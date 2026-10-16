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John Robinson's avatar
John Robinson
Oct 18

Spot on again! Insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results. The left continues to double down on more gun control when the problem is mental illness. Anybody who would go into a school and shoot innocent children is mentally ill, period. Locked doors, visitor screening, cameras, etc. are all good but won't stop a deranged person from gaining access and killing. We used to have school resource officers at schools but the left eliminated them because they thought they were scaring the children of illegal or undocumented parents. Wake up and look back at history. When seconds count the police are minutes away. The only reasonable answer is to stop making these schools "gun free" zones. It's obviously not been working. No amount of signs or messaging is going to work. Allow teachers and staff that wish to protect themselves and their students to conceal carry. Only when there is a significant unknown deterrent present will the killing stop. For legislators and the governor- stop spinning your hatred for guns into more gun control laws and focus on funding mental illness, it's at the root of this problem and the homeless epidemic. Anybody who does not understand this basic fact should be voted out of office.

And lastly, thank you to the brave father who took the required action and immediately ended the threat. Thank you for ignoring the "gun free" zone signs and running in to do what was necessary. I pray you find peace in knowing you did the right thing.

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Pamela Perry-Schmidt's avatar
Pamela Perry-Schmidt
Oct 16

You are correct Ben. We need more available mental health counseling, and mandated security patrol at our schools, not more gun control. It's never the gun that pulls it's own trigger. The person that killed the 16 year old did what he thought was appropriate at the time: justice and a strong desire to protect. I would have done the same. I am sure he is carrying a heavy emotional load today. We will pray for all involved God rest their souls.

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