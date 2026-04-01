There are two very different conversations happening inside Oregon’s Republican orbit right now, and the uncomfortable truth is they’re on a collision course.

One side wants to end vote-by-mail entirely. Scrap it. Start over. Tear the system down and rebuild it from the ground up. The other side is pushing something very different: The GOTV “too big to rig” approach or Get Out The Vote that aims to flood the system with participation, activate the silent majority, and overwhelm whatever weaknesses might exist with sheer turnout.

Both sides claim the same goal: election integrity and better outcomes in Salem.

But they cannot both be right in how they get there.

Because one approach requires people to believe the system is so broken it can’t be trusted at all, while the other requires people to believe their vote still matters enough to show up and participate. You can’t tell voters the game is rigged and then expect them to play harder.

I’ve now written more than a half dozen articles about Oregon’s election system, interviewing, documenting, researching, and yes, questioning it myself. Most recently, I sat down with Linn County Clerk Marcie Richey—not for a gotcha moment, not to confirm a theory—but to understand how the system actually operates at the ground level. What came out of that conversation didn’t reinforce the viral narratives floating around social media. It challenged them.

At one point, we were talking about ballot counting, and she mentioned something that should stop anyone in their tracks before casually suggesting we just “go back to hand counting.” In this primary election, Linn County will have 279 different ballot types. Not ballots cast—ballot types. Different combinations of districts, races, and measures depending on where you live. That’s the reality of modern elections. It’s layered, complex, and interconnected in ways that don’t lend themselves to simplistic solutions. I’ve personally been involved in enough small-scale elections, party reorganizations, delegate selections, internal votes. I have seen first hand how quickly hand counts can spiral into confusion even with a few hundred ballots. Multiply that across an entire county, then across a state, and the idea that we would somehow increase confidence by removing structure and replacing it with chaos starts to fall apart pretty quickly.

That doesn’t mean the system is perfect. It isn’t. And pretending it is would be just as dishonest as claiming it’s completely corrupt. The truth, as usual, lives somewhere in the middle, and that’s where the conversation needs to happen.

Take citizenship verification, one of the most commonly cited concerns. There’s a persistent claim that there is “no verification” in Oregon’s system, often tied to past issues at the DMV. But that framing misses what actually exists. Oregon’s system, through its centralized voter registration database and its integration with the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles, does a very good job of verifying identity. Signatures are collected, stored, and compared. Voter records are tracked statewide. Duplicate voting is prevented by design. What it does not do is explicitly require documentary proof of citizenship at the point of registration. Instead, it relies on the DMV registering only eligible voters, and attestation—an individual affirming under penalty of law that they are a U.S. citizen.

That distinction matters, because it’s the difference between a system that has no safeguards and one that uses a different type of safeguard than some people would prefer. If you want to argue that Oregon should move toward requiring proof of citizenship, that’s a legitimate policy discussion. In fact, proposals like the SAVE Act are doing exactly that at the federal level. But if we’re going to have that conversation, we need to start from an accurate understanding of how things currently work, not a caricature of the system.

“There’s a big difference between tightening the system and tearing it down. One version of the SAVE Act says ‘prove you’re eligible.’ Another says ‘throw out vote-by-mail.’ Those aren’t the same fix—they’re two completely different futures.”

Source: Delaware Online When will the Senate vote on the SAVE ACT?

The same is true when you zoom in on the details people often latch onto as evidence of something larger. Paper registration forms, for example, are frequently cited as a vulnerability. In reality, Linn County sees roughly 700 of them in a year. That doesn’t make them irrelevant, but it does put them in perspective. They are not the lever by which elections are being swung.

What is being swung, however, is voter confidence—and not by the system itself.

It’s being eroded by the steady drumbeat of claims that everything is “rigged.”

There’s a difference between identifying flaws and declaring the entire structure illegitimate. One leads to reform. The other leads to apathy. And apathy is where elections are actually lost. Not in a back room, not in a machine, not in some coordinated statewide conspiracy, but in living rooms where people decide it’s not worth the effort to vote because they’ve been told it won’t matter anyway.

That’s the contradiction at the heart of where we are. You cannot build a “too big to rig” movement while simultaneously convincing your own voters the system is beyond repair. One message cancels out the other. And right now, the message of futility is winning.

“In Oregon’s May 2024 primary, just 35.8% of voters showed up. In the May 2025 local elections, turnout dropped to around 27%. That means nearly three out of four voters sat it out—and we’re still arguing the system is ‘rigged’?”

Source: Oregon Secretary of State – Voter Turnout History; Multnomah County Elections (May 2025 turnout data)

That doesn’t mean we ignore real concerns. It means we focus on the ones that actually move the needle.

Oregon’s extension of ballot receipt deadlines under House Bill 3291 passed in 2021 is a good example. Allowing ballots to arrive after Election Day, even if postmarked on time, may have been intended to expand access, but it also introduces a level of uncertainty that feeds skepticism. This very practice is being considered by the Supreme Court with a decision expected soon. Closing that gap, requiring ballots to be returned no later than 8pm on election day, and bringing clarity back to what Election Day actually means is a reform that could improve confidence without dismantling the entire system. It’s the kind of change that could attract bipartisan support because it addresses perception and process at the same time.

Likewise, if there is a desire to strengthen citizenship verification, then let’s have that debate in the open. What would it take to require proof? How would it integrate with existing systems? What are the costs, and what are the unintended consequences? Those are real questions with real answers, not slogans.

Because here’s the bottom line: Oregon’s election system is not broken beyond repair. It is paper-based, auditable, and structured with layers of accountability that many states don’t have. That doesn’t make it immune from improvement, but it also doesn’t justify burning it down in pursuit of a cleaner narrative.

The real threat we’re facing isn’t hidden inside the system. It’s out in the open, in the stories we tell each other about it. When those stories drift too far from reality, they don’t expose problems, they amplify them. And the biggest one is the quiet, creeping belief that participation doesn’t matter.

If we want real change in Salem, we don’t get there by convincing ourselves the system is hopeless. We get there by understanding it well enough to improve it, and by showing up in numbers that make outcomes undeniable.

That’s how you build something too big to ignore.

And it starts by telling the truth—even when it’s less exciting than the alternative.



That’s my viewpoint.

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Sources & Receipts

Supreme Court Hearing Late Ballot Returns

https://www.opb.org/article/2026/03/24/supreme-court-could-end-oregon-accepting-late-ballots/

Stop Calling It Rigged: You’re Talking Yourself Into Losing

https://bensviewpoint.substack.com/p/stop-calling-it-rigged-youre-talking

The Lack of Integrity in the Election Integrity Debate

https://bensviewpoint.substack.com/p/the-lack-of-integrity-in-the-election

The Most Dangerous Myth in Oregon Elections

https://bensviewpoint.substack.com/p/the-most-dangerous-myth-in-oregon

End Vote by Mail? Fine. Now What?

https://bensviewpoint.substack.com/p/end-vote-by-mail-fine

Correlation Isn’t Causation

https://bensviewpoint.substack.com/p/correlation-isnt-causation

The Fool’s Errand: Why Ending Vote by Mail Doesn’t Fix What You Think It Does

https://bensviewpoint.substack.com/p/the-fools-errand-why-end-vote-by

Apathy and Confidence: Unraveling the Narrative

https://bensviewpoint.substack.com/p/apathy-and-confidence-unraveling

Ben’s Viewpoint: Liberty. Integrity. Receipts.