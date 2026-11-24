In a November 24 Substack article, Why Does It Cost So Much Just to Be Alive?, Oregon Representative Cyrus Javadi describes sitting at a stoplight in Tillamook, staring at gasoline prices and contemplating the financial struggles of working families.

How remarkably ironic.

This is the same legislator who, on September 1, 2025, cast the deciding vote in the Oregon House to increase the price of gasoline, vehicle registration, title fees and payroll taxes. Just days later, he announced his departure from the Republican Party to join the Democrats.

Now he wonders why life in Oregon is so expensive.

The Elephant in the Room

Throughout Javadi’s lengthy reflection on affordability, he discusses transportation, healthcare, government expenditures and the financial struggles of ordinary Oregonians. Yet he offers no meaningful discussion of tax relief.

Consider the political establishment he has chosen to join. Democrats have controlled Oregon’s governorship since 1987 and both legislative chambers since 2013. If government policy has contributed to Oregon’s affordability crisis, who exactly should be held accountable?

Consider these receipts:

Income taxes: Oregon’s own Legislative Revenue Office ranks our personal income tax burden first nationally as a percentage of personal income and fourth per capita.

Gasoline: Oregon consistently ranks among the five most expensive states for gasoline, with prices approximately 18% above the national average as of November 24.

Housing: According to MERIC’s cost-of-living data, Oregon’s housing costs are approximately 20% above the national average.

Business taxation: Oregon imposes a Corporate Activity Tax on qualifying commercial activity, in addition to corporate income taxes. Businesses can incur this tax even when they are not profitable.

These are not all consequences of taxation alone, but neither are they economic circumstances entirely beyond the control of Salem.

Every additional tax, regulatory requirement, permit fee and compliance expense must ultimately be absorbed somewhere, whether through higher consumer prices, reduced wages, diminished investment or lower business earnings.

We Have Been Here Before

In my September 2025 commentary, Oregon’s Senate Has a Choice: Feed the Beast or Stand with the People, I criticized Javadi’s support for the transportation tax package.

In April of this year, I again challenged his characterization of its financial impact as merely $2.50 per month. That calculation failed to capture the combined financial consequences of the broader package for working motorists.

On May 19, 2026, approximately 83% of Oregon voters rejected those tax increases through Measure 120.

More than a million Oregonians apparently understood something Javadi still seems reluctant to acknowledge: making government more affordable for taxpayers is part of making Oregon more affordable for everyone.

Whose Money Is It, Anyway?

Perhaps the most revealing sentence in Javadi’s article comes after he suggests eliminating unnecessary government programs:

“The money, after all, could be doing something useful elsewhere.”

Elsewhere? How about in the checking accounts of the Oregonians who earned it?

The underlying assumption appears to be that government savings should be redirected toward other government expenditures rather than returned to taxpayers. That is precisely the governing philosophy that deserves scrutiny.

Nobody disputes that Oregon needs functioning roads, accessible healthcare and affordable housing. But after decades of increasingly expensive government, perhaps we should question whether the people prescribing the remedies have contributed to the disease.

Javadi concludes that the Legislature cannot control global oil markets. Fair enough. But it can control fuel taxes, income taxes, business taxes, regulatory burdens and government spending.

If he genuinely wants to understand why it costs so much just to be alive in Oregon, perhaps he should spend less time staring at the gasoline prices in Tillamook and more time examining his voting record in Salem.

Oregonians don’t need another politician explaining how expensive life has become. They need politicians willing to stop making it more expensive.

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