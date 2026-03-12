Part 4 of a 5-Part Series Reviewing the 2026 Governor Candidate Interviews with PDX Real

As part of my five-part series reviewing interviews with candidates running for Oregon Governor in 2026. The interviews were conducted by PDX Real, which has been hosting long-form conversations with candidates about their views on the major issues facing our state.

Credit where it’s due—these interviews are worth watching. Long-form conversations allow voters to hear candidates explain their thinking rather than relying on campaign slogans or 30-second sound bites. My goal here is not to replace those interviews, but to analyze them through a specific lens: how the candidate’s positions align with the Oregon Republican Party platform and the policy issues many Oregon voters care about.

If you’re reading this, I strongly encourage you to watch the interviews yourself and judge the candidates on their own words.

Today’s candidate: Marion County Commissioner Danielle Bethell.

Affordability: A Direct Hit on the Platform

If there is one place where Bethell’s message clearly aligns with the Republican platform, it’s the economy.

The Oregon Republican Party platform emphasizes economic freedom built on low taxes, minimal regulation, and limited government interference in the marketplace. It argues that prosperity comes from free enterprise rather than centralized bureaucratic control.

Bethell’s critique of Oregon’s regulatory environment lands squarely in that same territory.

She describes what many small business owners already feel: Oregon’s economy is weighed down by layers of mandates that compound over time. Minimum wage increases, paid leave programs, retirement mandates, regulatory compliance costs, and taxes like the Corporate Activity Tax all stack together.

Individually, each policy might be defensible. But together they create a business climate where costs escalate quickly and margins disappear.

For voters worried about affordability—whether they’re running a business or simply paying the bills—this is one of Bethell’s strongest arguments.

Housing and Homelessness: Challenging Salem’s Centralized Model

Housing policy is where Bethell’s interview intersects with one of Oregon’s most visible crises.

Her criticism of the state’s Housing First approach reflects a growing frustration among local officials across the state. Oregon has spent billions of dollars addressing homelessness, yet visible street homelessness continues to grow.

Bethell frames the problem through what she calls a “flat tire” analogy—arguing that the state is repeatedly fixing symptoms rather than addressing root causes such as mental illness, addiction, and financial instability.

The Oregon Republican Party platform emphasizes local control and property rights, arguing that communities closest to problems are best positioned to solve them.

Bethell’s proposed approach where local partnerships involving schools, behavioral health providers, and community organizations, fits that philosophy.

But the conversation also raises a broader issue that wasn’t fully explored: Oregon’s housing shortage is not just a homelessness problem. It’s also a land use and regulatory problem.

Until the state honestly confronts the barriers that slow or prevent housing construction, the affordability crisis will remain difficult to solve.

Healthcare and Behavioral Health: A Personal Perspective

One of the most compelling parts of Bethell’s interview is her focus on behavioral health reform.

She draws from personal experience dealing with mental illness in her own family, arguing that Oregon’s system is broken and that the state has drifted toward a model where individuals are allowed to deteriorate without meaningful intervention.

The ORP platform calls for early intervention, compassionate care, and accountability in addressing mental illness and addiction.

Bethell’s critique of the Oregon Health Authority also echoes a common concern among critics of state government: agencies that grow larger while delivering fewer measurable results.

Her proposed solution emphasizes decentralization, placing more authority with local communities and providers rather than relying solely on top-down state programs.

Leadership Style: Manager or Ideologue?

Where Bethell differentiates herself most clearly is in how she describes leadership.

Rather than presenting herself primarily as an ideological figure, she emphasizes practical governance and hands-on experience from local government.

Her argument is straightforward: many state leaders do not fully understand the realities facing local communities.

The ORP platform places strong emphasis on accountable, transparent government operating within limited authority.

Bethell’s approach is greater transparency, more communication between agencies and communities, and executive action to pause failing policies, and that aligns with with ORP platform general philosophy.

Whether voters see that as pragmatic leadership or cautious politics will likely shape how her candidacy is received.

What the Interview Didn’t Cover

While the interview addressed several major policy areas, it left some platform issues largely unexplored.

Topics that were not discussed in depth include:

election integrity

parental rights in education

energy policy

public safety and law enforcement

These issues are significant components of the Oregon Republican Party platform and will likely come up as the campaign develops.

Future interviews and debates may provide more clarity on where Bethell stands.

The Bottom Line

Danielle Bethell’s message largely aligns with the economic and governance principles of the Oregon Republican Party platform.

Her strongest themes: economic freedom, local control, behavioral health reform, and government accountability all fit comfortably within the framework outlined by the party.

What stands out most, however, is tone.

Rather than leaning heavily on ideological rhetoric, Bethell presents herself as a problem-solver focused on practical governance.

In a state where voters often distrust partisan messaging but clearly recognize policy failures, that approach may resonate.

But the challenge for any Republican candidate in Oregon isn’t simply aligning with the party platform.

The real challenge is convincing voters that someone can actually fix what decades of policy mistakes have created.

That’s the hill every candidate in this race will have to climb.

