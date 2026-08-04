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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
1dEdited

The fire at Elephants Deli is another heartbreaking loss for a beloved Portland business. Authorities identified the person responsible as Catherine Elaine Stough, a homeless woman , who admitted accidentally starting the fire while using an open-flame lighter while searching through a trash area for food. I'm grateful no one was hurt, but the damage to a local business and its employees is significant.

This tragedy highlights a larger issue. Compassion for people experiencing homelessness should not mean ignoring behavior that puts others at risk. Portland needs policies that both help people in crisis and protect businesses, neighborhoods, and public safety. When dangerous situations are allowed to persist, the consequences are borne by the entire community.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
4d

Accountability. No one wants to be responsible. The homeless are the definition of irresponsibility, and the people who are paid to help them are almost equally unaccountable. At bottom, the people who elect the people who pay the people to help the homeless are ultimately responsible.

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