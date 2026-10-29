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Kendall's avatar
Kendall
6h

Not an Albany resident but has kind of become my shopping site neat.town hope y'all can keep it that way and excellent coverage 👍

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1 reply by Ben Roche
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Kent
9h

Thank you very much, Ben. I couldn’t make it today. I posted this as well.

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