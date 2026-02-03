Ben's Viewpoint

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
2d

Good piece. Agreed: "affordable" housing--basically turning NGOs into landlords, concentrting the "officially poor" into tax-supported ghettos, isn't gonna work--except for piling up Democratic party votes and patronage.

Manufactured housing--bad rep. Looks lousy, doesn't wear well; the industry needs to clean itself up.

More land--that'll be the day. The Democratic Machine wants MORE people trapped in smaller spaces in Portland, the real key to controlling the state.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Roche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture