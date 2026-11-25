On this Thanksgiving Eve, I find myself with one more thing to be thankful for. Ben’s Viewpoint has officially reached 300 subscribers!

What began as an outlet for my personal observations, political commentary, civic advocacy and occasional dose of sarcasm has grown into something much more meaningful to me. It has become a community of readers who are willing to engage, challenge conventional thinking, exchange ideas and participate in conversations about the issues that affect our lives.

I began writing regularly in January 2025, publishing 73 articles that year. On November 3, 2025, I celebrated reaching 100 subscribers. Just over a year later, we’ve tripled that number.

Many of you have stuck with me through Oregon’s legislative sessions, statewide elections, local political races, ballot initiatives and the seemingly endless debates over taxes, government accountability and public policy. We’ve explored everything from election integrity and housing affordability to the cost of living, capitalism, energy policy and the influence of the media on public perception.

We haven’t always agreed, and that’s perfectly fine. I have never intended for Ben’s Viewpoint to become an echo chamber. Some of the most rewarding experiences of writing these articles have been the conversations that followed their publication. I appreciate those who challenge my perspective every bit as much as those who share it.

Our Growing Reach

While 300 subscribers might seem modest in the enormous world of digital media, consider what we’ve accomplished together in just the past three months:

More than 6,500 recorded visitor engagements.

59 new subscriber sign-ups.

More than 4,300 visits attributed to Facebook.

Hundreds of additional visits through email, search engines, Substack and other platforms.

Behind every one of those numbers is a person who took time out of their day to consider something I wrote. That means a great deal to me.

Sharing Is Caring

I don’t have a marketing department, a paid promotional team or an army of social media influencers. What I have is you.

Facebook is pretty well covered, but I don’t actively participate on Instagram, TikTok or X. If you find an article particularly interesting, informative, entertaining or worthy of debate, I would sincerely appreciate your help sharing it on those platforms, forwarding it to friends or introducing someone new to Ben’s Viewpoint.

Sharing is caring, and it costs absolutely nothing.

What’s Next for Ben’s Viewpoint?

As we transition from another election season into a new chapter, there is certainly no shortage of subjects worth exploring.

I’d like to spend more time discussing Oregon’s economic future, government spending and accountability, housing affordability, education, energy independence, technological innovation and the opportunities for ordinary citizens to influence public policy beyond Election Day.

I also want to feature more interviews, historical perspectives, community success stories and thoughtful conversations with people who are working to make Oregon a better place to live.

And I want to hear from you. What subjects deserve more attention? What questions aren’t being asked? What stories are being overlooked? Leave a comment or send me a message. Some of my best ideas come directly from conversations with readers.

A Time to Be Thankful

As we gather around our Thanksgiving tables, I hope we can all set politics aside for a moment and appreciate the blessings that surround us. Enjoy your family, cherish your friendships, extend grace to those with whom you disagree, and remember that there is so much more that connects us than divides us.

I am grateful for the freedom to express my opinions, the opportunity to participate in my community and, especially, the people who take the time to read, respond to and share my work.

Reaching 300 subscribers is a personal milestone, but it’s an accomplishment made possible entirely by you. I also need to thank my wife Cindy, my children and grandchildren for putting up with this this obsession over the past couple of years.

Thank you for reading. Thank you for sharing. Thank you for challenging me. And above all, thank you for being part of the conversation.

May God bless you and your families this Thanksgiving.

Here’s to the next 300!

— Ben

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