There is something wonderfully ironic about Black Friday. Millions of Americans, regardless of political affiliation, will spend the day enthusiastically participating in the very economic system that progressive politicians and socialist activists routinely condemn.

Capitalism.

Businesses are competing for your attention, your loyalty and, ultimately, your dollar. They’re slashing prices, creating urgency, moving inventory and stimulating consumer demand.

Nobody in Washington, D.C., had to mandate a Black Friday discount. No government commission had to establish the acceptable price of a television. No senator had to introduce the Affordable Air Fryer Act.

Competition did that.

Black Friday is arguably America’s biggest unofficial capitalist holiday and a practical demonstration of how a market economy operates within our constitutional republic.

The Corporate Greed Narrative

During the post-pandemic inflation surge, progressive politicians repeatedly pointed to corporate greed and profiteering as explanations for rising consumer prices.

On May 22, 2024, Senator Elizabeth Warren declared during a Senate Banking Subcommittee hearing:

“Grocery prices are up because of good old-fashioned corporate price gouging.”

Warren specifically identified Walmart, Costco, Kroger and Ahold as major contributors to grocery market concentration.

Two years earlier, on June 10, 2022, President Joe Biden famously proclaimed:

“Exxon made more money than God this year.”

Those statements generated national headlines. But how many Americans bothered to look at the actual profit margins of the corporations being criticized?

Consider the approximate net profit margins these companies generally reported during the 2021–2024 inflationary period:

For every dollar you spent at Kroger, roughly a penny or two remained as net corporate profit.

Follow the Money

Meanwhile, consider the approximate net profit margins reported by several other American corporations during fiscal 2024:

VICI Properties is a real estate investment trust that owns some of America’s most recognizable casinos and resorts, including Caesars Palace and MGM Grand.

CME Group operates financial exchanges where commodities, currencies, interest rates and other financial instruments are traded. It collects transaction fees regardless of whether the traders make or lose money.

Visa collects revenue from the enormous volume of electronic payments processed through its network.

These companies are not inherently doing anything wrong by being profitable. However, their business models benefit from established infrastructure, valuable assets, contractual arrangements and substantial barriers to competition.

Some operate within extensive government regulatory frameworks.

Yet it was the neighborhood grocery store, operating on pennies of profit per dollar, that became one of the most recognizable political punching bags during the inflation crisis.

If corporate profitability is the standard by which politicians determine corporate greed, why aren’t we having a broader conversation about where the highest profit margins actually exist?



And while we’re at it, perhaps Congress should spend more time examining its own financial conflicts of interest, congressional stock trading, corporate lobbying and the influence of campaign donors on regulatory policy.



Visa and CME Group, boasting net profit margins exceeding 55%, collectively spent approximately $36.7 million lobbying Washington between 2021 and 2024. Their political action committees contributed to prominent Democrats, including Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Ron Wyden and Bob Casey. Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi’s husband sold between $500,000 and $1 million in Visa stock less than three months before the Biden administration’s Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against the company. |



Grocery retailers earning pennies on the dollar became the face of corporate greed, while financial giants earning more than fifty cents on every dollar maintained substantial political influence in Washington.

Do your own homework: Search “Visa and CME Group PAC contributions, congressional stock trading, and federal lobbying expenditures 2021–2024.” The public records make for some interesting reading.

Who Actually Owns Corporate America?

The caricature of corporate America as a handful of billionaires sitting atop mountains of cash conveniently ignores millions of ordinary Americans.

Corporate shareholders include teachers, firefighters, nurses, construction workers, factory employees and retirees.

According to the Federal Reserve’s 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances, 58% of American families owned stocks, either directly or indirectly.

If you have a 401(k), an IRA, a pension or an investment account, there is a reasonable chance that you own a piece of corporate America.

When NVIDIA generates record earnings, Microsoft sells more software or Visa processes more transactions, the potential beneficiaries extend far beyond their executives. Those earnings can contribute to investment returns for retirement accounts and pension funds across the country.

Perhaps the greatest irony is that public employee and labor union pension funds often depend on the investment performance of the very corporations that politicians supported by organized labor routinely vilify.

A teacher’s pension, a firefighter’s retirement and a factory worker’s 401(k) all depend, to varying degrees, on successful investments and profitable enterprises.

The retirement security of millions of working Americans depends, in part, on corporate profitability.

Corporate America isn’t just them. It’s us.

The Politics of Envy

America’s growing socialist movement has found political traction by emphasizing economic inequality and the concentration of wealth.

There are legitimate discussions to be had about affordability, corporate misconduct, monopolies and economic opportunity. But there is a fundamental difference between expanding opportunities to build wealth and simply redistributing wealth that others have created.

In my view, too much of today’s political rhetoric encourages resentment of financial success rather than participation in it.

Entrepreneurs assume risks, invest capital, develop products, create employment and build enterprises. Some succeed spectacularly. Many fail, losing everything they invested.

The beauty of American capitalism is that you don’t necessarily have to invent the next revolutionary technology or build a multinational corporation to participate in its success.

You can become an owner.

Through investments, ordinary Americans can participate in the wealth created by businesses they could never independently build or operate.

That is one of the most remarkable mechanisms for broadening wealth ownership in modern economic history.

We should be encouraging more Americans to participate in that system, not teaching them to resent everyone who succeeds within it.

Happy Black Friday, Capitalists!

As you search for that discounted television, kitchen appliance or Christmas gift today, consider what is happening around you.

Businesses are competing for your money. You are exercising your purchasing power. Prices are being adjusted in response to supply and demand. Employees are earning wages, suppliers are moving merchandise, and shareholders have the opportunity to earn a return on their investments.

It isn’t a perfect system. But competition, consumer choice, entrepreneurship and widespread investment ownership are among its greatest strengths.

So while you’re shopping for that sweet Black Friday deal, thank capitalism for the competition that helped cut those prices—and for the opportunity to build the wealth that may someday fund your retirement.

Happy Black Friday, America’s unofficial capitalist holiday.

Thank you for reading.

Ben’s Viewpoint is an independent, reader-supported publication. If you appreciate a perspective that challenges conventional political and media narratives, please consider subscribing and sharing this article.

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Sources & Further Reading

Net profit margins are rounded historical figures based on consolidated corporate financial results. Accounting practices, fiscal years and business models differ among industries.