permitting reform, or incentives for housing construction. These issues remain central to Oregon’s long-term housing supply challenges.

Healthcare and Behavioral Health

Medina addresses the drug crisis primarily through the lens of addiction and public safety.

He speaks about the destructive power of fentanyl and the growing presence of drug trafficking networks, arguing that the severity of the addiction crisis is often misunderstood by policymakers.

His perspective draws partly from personal experience working with troubled youth and individuals experiencing homelessness.

The ORP platform acknowledges that untreated mental illness and addiction have caused significant suffering in Oregon and require prevention, intervention, and compassionate care.

Medina’s comments generally align with that recognition, particularly his emphasis on the seriousness of fentanyl addiction.

However, as with some other policy areas in the interview, the discussion remains more descriptive than prescriptive. Specific proposals for reforming Oregon’s behavioral health system were not explored in detail.

Leadership

Where Medina attempts to differentiate himself most clearly is on leadership and governance.

He frames his campaign around restoring trust in government by increasing transparency and holding officials accountable for how taxpayer dollars are spent.

This message resonates with a key principle in the ORP platform, which states that government must be transparent, accountable, and operate within clearly defined limits.

Medina frequently returns to the idea that Oregon’s political system has become insulated from accountability due to decades of single-party control. He argues that restoring balance and oversight is necessary to break what he sees as a cycle of ineffective governance.

His leadership philosophy emphasizes results and practical outcomes rather than political messaging. At the same time, he encourages Republicans to stand confidently for their values rather than constantly moderating their positions.

Issues Missing

While the interview touches on several major issues facing Oregon, many topics included in the ORP platform were not addressed in depth.

These include

Election integrity

Parental rights in education

Energy policy and natural resource management

Second Amendment issues

Land use and property rights

Each of these areas represents an important component of the party’s platform and will likely become more prominent as the campaign progresses.

Their absence in this conversation likely reflects the interview’s focus on economic frustration, homelessness, and government accountability.

The Bottom Line

Based on this interview, David Medina’s positions broadly align with several core themes in the Oregon Republican Party platform.

His strongest alignment appears in areas such as

Lower taxes and economic growth

Government accountability and spending restraint

Recognition of addiction and drug trafficking as major public safety issues

Calls for greater transparency and trust in government

Where Medina’s campaign message currently leaves more questions is in policy specificity. The interview highlights the problems he believes Oregon faces but provides fewer detailed policy proposals for how those problems should be solved.

Still, his emphasis on affordability, accountability, and restoring trust in government places his message squarely within the philosophical framework of the ORP platform.

As the campaign develops, voters will likely look for more detailed policy proposals that translate those principles into actionable reforms.

For now, Medina’s message reflects a familiar sentiment heard across Oregon. Many residents believe the state is headed in the wrong direction and are looking for leadership willing to challenge the status quo.

Whether Medina can turn that frustration into a credible statewide campaign remains an open question.

