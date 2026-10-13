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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
Oct 13

And play the drinking game…one swallow for every time Kotek blames Trump for Oregon’s woes. Small sips though or you may have alcohol poisoning by the end of the debate.

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Suziq977
Oct 14

No confidence in either candidate! Draven is a sell out and we already know what Kotex is…. How quickly people forget about the last gov race, Drazen stepped down before all the votes were even counted. If I had any money I would bet she will do it again. There is no hope for Oregon in this election period. Homework for the Drazen fan: look into her efforts in just the last 2 years alone to end our gun rights.

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