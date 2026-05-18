For the past year, roughly one out of every ten articles I have written at Ben’s Viewpoint has circled the same crater in the road: Oregon’s transportation tax mess. It started with my Pothole-Filled Path to Nowhere series, rolled through ODOT’s credibility problems, bounced through the special session, hit the referendum fight, swerved around Salem’s attempt to move the election date, and eventually arrived at my endorsement of Ed Diehl for Governor. That is a long road for a six-cent gas tax, but of course this was never just about six cents. It was about whether Salem can keep raising the bill while dodging the audit. It was about whether voters still get the final word when politicians get caught reaching into the glove box for more money. And now, after all the hearings, walkouts, petitions, legal fights, excuses, editorials, and bureaucratic jazz hands, it comes down to this: ballots are due tomorrow, May 19, by 8 p.m.

This morning, on my way to work, I got a perfect little snapshot of Oregon politics in the wild. I asked the person taking my coffee order, “Did you vote?” He said, “Nah man, it snuck up on me.” There it was. The official campaign slogan of apathy. Not the potholes. Those did not sneak up on anyone. Not the taxes. Those were introduced in Salem with all the subtlety of a tow truck backing through your garage door. Not ODOT’s endless cash appetite. That has been blinking on the dashboard for years. No, what snuck up on him was the ballot sitting somewhere in his life, waiting to be used.

He told me he did not want the gas tax to pass. He is a struggling student. He feels the cost of fuel, food, rent, and everything else that makes Oregon’s affordability crisis less of a policy debate and more of a monthly mugging. Then he said he did not know where his ballot was. I reminded him he could go to the county clerk’s office, get help, get a replacement, and still vote before the deadline. He said he would. I hope he does. But I am skeptical, because the most dangerous word in politics is “later,” and later has a nasty habit of becoming 8:01 p.m.

Then I got my coffee and asked the barista the same question. Same answer. No, she had not voted. Same instinct. No, she did not want the gas tax increase to pass. Same problem. She had an opinion, but the opinion had not yet become a ballot. That is where elections are lost. Not because people do not care. They do care. They complain at the pump. They complain at the grocery store. They complain when the registration renewal shows up looking like a ransom note from DMV. But too many stop right before the part where complaining becomes power.

Measure 120 is the question now sitting in front of Oregon voters. The official explanatory statement says House Bill 3991 raises Oregon’s fuel tax to 46 cents per gallon (15% increase), increases vehicle registration fees by $42 for passenger and similar vehicles, raises title fees for passenger vehicles by $139, and doubles the statewide payroll tax for public transportation from one-tenth of one percent to two-tenths of one percent. If voters reject it, those taxes and fees stay at current levels. That is the clean government wording. The kitchen-table wording is easier: Salem wants more money from driving, owning, registering, titling, fueling, and working. Because apparently transportation policy now means checking every pocket before asking why the bridge still looks tired. (oregonvotes.gov)

This whole saga did not begin with a sudden outbreak of taxpayer generosity. It began because Salem passed a transportation package, Oregonians pushed back, and No Tax Oregon helped gather a mountain of signatures to force the issue to a public vote. AP reported that opponents needed about 78,000 signatures and collected roughly 250,000. That is not a clerical footnote. That is a political flare shot into the night sky. A quarter-million Oregonians did not sign because they were bored outside the grocery store. They signed because they wanted voters, not politicians, to decide whether this tax package deserved to survive. (AP News)

And then, right on cue, Salem remembered that democracy is much more manageable when you control the calendar. The original expectation was a November election, when more people tend to participate, but the Legislature moved the vote to the May 19 primary. Supporters can dress that up however they want, but voters are not stupid. Moving a hot tax referendum from a general election to a lower-turnout primary is not an innocent scheduling adjustment. It is the political equivalent of holding the HOA meeting at 6:30 a.m. on a Tuesday and then acting surprised when only the board president and the guy with seventeen lawn flamingos show up.

That is why this moment matters beyond the gas pump. This is not simply a tax fight. It is a referendum on the referendum. Citizens used the process. They gathered the signatures. They cleared the hurdle. They forced the question. Then Salem moved the finish line closer and counted on the usual blend of confusion, fatigue, and mailbox archaeology to do the rest. The bet was simple: people may be mad, but are they organized? They may oppose the tax, but will they actually vote? They may sign a petition in the rain, but will they remember the deadline in May?

That is the bet we have 36 hours to answer.

For a year, I have written this story in chapters because each chapter exposed another layer of the same problem. Pothole-Filled Path to Nowhere was about the insult of being told Oregon’s transportation system is broke after years of taxes, fees, promises, and plans. The Wheels Fall Off at ODOT was about trust, or more accurately, the lack of it. Autocracy Put Oregon in the Ditch was about one-party arrogance and the belief that enough process theater can disguise a predetermined outcome. They Took Your Signatures, Now They Want to Move Your Election was about the calendar game. Rigging the Clock was about compressed turnout. Salem’s Referendum Showdown was about whether the people’s check on legislative power still means anything when the Legislature hates the check. And My 2 Cents on the 6-Cent Gas Tax was the obvious punchline: the tax may be six cents at the pump, but the total package reaches into far more than the gas nozzle.

Pull quote: This was never just about six cents. It was about whether Salem can keep raising the bill while dodging the audit.

That is the through-line. Every article led here. Not to another clever headline. Not to another snarky paragraph about bureaucrats discovering fiscal discipline only after taxpayers grab the emergency brake. Here. May 18. One day before ballots are due. One day before all the complaining either becomes a vote or becomes just another background noise Salem learns to ignore.

And let’s be honest: the other side does not need every Oregonian to support the tax package. They just need enough irritated people to stay home, misplace the ballot, forget the deadline, or decide their vote does not matter. That is the cheapest campaign strategy in the world. No mailer required. No ad buy. No consultant invoice. Just let normal people be tired, busy, cynical, and distracted. Let them think politics is something other people do to them, which is exactly how politics becomes something other people do to them.

Apathy is not neutrality. Apathy is consent wearing sweatpants.

When the coffee worker says it snuck up on him, I do not hear stupidity. I hear a young guy living a real life in a state that has made real life more expensive. When the barista says she has not voted, I do not hear indifference. I hear the same thing I hear from thousands of Oregonians who know something is wrong but have been trained to believe the machinery is too big to fight. That is the lie. The machinery is big, but it still hates counted ballots. It still hates signatures. It still hates citizens who read the fine print and return the envelope.

The YES on 120 gas tax increase supporters will say the roads need money. Fine. Roads do need money. Bridges need maintenance. Snow needs plowing. Potholes need filling. Nobody serious is arguing Oregon should replace transportation policy with positive thinking and a bucket of cold patch. The question is not whether roads matter. The question is whether the same system that keeps failing upward should be rewarded with a fresh stream of taxpayer money before it has earned back public trust. The question is whether working families, rural drivers, commuters, small businesses, students, retirees, and everyone else who depends on a vehicle should be handed the bill again while Salem calls it “investment.” Funny how every tax increase becomes an investment right up until taxpayers ask for a return.

AP quoted Reed College professor Chris Koski saying it is “difficult to imagine a worse situation” for a gas tax increase than right now, with fuel prices already hammering household budgets. That is not exactly a fringe observation. Even Governor Tina Kotek acknowledged the ballot conversation is a “tough sell” because people are feeling the pinch in their household budgets. That is the polite version. The blunt version is this: when families are already getting squeezed, asking for more money to fund a government system many voters do not trust is not leadership. It is tone-deafness with a committee chair. (AP News)

Pull quote: Apathy is not neutrality. Apathy is consent wearing sweatpants.

So here is where I land after a year of writing, watching, reading bills, following the process, and asking strangers at coffee stands whether they have voted. Vote NO on Measure 120. Not because roads do not matter. Because they do. Not because transportation funding is easy. It is not. Vote NO because trust matters too. Accountability matters. Process matters. Affordability matters. The referendum process matters. And when 250,000 citizens force a public vote, the answer from Salem should not be a calendar trick and another lecture about why taxpayers must pay more before government proves it can manage what it already has.

Tomorrow at 8 p.m., the talking stops. Voters until 8pm on Election Day to return ballots, and the Secretary of State’s office says ballots must be received or mailed with a valid postmark by 8 p.m. Voters can also use Oregon’s My Vote system to check voting information and ballot status. Do not guess. Do not assume. Do not leave it on the counter. Get it in. (Oregon Secretary of State)

This is what 10% of my writing has been building toward. One year of potholes, taxes, signatures, hearings, special sessions, political gamesmanship, and Salem logic has been reduced to one oval on one ballot. That is not small. That is the point. The system wants you to believe your vote is tiny because tiny things are easy to neglect. But enough tiny things become 250,000 signatures. Enough tiny things become a referendum. Enough tiny things become a political class suddenly discovering that the people still have a brake pedal.

Use it.

Vote NO on Measure 120, and make sure your ballot is in an official drop box or properly mailed by 8 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.



My 225 subscribers may not sound like an army, but 225 people talking to one friend, neighbor, coworker, family member, or even one random stranger in a coffee line can move real votes. Share this post. Ask the simple question: “Did you vote?” Help the procrastinator find their ballot. Help the pessimist remember their vote still counts. Help the elderly neighbor who cannot get to a drop box. Yes, Oregon allows someone else to return a voter’s ballot, so long as it is delivered legally and on time. The deadline is not “whenever you get around to it.” It is 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. After that, your opinion becomes just another unused tool sitting in the garage. Vote NO on Measure 120, get the ballot in, and drag one more Oregonian out of apathy before Salem mistakes silence for permission.

That’s my viewpoint.



P.S. Vote NO on Measure 120

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Source and Article Index

OregonVotes.gov — Measure 120 Explanatory Statement

Oregon Secretary of State — My Vote / Track Your Ballot

Oregon Secretary of State — Voting in Oregon

AP — Oregon Democrats’ gas tax awaits voters’ decision as prices soar

Ben’s Viewpoint — Pothole-Filled Path to Nowhere

Ben’s Viewpoint — Pothole-Filled Path to Nowhere, Part II

Ben’s Viewpoint — Pothole-Filled Path to Nowhere, Part III

Ben’s Viewpoint — The Wheels Fall Off at ODOT

Ben’s Viewpoint — Autocracy Put Oregon in the Ditch

Ben’s Viewpoint — The Great Oregon Snap-Back

Ben’s Viewpoint — They Took Your Signatures, Now They Want to Move Your Election

Ben’s Viewpoint — The Day Salem Hit a Roadblock

Ben’s Viewpoint — Republicans Walk Out to Stop the Rig

Ben’s Viewpoint — Rigging the Clock

Ben’s Viewpoint — Salem’s Referendum Showdown

Ben’s Viewpoint — My 2 Cents on the 6-Cent Gas Tax

Ben’s Viewpoint — Oregon Republicans Don’t Need a Rerun