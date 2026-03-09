Ben's Viewpoint

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Church's avatar
Jeff Church
14h

Thanks for doing this, Ben. I look forward to listening to these.

Reply
Share
Colorblind Justice's avatar
Colorblind Justice
7h

Thanks Ben - Brilliant! Can't wait to hear the analysis of candidate positions vs. actual language of the ORP Platform. 🎯 👀👌

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Roche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture