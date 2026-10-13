Tonight, Governor Tina Kotek and challenger Christine Drazan square off in Bend, and I've got a little something to make the debate more entertaining: Bend Debate Bingo!

We've all heard the political buzzwords: affordability, accountability, homelessness, taxes, working families, and, of course, Trump!

So I've put together a bingo card featuring 25 familiar talking points we're likely to hear tonight. And yes, I even included the Paddleboard Tax! I couldn't resist.

Play along with friends, mark your squares, or turn it into a drinking game. Five in a row wins!

Just remember, if you're drinking, drink responsibly. Oregon politics is enough to make your head spin without any help.

But beneath the humor is something far more serious.

Oregon's Future Is on the Ballot

This election matters. Oregon faces enormous challenges with affordability, housing, education, public safety, and an ever-growing appetite for taxes and fees.

We deserve answers, accountability, and leadership that delivers results, not just another four years of political promises.

Watch the debate. Listen carefully. Think critically. Don't just vote for a party or a personality. Vote for the future you want Oregon to have.

As a father and grandfather, I think about what kind of Oregon we're leaving behind.

My children and grandchildren are counting on us to get this right. And so are yours.

📺 Tonight, October 13, at 6 PM — Kotek vs. Drazan in Bend!

BONUS ROUND: Let AI Shuffle the Political Nonsense!

Want to make Bend Debate Bingo a family competition? Put AI to work!

Everyone can have their own unique bingo card, so you're not all shouting BINGO at the same time. After all, Oregon politics has enough groupthink already!

Here's how to make your own:

Save the Bend Debate Bingo card from this article. Open ChatGPT or your favorite AI image generator. Upload the original bingo card. Copy and paste the prompt below. Generate a different card for each family member. Print them or play on your phones!

Copy This AI Prompt:

"Create a unique, randomized 5×5 Oregon Governor's Debate Bingo card for the October 13, 2026 debate between Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan.

Use the exact 24 political buzzwords and phrases from my attached Bend Debate Bingo image. Shuffle their positions randomly, keeping the center square as FREE SPACE. Do not add, remove, or duplicate any topics.

Make the card clean, colorful, easy to read, and printable, with a beautiful Bend, Oregon mountain theme.

Title it BEND DEBATE BINGO — FAMILY EDITION.

Include the instructions: Mark a square whenever a candidate says the word or discusses the topic. Five in a row wins!

At the bottom, include: Produced by Ben's Viewpoint | Find me on Substack.

Generate a different arrangement each time so every family member has a unique card!"

A Few Ground Rules

Play for bragging rights, popcorn, candy, or whatever makes the evening entertaining. If the adults want to turn it into a drinking game, please drink responsibly. Nonalcoholic beverages count, too!

And remember, if nobody gets BINGO, Oregon voters might still be the biggest losers!

One Last Thing: GET OUT AND VOTE!

Share this article. Share the bingo card. Encourage your friends, neighbors, and family to watch tonight's debate.

These candidates are asking for the privilege of leading Oregon. The least we can do is listen, ask questions, and cast an informed ballot.

Because Oregon's future isn't a game. But that doesn't mean we can't have a little fun along the way.

My children and grandchildren are counting on us.

Are yours?

— Ben's Viewpoint

Share it. Watch it. Play along. And most importantly, VOTE!

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