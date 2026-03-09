Oregon voters are going to hear a lot of slogans over the next year.

You know the type. Five-second clips, campaign ads, and carefully polished talking points.

But every once in a while something better comes along.

Recently, Angela Todd at PDX Real sat down with several candidates running for Oregon governor and did something refreshingly rare in modern politics… she let them talk. Long-form interviews. Real questions. Real answers. No studio clock ticking down.

That kind of content is gold for anyone who actually wants to understand what candidates believe.

So I did what any policy nerd with a keyboard and too much coffee would do.

I watched the interviews.

Then I compared what the candidates said to the Oregon Republican Party platform and the issues Oregon is wrestling with right now.

The result is a five-part series on Ben’s Viewpoint, rolling out one article per day at noon PST this M-F, where we break down each candidate’s ideas on:

• Affordability

• Housing and homelessness

• Healthcare and behavioral health

• Leadership and governance

• And the issues that didn’t get discussed

Each article looks at how the candidate’s ideas align with the platform and what it might mean for Oregon voters.

No scorecards.

No cheap shots.

Just policy, perspective, and a little Ben’s Viewpoint commentary along the way.

You’ll hear lines like:

“We need to be the people that build stuff.” “Compassionate accountability.” “We have to put Oregonians first again.”

And a few moments that might make you raise an eyebrow and say… wait a minute.

But here’s the important part.

This series only works because Angela Todd and PDX Real took the time to create the interviews in the first place. Independent media that lets candidates actually explain themselves is something voters desperately need more of.

So while you’re following the series, do yourself a favor and watch the interviews too.

Follow and support PDX Real here:

Instagram

https://instagram.com/pdx.real

Twitter

https://twitter.com/PDXReal1

Facebook

https://facebook.com/pdx.real.official

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@PDXReal



Website:

https://pdxrealmedia.com/

The first article drops tomorrow, Monday March 4th at noon.

And trust me… if you care about where Oregon is headed, this is a conversation worth following.

That’s Ben’s Viewpoint