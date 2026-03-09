Ben's Viewpoint

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Church's avatar
Jeff Church
9h

Dudley just got done visiting every county in the state. Sounds like you missed him.

Reply
Share
Ken Barber's avatar
Ken Barber
13h

Huh. Everything about Valley issues, nothing about the 2/3 of the state east of the mountains.

I, for one, shall be waiting to see what the other candidates have to say.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Roche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture