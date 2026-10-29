I attended the Albany Chamber of Commerce candidate forum, listened to all nine candidates, and took notes so you don’t have to spend an hour watching politicians wrestle with microphones and one-minute timers.

To the Chamber’s credit, the questions were better than the usual candidate-forum fluff. Candidates were asked about measurable results, budget cuts, business development, unpopular decisions and whether the City Council should stay focused on matters actually within its authority. Those questions forced some real differences to the surface.

And there were differences.

Ward 1: Steph Newton Wins the Election—and One of the Better Ideas of the Night

There isn’t much suspense in Ward 1. Councilor Steph Newton is running unopposed, so barring an electoral encounter with a meteor, she will return to the council.

That doesn’t mean her answers shouldn’t matter.

Newton offered one of the most practical suggestions of the evening: a public-facing permitting dashboard measuring review times, whether applications are meeting established timelines and where delays are occurring.

“I’d champion a public-facing permitting and performance dashboard with measurable service standards,” Newton said, adding that the city should track median review times, percentages of applications meeting timelines and the causes of delay.

Yes Please!

I have advocated for this same concept at the state level because government accountability improves dramatically when the public can actually see the scoreboard. Businesses shouldn’t have to guess whether a permit will take three weeks, three months or disappear somewhere behind a ficus plant at City Hall.

Newton also made an important point when discussing Albany’s budget: Proposing something is not the same thing as being able to afford it.

“Every new facility creates ongoing obligations for operations, maintenance, and eventual replacement,” she said.

That is basic fiscal stewardship, and government at every level could stand to hear it more often.

I won’t agree with Newton on everything, but voters should give credit where it is due. Transparency, measurable outcomes and understanding long-term liabilities are good government regardless of the letter next to anyone’s name.

Ward 2: Three Candidates, Three Different Visions of City Government

Ward 2 is easily the most interesting council race because voters have three choices: Stacey Bartholomew, Rachel Biscoe and Jonathan Gould.

And the forum exposed some fairly significant philosophical differences.

Stacey Bartholomew

Bartholomew brings perhaps the most direct experience with affordable-housing development. She helped create Hub City Village and repeatedly emphasized homelessness, housing and community services.

Her most interesting economic-development proposal was moving system development charges later in the construction process.

“I support shifting SDCs to the occupancy permit rather than at the front of the construction process,” she said.

That deserves serious consideration. Carrying expensive government fees before a project produces a dime of revenue raises financing costs and makes housing more expensive. Delaying payment does not eliminate the fee, but it can reduce the financial choke point at the beginning of construction.

Where conservatives may part company with Bartholomew is over the role and scope of city government. Her responses consistently leaned toward government programs as solutions, including proposing a grant program addressing homelessness associated with opioid addiction.

There is compassion behind that approach, and she has real-world experience rather than simply talking about homelessness from a council dais. But Ward 2 voters should ask the fundamental question: How much should Albany city government be expected to do?

Albany cannot become the catch-all agency for every social problem the state and federal governments have failed to solve.

Rachel Biscoe

Biscoe surprised me.

Her answers were noticeably disciplined around core city responsibilities, fiscal restraint and predictability for taxpayers and businesses.

When asked what should be protected during budget cuts, she said the city’s first obligation is city services, roads, infrastructure and public safety—even acknowledging that nonessential services such as parks and libraries might have to absorb reductions before core responsibilities do.

Then she delivered perhaps her strongest line of the night:

“Every time Albany raises taxes or adds fees, we ask residents and businesses to do more with less. Council needs to demonstrate the same discipline.”

That is exactly the conversation local government needs to have.

Biscoe carried the same philosophy into economic development, arguing that escalating taxes and service fees create uncertainty and that businesses are more likely to invest where infrastructure, spending and municipal services are predictable.

From a fiscally conservative perspective, Biscoe gave several strong answers in Ward 2.

Jonathan Gould

Gould’s message was also unmistakably limited-government in orientation: protect public safety, preserve individual liberty, encourage prosperity and reduce barriers facing businesses.

His strongest moment came when discussing permitting. Gould noted that businesses make investment decisions based on timing. When the economics finally work, government delay can kill the project.

“If they have to get a permit for it, it’s a killer to be waiting,” he said, arguing that Albany needs a much faster permitting process.

He also emphasized affordability in his closing remarks, warning against taxing residents out of the community and making the cost of living unaffordable.

Gould’s philosophy was generally clear even when some answers could have been more precise. He sees City Hall primarily as the provider of basic services and the keeper of an environment where citizens and businesses can prosper—not as the solution to every social challenge.

For conservative Ward 2 voters, the interesting choice may therefore be less about left versus right and more about which candidate is most likely to translate fiscal restraint into effective governing.

Bartholomew has development and housing experience. Biscoe delivered disciplined answers about priorities and government spending. Gould offered perhaps the clearest philosophical argument for limited government, personal liberty and economic opportunity. Gould wins my vote for most conservative, and I think he will be most likely to challenge new taxes and fees, but Biscoe was well prepared so Albany Ward 3 voters have a legitimate three-way contest.

Ward 3: Two Candidates, Two Very Different Emphases

Ward 3 presents a much cleaner contrast between incumbent Ramycia McGee and challenger Jessica Wark.

McGee gave a broad defense of city investment: public safety, parks, libraries, infrastructure, youth and affordable housing. She repeatedly emphasized education and workforce development, including connecting Linn-Benton Community College training programs with Albany employers.

Her governing style is expansive. She sees city government as one participant in a wider ecosystem involving education, youth, housing and community development.

Wark is running a far more focused campaign.

Roads.

Roads.

And, just in case anyone missed it, roads.

She came armed with pavement-condition-index numbers and argued that residents ought to know exactly where their street ranks in the city’s maintenance queue.

But her fiscal answer was actually broader than potholes. Wark said she would protect emergency services and the newly adopted street program while resisting any additional ongoing charges and looking for existing funds that could be reallocated.

She also gave one of the clearest answers of the evening when asked about unpopular positions: she would oppose pursuing data centers because of their demands on water and electricity relative to permanent employment.

Ward 3 therefore has a fairly straightforward choice.

McGee offers a broader community-development vision with government involved across numerous priorities.

Wark offers a narrower municipal philosophy: fix the infrastructure, protect emergency services, measure results and be reluctant to add new recurring costs.

Conservative voters generally know which side of that philosophical divide feels more comfortable.

And Then There Were Three: The Race for Mayor

The mayoral discussion was the most revealing part of the forum because Alex Johnson II, Carolyn McLeod and Josh Wark all described fundamentally different ideas about leadership.

Josh Wark is clearly the candidate most interested in long-range strategic planning. His recurring argument is that Albany has a narrow window to prepare for the next several decades and that the current strategic plan does not contain enough measurable benchmarks.

He described the existing document at one point as closer to a “vision board” than a genuine strategic plan and called for measurable steps connecting Albany’s long-term goals back to decisions being made today.

There is something appealing about his urgency. There is also a danger in treating municipal government like a technology startup racing toward disruption. Cities move slowly partly because citizens own them. Government should plan ahead, but occasionally “boring and competent” is a feature rather than a bug.

Mayor Alex Johnson II leaned heavily on experience, collaboration and accomplishments already underway. His strongest answers reflected his understanding of the division between policymakers and professional city staff.

Asked what he would cut from the budget, Johnson resisted pretending he could identify individual line items from the debate stage. Instead, he said he would direct the city manager and staff to identify departmental pressures and bring recommendations back to the council.

“I am not a city manager,” Johnson essentially reminded the room.

That is actually an important distinction.

Johnson also unapologetically defended his tie-breaking vote for the new street utility fee, saying previous councils repeatedly pushed the problem down the road and that he was elected to make Albany better, not to make everyone happy.

I disagree with the mechanism. I have opposed piling another utility charge onto Albany households.

But give Johnson this: he owned the vote.

No tap dancing. No pretending the fee materialized from the ether. He voted for it because he believes it is necessary.

That brings us to Carolyn McLeod.

And this is where the forum became particularly interesting.

Readers of Ben’s Viewpoint know I have been critical of McLeod’s record, especially when her current campaign rhetoric appears considerably more fiscally conservative than the record she accumulated while actually serving on the council.

At the forum, however, Campaign Carolyn sounded like she might have borrowed my notebook.

She called streets and infrastructure an “absolute top priority.” She warned against adding housing without adequate infrastructure. She called for franchise fees to be directed toward streets and advocated giving voters the decision on a local gas tax.

On budgeting, she said police and fire should remain “completely whole,” suggested evaluating nonessential positions and even raised the idea of requiring department directors to find five-percent budget reductions.

On homelessness, she argued for enforcing Albany’s existing prohibition on camping in public parks.

“We must enforce the laws on the books,” McLeod said, adding that leadership “isn’t about seeking unanimous applause.”

And on the proper role of city government, she emphasized city services, budgets, livability and “fiscal discipline.”

Taken strictly on the answers delivered at this forum, McLeod presented herself as a remarkably fiscally cautious mayoral candidate.

Which raises the obvious question:

Where was this Carolyn McLeod when she was actually voting on city policy?

That remains the central problem with her campaign.

Campaign promises are free. Records have receipts.

McLeod has spent this race emphasizing affordability and restraint while simultaneously defending a governing history that included support for higher fees and policies that increased the cost of development—the very costs ultimately passed through to homeowners, renters and businesses.

You cannot campaign indefinitely against the consequences of decisions you helped make.

That does not mean a politician can never change her mind. People should change their minds when experience proves them wrong. I actually wish politicians admitted that more often.

But changing direction requires acknowledging the turn.

“I supported this before. I now believe it went too far. Here is what I learned.”

That answer would have credibility.

Instead, voters are being asked to judge Campaign Carolyn almost independently of Councilor Carolyn.

The forum did not resolve that contradiction.

It amplified it.

The Best Line of the Night Came at the Very End

Then McLeod finished with something I did not expect.

She told the audience that her eight-year-old daughter, Ellie, helped her write her answers.

That explains why I was so confused for during the entire hour. Those answers produced campaign rhetoric heavy on fiscal responsibility, core government services, law enforcement, lower spending, infrastructure and skepticism toward endless fees.

So Carolyn, give Ellie my compliments. If those were her ideas, she may have just written the most conservative platform of your campaign.

Based on the answers she helped you write, she may already be better aligned with the GOP platform than many of the Republican candidates on Oregon’s midterm ballot. The problem is, like your campaign, you appear to be a proxy candidate. Your talking points appear to come from mix of former Mayor Sharon Konopa, and Albany City Councilor Micheal Thomson. Everytime I hear you speak, I get a new take, once you get your own voice you might be ready to run for higher office.

That’s my viewpoint.

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Albany City Council Candidates

Stephanie Newton— Ward 1

https://www.facebook.com/stephfororegon



Stacey Bartholomew — Ward 2

https://staceyforalbany.org/

Rachel Biscoe — Ward 2

https://www.facebook.com/p/Biscoe-for-Albany-61592583730583/

Jonathan Gould — Ward 2

https://gouldservesalbany.com/

Ramycia McGhee — Ward 3

https://ramycia4albany.com

Jessica Wark — Ward 3

https://jessicaforalbany.org/

Albany Mayoral Candidates

Alex Johnson II

https://alex4oregon.com/

Carolyn McLeod

https://carolynforalbany.com/

Josh Wark

https://warkformayor.org/

2024 Republican Party Platform

https://prod-static.gop.com/media/RNC2024-Platform.pdf

Former Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa

https://sharonkonopa.com/

Albany City Councilor Michael Thomson

https://thomsonforalbany.com/