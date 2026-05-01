Ben's Viewpoint

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
40m

Terrific piece.

What Ben left unsaid is the deeper motive behind socialists in Portland and the state in jacking up "fees" when they know that--for example--a ripoff to make a cut into a street disincentivizes building something on that street. (LTIC, by the genius Steve Novick, works the same way--or, at the least, forces builders to make housing more expensive (ie, bigger) to recoup the fee.)

Socialists know this--but they have a deeper motivation, which is (1) get the people who oppose them to get the hell out of town and (2) destabilize businesses that can be expropriated (the "let's build a $30-million grocery store" fantasy), and (3) intrude government--themselves--into every area of human life, which means "into every pocket."

They're winning.

Reply
Share
Kent's avatar
Kent
4h

Well done Ben. I'm posting (i.e. Sharing)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Roche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture