(Image credit New Hope Church, Bend OR who held a prayer vigil on 10/15)



Pray for the families who sent children to Silver Rail Elementary Thursday morning expecting to see them again that afternoon. Pray for the families of the 5-year-old, the 8-year-old and the 11-year-old who never came home. Pray for the family of the teacher who was killed. Pray for the 7-year-old child and the 54-year-old teacher who were critically wounded, and for every child, educator, parent and first responder who will carry the memories of what happened inside that school.

This one hits particularly close to home for me. I have four grandchildren around the ages of these children. My wife worked in K-12 education. My youngest son is 16, the same age police say the attacker was. There is nothing abstract about murdered children, which is exactly why I believe we should resist turning their deaths into instant political talking points before the facts are known.

Yet within hours, Senator Ron Wyden was already calling for more gun laws. Rep. Janelle Bynum’s initial written statement focused primarily on grief and the horror of children being shot, but in a television interview later that evening discussing Oregon’s gun restrictions, she accused opponents of being people who are “okay with our children continuing to die.”

Those are extraordinarily serious statements to make before investigators have even finished reconstructing what happened. I don’t like to write about tragic events without all of the facts, but I am disgusted by politicians who think they can use the platform they have to push for more laws, and claim to have the answers.

What we know so far should give lawmakers reason for humility, not haste.

At approximately 12:59 p.m., dispatch received a report that a person carrying a long gun had fired into a vehicle near Silver Rail Elementary. Within the next minute, multiple 911 calls reported that the attacker had entered the school and begun shooting. Police say the 16-year-old assailant did not simply stroll through an unlocked entrance. The attacker reportedly fired through locked doors to gain access to the building.

The school went into lockdown. Bend Police officers were on scene at approximately 1:02 p.m., an extraordinarily fast response by any reasonable standard. But within those few minutes, three children and a teacher had been killed and two other people critically wounded.

Then something happened that should be central to every serious discussion about this tragedy.

According to Bend Police, a community member saw the attacker enter the school, followed the attacker inside and confronted the shooter. The attacker was fatally shot before responding officers reached the gunman. Governor Tina Kotek publicly credited that intervention with preventing further loss of life.

We should be careful with the details because the investigation is still unfolding. Police have not publicly identified the armed community member, and reports about whether that person was a parent, school employee or another member of the public remain unconfirmed. There have also been conflicting reports about gender, so there is no reason to speculate about that either. What matters is what police have confirmed: an armed civilian intervened and stopped the attack.

There are still important questions investigators need to answer. Bend Police initially described the attacker’s weapon only as a “long gun.” Other reporting has suggested it may have been a pump-action shotgun, but the exact firearm, ammunition and circumstances surrounding it should come from investigators, not social-media speculation.

How many rounds did the attacker have? What type of ammunition was used? How many shots were fired? Was there additional ammunition? Was there another firearm? What connection did the attacker have to Silver Rail? Were there warning signs before Thursday?

Those facts matter because they tell us what the attacker remained capable of doing had nobody intervened.

We cannot know how many lives the armed community member saved, and it would be irresponsible to invent a number. But the timeline tells us something important. In only a few minutes, four people were dead and two more critically wounded. Police were already responding rapidly, yet an armed civilian was physically present and able to confront the attacker first.

That raises a question Oregon’s political leaders should answer before reflexively demanding another firearm restriction: What would have happened during the next minute or two if nobody inside or immediately outside that school had possessed the ability to stop the attacker?

Nobody knows. That is precisely the point. We don’t get to run the experiment twice.

But we do know this: the killing stopped when another armed person confronted the killer.

That reality becomes especially uncomfortable when viewed against Oregon Senate Bill 554.

In 2021, SB 554 gave Oregon school boards authority to prohibit even licensed concealed-handgun carriers from possessing firearms on school property. Bend-La Pine Schools exercised that authority. Its policy expressly prohibits ordinary members of the public from possessing firearms on school grounds and specifically removes the normal concealed-handgun-license protection that might otherwise apply.

That policy was presented as an additional school-safety measure.

Now consider what happened Thursday.

A 16-year-old attacker ignored the law against murder. The attacker ignored laws governing firearm possession. The attacker ignored the school’s weapons policy. The attacker ignored locked doors and reportedly shot through them to enter the building.

The law-abiding public, meanwhile, was expected to obey the prohibition against carrying firearms on that campus.

And yet the person who stopped the killer was an armed member of the community.

We still do not know enough to say definitively whether that person violated Oregon law or district policy before the shooting began. Police have not disclosed where the firearm had been kept, when the individual obtained it, whether the individual held a concealed-handgun license, or other facts that may matter legally. Those details should be established before anyone declares the Good Samaritan either lawful or unlawful.

But the policy itself is not ambiguous. Bend-La Pine Schools had chosen to prohibit ordinary licensed civilians from carrying firearms on its school grounds.

That creates an unavoidable policy question: What if the person who stopped this killer had followed that prohibition to the letter and therefore had no firearm available when the shooting began?

We cannot prove that more people would have died.

But neither can Senator Wyden, Representative Bynum or anyone else prove that another gun prohibition would have prevented this attack.

What we can say is that the attacker had already killed four people and critically wounded two more in a matter of minutes, and the attack ended when another person with a gun intervened.

That is not a hypothetical debate about gun-free zones anymore. It happened inside an Oregon elementary school.

Silver Rail appears to have had locked exterior doors. The attacker reportedly shot through them. It had policies banning firearms. The attacker ignored them. It had emergency procedures and a rapid police response. All of those things mattered, and none of them should be dismissed.

But they also illustrate the difference between a law and a security system.

A “gun-free zone” is a legal designation. It tells law-abiding people what they may not possess. It does not create a physical force field around a school. It does not make firearms disappear. And it does not guarantee that someone willing to murder children will suddenly become concerned about violating one additional statute or school-board policy.

That is the uncomfortable weakness in the political response already emerging from Salem and Washington.

The people most likely to obey another firearm restriction are precisely the people who obey laws in the first place.

The person who walked into Silver Rail Elementary and began shooting children had already crossed every meaningful legal boundary society could place in the way. Murder was illegal. Shooting people was illegal. Bringing a firearm into that school was prohibited. Firing through the locked doors was illegal.

“You cannot legislate crime away. When laws disarm the law-abiding but are ignored by the violent, they do not create safety—they create victims.”

Another paragraph in the Oregon Revised Statutes would not have made those acts more illegal.

The real questions should be harder than that.

How do we stop someone before an attack begins? How do we recognize warning signs? How do we secure schools without turning elementary education into prison architecture? How do we make sure first responders can reach an attacker quickly? And what role, if any, should trained and lawfully armed citizens play when an attack is already underway?

Those questions deserve serious discussion.

What they do not deserve is the political reflex that follows nearly every mass shooting: demand another gun law before investigators have finished collecting shell casings.

There will be lessons from Silver Rail. Perhaps investigators will identify failures in access control, threat recognition, emergency communication or other layers of school security. Perhaps additional facts will change what we understand today. We should follow the evidence wherever it leads.

But one lesson is already difficult to ignore.

The law said guns were prohibited at Silver Rail Elementary.

The killer brought one anyway.

And the person who stopped the killer had one too.

Nobody should exploit the deaths of these children. That obligation applies equally to every side of the gun debate. We should mourn first. We should support these families. We should recognize the teachers who protected children, the officers and paramedics who rushed toward danger, and the community member who saw an armed attacker enter an elementary school and made the extraordinary decision to follow.

That person confronted a killer while children were dying.

Before Oregon politicians demand another law restricting who may possess a firearm, they should answer the question this tragedy has placed directly in front of us:

If the armed citizen who stopped this attack had strictly obeyed Bend-La Pine’s firearm prohibition and had been unable to confront the killer, would more children be dead today?

We cannot know.

Thank God we don’t have to find out.

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Sources & Further Reading

Alex McHaddad — “Should We Do Something?”

A contrasting opinion arguing Oregon lawmakers should pursue data-driven gun-violence policy while respecting constitutional protections. Read the opinion at Right Now Oregon

City of Bend — Silver Rail Elementary Shooting Press Conference

Official October 15 briefing featuring Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, Bend-La Pine Superintendent Steven Cook, Mayor Melanie Kebler and Gov. Tina Kotek. City of Bend press conference information

Associated Press — Silver Rail Elementary Shooting

Continuing national reporting on the attack, victims, weapon and the civilian who intervened. Read the AP report

Bend-La Pine Schools — Firearms Prohibited, Policy KGBB-BP

The district policy states that no person may possess a firearm on school grounds, with limited exceptions, and specifically says the concealed-handgun-license defense does not apply. Bend-La Pine Schools

Read the district firearms policy

Oregon Legislature — Senate Bill 554 (2021)

The official legislative record. SB 554 authorized school districts to adopt policies eliminating the concealed-handgun-license affirmative defense for firearm possession on school grounds. OLIS

Read SB 554 and its legislative history

Sen. Ron Wyden — Statement on Silver Rail Elementary

Wyden said the way to honor the victims was to pass additional “common-sense gun laws.” Ron Wyden

Read Wyden’s full statement

ABC News — Civilian Who Stopped the Shooter

Updated reporting on the community member who pursued and fatally shot the attacker. Read the latest ABC News report

Reuters — Silver Rail Elementary Shooting

Independent reporting on the 16-year-old attacker, the victims and the armed community member who ended the attack. Read the Reuters report