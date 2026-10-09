Ben’s Viewpoint

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Colorblind Justice's avatar
Colorblind Justice
Oct 10Edited

Good job, Ben, bringing your audience up-to-speed with Albany's checkered past. The phrase "deferred maintenance" is comical, since it truly means ignoring an aging problem as decay further accelerates over time. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfFbIwdOnTc&t=2556s

You reached back in time quite a ways to locate the starting point of the ongoing deferred maintenance, so sinkhole mitigation ahead of this winter's ("record El Nino") weather patterns might need to be considered as a laudable priority. It's clear (at least to me) that the axiom is for ratepayers to 'pay the City of Albany now, or pay em even more later.' Interesting times, as more money leaves the private-sector economy to land in the (bottomless?) public-sector bucket.

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John Robinson's avatar
John Robinson
Oct 9

Excellent! Sound reasoning and logic. Somebody needs to look at what the PERS situation has done to the Albany budget over the last decade. Because of poor state investment decisions more cash is required from the various cities, schools etc to cover PERS. It would be interesting to know how much this eats up Albanys budget.

Also the big elephant in the room is tying future increases to that construction index. Last time I checked for our area it comes out of the Seattle area and we all know how expensive Seattle is. I’ve often suggested that it is not appropriate to use that index for Albany but it’s always fallen on deaf ears. Public works and planning use that index for other city fees. It needs to change.

Excellent work- an informed public makes for good voters.

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