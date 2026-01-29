Ben's Viewpoint
Fear, Federal Law, and the Fight for Our Local Sanity
What a small-town meeting in Albany says about a national problem
3 hrs ago
•
Ben Roche
3
Politics Isn’t a Celebrity All-Star Game
Dudley Enters the Game, but Who’s Sponsoring This Season
Jan 26
•
Ben Roche
5
2
1
Truth Dies in a Melee
From the Boston Massacre to Minneapolis and Why Facts Still Matter
Jan 26
•
Ben Roche
7
3
3
Oregon Lawmakers Want to Rig the Election After Voters Already Qualified the Referendum
Oregon Voters Followed the Rules—Now Lawmakers Want to Change Them
Jan 22
•
Ben Roche
12
5
3
Hydropower, Hard Science, and the High Cost of Oregon’s Energy Amnesia
How Oregon’s Power Advantage Is Being Squandered
Jan 21
•
Ben Roche
31
12
8
When Protest Becomes Insurrection
The Cost of Political Incitement
Jan 19
•
Ben Roche
15
4
3
The Most Dangerous Myth in Oregon Elections Isn’t Fraud — It’s Misinformation
How misunderstanding voter rolls is doing more damage than any fraud ever did.
Jan 17
•
Ben Roche
5
5
2
The Paddle Permit Nobody Voted For
How HB 2982 slipped through with just 17 public comments and why Oregonians are pushing back before paddle season starts
Jan 15
•
Ben Roche
4
2
The Great Oregon Snap-Back
Pothole Path to Nowhere, Part IV
Jan 8
•
Ben Roche
11
9
8
The Myth of the “Gun-Free Zone”
Fallacy of the Community Safety Firearms Act (Senate Bill 243)
Jan 5
•
Ben Roche
8
3
2
Illegitimate Yesterday, ‘War Crime’ Today
America’s Venezuela Whiplash
Jan 4
•
Ben Roche
6
5
1
When Exposure Becomes a Distraction
Why viral journalism can sabotage the very reforms it claims to demand
Jan 1
•
Ben Roche
6
21
3
