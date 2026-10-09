Albany has bad streets. That part really isn’t up for debate. What should be up for debate is how we got here, what City Hall has done to prevent it, and why the solution to years of deferred maintenance somehow always ends with another charge showing up on your monthly bill.

Wednesday night, the Albany City Council finally answered at least one of those questions. After the six councilors split 3–3 over a new street maintenance fee, Mayor Alex Johnson II cast the deciding vote in favor. Beginning July 1, 2027, Albany residents will start paying a new monthly street fee through their city utility bills. For the typical single-family home between 1,251 and 3,000 square feet, it starts at $11.28 per month and rises to $15.28 per month by 2031. Larger homes pay more, apartments are assessed by unit, businesses are placed into traffic-generation categories, and beginning in 2032 the rates will continue adjusting with the Engineering News-Record Construction Cost Index.

"We have talked about the condition of Albany's streets for years. Doing nothing is not an option anymore. If we delay this again, the cost to repair these streets will double and triple, and our residents deserve safe roads. It is a tough decision, but leadership means taking the tough votes to protect our city's future. My vote is yes." Mayor Alex Johnson II

In other words, Albany has created a new fee that starts relatively modestly, grows over time and then gets an inflation escalator. Government may not always know how to fill a pothole quickly, but it remains remarkably talented at building automatic increases into a revenue stream.

Mayor Johnson defended his deciding vote by arguing that inaction has become too expensive. “We have talked about the condition of Albany’s streets for years. Doing nothing is not an option anymore,” he said before casting the tie-breaker. He also pointed out that once streets deteriorate beyond routine maintenance and require full reconstruction, costs can be four or five times higher.

He isn’t wrong about that. In fact, that is exactly why residents ought to be asking a much harder question: How did Albany allow so much of its street system to get to this point?

Deferred maintenance did not suddenly materialize Wednesday night. It accumulated over years of budgets, spending decisions and changing priorities while elected leaders knew roads were deteriorating. If preventive maintenance is dramatically cheaper than reconstruction, then repeatedly underfunding preventive maintenance is not simply a pavement problem. It is a budgeting and priority problem.

That history also makes the current mayor’s race more interesting than either campaign may want to admit.

Carolyn McLeod is now presenting herself as the candidate who would have handled this differently. Her campaign says Albany should prioritize existing resources for roads and require voter approval before pursuing a local gas tax. Yet one of the central figures in McLeod’s campaign is former Mayor Sharon Konopa, who was anything but a casual observer during the years in which Albany’s infrastructure problems accumulated.

Konopa served on the Albany City Council from 1997 through 2008 and then as mayor from 2009 through 2020 — 24 consecutive years in elected city leadership. She is also not simply an outside supporter of McLeod’s campaign. According to McLeod’s current Statement of Organization filed with Oregon’s Secretary of State through ORESTAR, Sharon Konopa is the official treasurer of Carolyn for Oregon, committee ID 22754, McLeod’s committee for the 2026 Albany mayoral race, and one of her top three financial donors.

That is a significant political connection.

Albany’s council-manager form of government obviously spreads responsibility among councils, city managers, budgets and changing economic conditions. But it does make it awfully difficult to discuss decades of deferred maintenance as though the people now backing the proposed alternative had nothing to do with the decisions that brought us here. Konopa set the agenda for 12 years before Johnson, the streets didn’t just start to degrade since she left office, and she left office without a budget that maintained them. McLeod is not running in a political vacuum; her campaign is closely tied to former Mayor Sharon Konopa, who serves as treasurer, donor and prominent defender.

McLeod wants voters to believe the answer is better prioritization and putting a gas tax before voters. Meanwhile, the treasurer of her campaign spent nearly a quarter-century helping govern Albany through much of the period in which today’s maintenance backlog developed.

At some point, “deferred maintenance” needs a subject and a verb. Somebody deferred it. The question is was that somebody Albany Mayor for 12 years?

Let’s not absolve the current council. Johnson has been mayor since 2021, and he now owns the decision to impose this fee. But neither should Albany residents accept a convenient rewriting of history in which the road problem began five minutes before Wednesday night’s vote.

The council has spent years discussing roads, yet instead of first forcing a hard examination of spending priorities, operating costs and whether existing revenues are being directed toward the city’s most essential responsibilities, the answer has become another dedicated revenue stream. Taxpayers are being asked to finance the consequences of deferred maintenance while City Hall still owes them a clearer explanation of why maintenance was allowed to fall behind.

Councilor Steph Newton took the strongest opposing position. She argued that instead of imposing another mandatory fee on utility bills, Albany should ask voters to approve a local gas tax. Her argument has some merit. A gas tax captures money from commuters, visitors and other motorists who use Albany streets but may not receive an Albany utility bill. “A local gas tax is the fair way to fund street repairs because it ensures that everyone driving through Albany and wearing down our roads helps pay for them, not just Albany residents opening their water bills,” Newton said.

She also argued that residents deserve a vote before the city creates another mandatory charge. On that principle, I agree with her.

The problem is that almost everyone involved in this discussion knows exactly what is likely to happen if Albany puts another gas tax before the voters.

Oregon voters just had a very fresh opportunity to express how they feel about transportation taxes. In May, Measure 120 asked voters to approve a transportation funding package that included a six-cent gas tax increase along with higher vehicle fees and other revenue increases. It was not merely defeated. It was annihilated, losing statewide by roughly 83% to 17%.

Albany also has its own history of rejecting local fuel taxes. The city has gone to this well before, and voters have repeatedly shown little interest in drinking from it.

So when councilors talk about a future gas tax as an “off-ramp” from the street fee, I have a difficult time taking that seriously as anything more than political insulation. Councilor Chris Van Drimmelen successfully added language saying that if voters later approve a gas tax generating equivalent revenue, the new street maintenance fee will be reduced to zero. Johnson referenced that provision while defending his vote, saying that if residents approve a gas tax later, the fee disappears.

Technically, that is true. Politically, it feels a little like promising homeowners that their new assessment will disappear as soon as unicorns begin paying property taxes.

How cheap would gasoline have to get before Albany voters suddenly decide they want another tax added to every gallon? Three dollars? Two-fifty? Are we waiting for someone to find a DeLorean and transport us back to 1998?

I don’t think it matters. I think an Albany gas tax will fail.

And if everybody at City Hall already suspects the same thing, then repeatedly pointing to a future gas-tax vote as the solution becomes less of a funding strategy and more of a talking point. The utility fee is real. The gas-tax replacement is hypothetical. One will begin appearing on bills in 2027. The other provides political cover for people who want to say they opposed the fee without explaining where the money comes from after voters reject the alternative.

That brings us back to McLeod.

Asked on Facebook how she would have broken Wednesday’s tie, McLeod said she would have joined Newton in voting no because residents should have been allowed to vote on a gas tax before the council imposed the fee.

That is a wonderfully comfortable position to occupy during an election. McLeod gets to oppose Johnson’s unpopular fee while supporting a tax voters are exceedingly unlikely to approve. If the gas tax fails, Albany is right back where it started and City Hall begins searching for the next source of revenue.

The harder answer is to identify actual spending choices. A serious budget solution means deciding which lower-priority programs can be scaled back, which projects can wait, which vacancies should remain unfilled and which administrative costs are less important than maintaining infrastructure residents already paid to build. Families and businesses make those tradeoffs every day. City government should not be exempt simply because inventing another fee is easier than making choices inside the existing budget.

One notable detail in the latest ORESTAR filing: the campaign’s largest individual donor is Joan Jenkins of Corvallis, at $2,000. That single out-of-town contribution is actually larger than the combined $1,900 donated by the next two top Albany contributors, Camron Settlemier and Sharon Konopa.

And this is where Konopa’s role in McLeod’s campaign matters most.

McLeod cannot credibly present herself as the antidote to years of neglected priorities without confronting the record of the person now serving as her campaign treasurer. Konopa’s 24 years of public service deserve acknowledgment, and no single official controls an entire municipal budget. But if deferred maintenance is central to today’s crisis, the leadership responsible for setting Albany’s priorities during those years is absolutely relevant. So is a large portion of her campaign cash comming from Corvallis.

There is a certain circular quality to the politics. The city underinvests in maintenance for years. Roads deteriorate. A new council eventually proposes another fee. The opposition candidate criticizes the fee and points toward a gas tax likely to fail at the ballot box, while her own campaign treasurer was one of Albany’s longest-serving elected officials during the period when the maintenance backlog grew.

That isn’t really a solution. It is passing the buck with campaign signs attached.

There is also some unavoidable irony in McLeod becoming the campaign voice against this new utility charge. McLeod has publicly maintained that she resides in both her Ward 3 home and her husband’s separate Albany residence. Both properties are on city utility billing. Unless one of those accounts is being paid by a tenant, their household will effectively experience Albany’s new street fee twice.

For once, a city fee may provide a very personal lesson in multiplication.

If my household had to pay the same new fee at two Albany residences every month, I would probably be twice as irritated too.

McLeod and Johnson also arrive at this campaign with some baggage already between them. Earlier this year, McLeod filed an Oregon Government Ethics Commission complaint alleging that Johnson had improperly used his position as mayor to benefit his private insurance business. Investigators reviewed his public appearances, council remarks, references to Medicare clients and even the branded shirt he wore at a Mennonite Village groundbreaking. The Commission’s preliminary review found insufficient evidence to establish a substantial objective basis for believing Johnson violated Oregon ethics law and recommended dismissal.

That history is worth remembering during campaign season. Filing a complaint is easy. Proving one is something else entirely. McLeod has demonstrated that she has no hesitation about challenging Johnson, but voters should distinguish allegations from findings and political attacks from actual misconduct.

Wednesday’s vote, however, requires no complaint and no speculation. Johnson owns it. He broke the tie and approved the fee.

That is exactly how elections are supposed to work. He made the decision, and residents get to decide what they think of it.

My criticism is broader than Johnson alone. The streets are undeniably deteriorating. Preventive maintenance is cheaper than reconstruction. Albany needs a sustainable way to maintain its infrastructure. But none of those facts excuse the city from examining the decisions that allowed basic maintenance to fall so far behind.

Poor budgeting, deferred maintenance, questionable priorities, waste and inefficiency are not cured by creating a new line item on the utility bill. They are cured by confronting how money is being spent and making difficult choices before asking residents for more.

Instead, residents now have another fee that will cost many households well over a hundred dollars per year initially and approach two hundred dollars annually as rates increase. Add that to every other utility increase, tax, assessment and government charge residents already absorb, and the cumulative cost of simply living in Albany keeps climbing.

City officials will argue that the money is necessary. Residents are entitled to ask why the money they were already paying wasn’t enough to maintain one of the city’s most basic responsibilities.

That should be the real argument going into this mayoral election.

Johnson says leadership sometimes requires taking the tough vote. Newton says voters should decide through a gas tax. McLeod says she would have sided with Newton and opposed the fee, while her own campaign treasurer spent 24 years in Albany elected leadership during much of the period in which the underlying maintenance problem accumulated.

My viewpoint is simpler.

Before Albany asks residents for another dollar, City Hall should demonstrate that it has squeezed every reasonable dollar it can out of the budget it already has.

Because asking taxpayers to pay more is easy.

Making government live within a budget?

Apparently, that is the tough vote.



These are my viewpoints, they are based on sources, facts, and largely my own conclusions. If you are like me and think more of our Albany citizens should know the truth about city politics, ask them to subscribe, it’s free

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